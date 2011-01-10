Flour and Breads and their Fortification in Health and Disease Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123808868, 9780123808875

Flour and Breads and their Fortification in Health and Disease Prevention

1st Edition

Editors: Victor Preedy Ronald Watson Vinood Patel
eBook ISBN: 9780123808875
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123808868
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th January 2011
Page Count: 542
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
214.50
182.32
210.00
178.50
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
199.95
169.96
124.99
106.24
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Bread and flour-based foods are an important part of the diet for millions of people worldwide. Their complex nature provides energy, protein, minerals and many other macro- and micronutrients. However, consideration must be taken of three major aspects related to flour and bread. The first is that not all cultures consume bread made from wheat flour. There are literally dozens of flour types, each with their distinctive heritage, cultural roles and nutritive contents. Second, not all flours are used to make leavened bread in the traditional (i.e., Western) loaf form. There are many different ways that flours are used in the production of staple foods. Third, flour and breads provide a suitable means for fortification: either to add components that are removed in the milling and purification process or to add components that will increase palatability or promote health and reduce disease per se.

Flour and Breads and their Fortification in Health and Disease Prevention provides a single-volume reference to the healthful benefits of a variety of flours and flour products, and guides the reader in identifying options and opportunities for improving health through flour and fortified flour products.

Key Features

  • Examines those flour and bread related agents that affect metabolism and other health-related conditions
  • Explores the impact of compositional differences between flours, including differences based on country of origin and processing technique
  • Includes methods for analysis of flours and bread-related compounds in other foods

Readership

Nutritionists and Food Scientists interested in the specific health benefits of various flour resources

Table of Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. The Science of Doughs and Bread Quality

Chapter 2. Monitoring Flour Performance in Bread Making

Chapter 3. South Indian Parotta: An Unleavened Flat Bread

Chapter 4. Sourdough Breads

Chapter 5. Focaccia Italian Flat Fatty Bread∗

Chapter 6. Flour and Bread from Black-, Purple-, and Blue-Colored Wheats

Chapter 7. Emmer (Triticum turgidum spp. dicoccum) Flour and Breads

Chapter 8. Einkorn (Triticum monococcum) Flour and Bread

Chapter 9. Maize: Composition, Bioactive Constituents, and Unleavened Bread

Chapter 10. Amaranth: Potential Source for Flour Enrichment

Chapter 11. Quinoa: Protein and Nonprotein Tryptophan in Comparison with Other Cereal and Legume Flours and Bread

Chapter 12. Sorghum Flour and Flour Products: Production, Nutritional Quality, and Fortification

Chapter 13. Buckwheat Flour and Bread

Chapter 14. Non-Starch Polysaccharides in Maize and Oat

Chapter 15. Gluten-Free Bread

Chapter 16. Dietary Fiber from Brewer’s Spent Grain as a Functional Ingredient in Bread Making Technology

Chapter 17. Composite Flours and Breads: Potential of Local Crops in Developing Countries

Chapter 18. Legume Composite Flours and Baked Goods: Nutritional, Functional, Sensory, and Phytochemical Qualities

Chapter 19. Potential Use of Okra Seed (Abelmoschus esculentus Moench) Flour for Food Fortification and Effects of Processing

Chapter 20. Apricot Kernel Flour and Its Use in Maintaining Health

Chapter 21. Macadamia Flours

Chapter 22. Banana and Mango Flours

Chapter 23. Use of Potato Flour in Bread and Flat Bread

Chapter 24. Mineral Fortification of Whole Wheat Flour: An Overview

Chapter 25. Iron Particle Size in Iron-Fortified Bread

Chapter 26. Iodine Fortification of Bread

Chapter 27. Phytochemical Fortification of Flour and Bread

Chapter 28. Carotenoids of Sweet Potato, Cassava, and Maize and Their Use in Bread and Flour Fortification

Chapter 29. Production and Nutraceutical Properties of Breads Fortified with DHA- and Omega-3-Containing Oils

Chapter 30. Fortification with Free Amino Acids Affects Acrylamide Content in Yeast Leavened Bread

Chapter 31. Barley β-Glucans and Fiber-Rich Fractions as Functional Ingredients in Flat and Pan Breads

Chapter 32. Antioxidant Activity and Phenolics in Breads with Added Barley Flour

Chapter 33. Partial Substitution of Wheat Flour with Chempedak (Artocarpus integer) Seed Flour in Bread

Chapter 34. Effect of Starch Addition to Fluid Dough During the Bread Making Process

Chapter 35. Fermentation as a Tool to Improve Healthy Properties of Bread

Chapter 36. Apple Pomace (By-Product of Fruit Juice Industry) as a Flour Fortification Strategy

Chapter 37. Use of Sweet Potato in Bread and Flour Fortification

Chapter 38. Fortification of Bread with Soy Proteins to Normalize Serum Cholesterol and Triacylglycerol Levels

Chapter 39. Dietary Breads and Impact on Postprandial Parameters

Chapter 40. Fortification of Vitamin B12 to Flour and the Metabolic Response

Chapter 41. Metabolic Effects of β-Glucans Addition to Corn Maize Flour

Chapter 42. Lupine Kernel Fiber: Metabolic Effects in Human Intervention Studies and Use as a Supplement in Wheat Bread

Chapter 43. Metabolic Effects of Propionic Acid-Enriched Breads

Chapter 44. Folic Acid and Colon Cancer: Impact of Wheat Flour Fortification with Folic Acid

Chapter 45. Effects of the Soybean Flour Diet on Insulin Secretion and Action

Chapter 46. Metabolic Effects of Bread Fortified with Wheat Sprouts and Bioavailability of Ferulic Acid from Wheat Bran

Index

Details

No. of pages:
542
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123808875
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123808868

About the Editor

Victor Preedy

Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London

Ronald Watson

Ronald Watson

Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA

Vinood Patel

Vinood Patel

Dr Vinood B. Patel BSc PhD FRSC is currently a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Westminster and honorary fellow at King’s College London. He presently directs studies on metabolic pathways involved in liver disease, particularly related to mitochondrial energy regulation and cell death. Research is being undertaken to study the role of nutrients, antioxidants, phytochemicals, iron, alcohol and fatty acids in the patho-physiology of liver disease. Other areas of interest include identifying new biomarkers that can be used for diagnosis and prognosis of liver disease, understanding mitochondrial oxidative stress in Alzheimers disease and gastrointestinal dysfunction in autism. Dr. Patel graduated from the University of Portsmouth with a degree in Pharmacology and completed his PhD in protein metabolism from King’s College London in 1997. His post-doctoral work was carried out at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical School studying structural-functional alterations to mitochondrial ribosomes, where he developed novel techniques to characterize their biophysical properties. Dr. Patel is a nationally and internationally recognized liver researcher and was involved in several NIH funded biomedical grants related to alcoholic liver disease. Dr. Patel has edited biomedical books in the area of nutrition and health prevention, autism, biomarkers, and has published over 150 articles and in 2014 he was elected as a Fellow to The Royal Society of Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Westminster, London, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.