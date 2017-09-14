Floods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482687, 9780081023839

Floods

1st Edition

Volume 1 - Risk Knowledge

Editors: Freddy Vinet
eBook ISBN: 9780081023839
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482687
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 14th September 2017
Page Count: 364
Description

In the past thirty years, knowledge on flooding has greatly increased by moving away from purely hydrological and hydraulic science and opening up to other disciplines such as economics or human and geographical sciences.
It is as part of this multidisciplinary approach that this book proposes a review of current knowledge on flood risk. It starts with the ever-increasing impact of flooding in order to conceptualize and understand the constituents of risk.
Although risk knowledge in modeling methods or naturalist approaches remains essential, it is further developed by the fields of economics, human sciences, geography, environmental psychology and history.
This integrated approach to flood risk contextualizes current conclusions on the eventual effects of climate change by showing that human factors are of paramount importance in understanding the process of “risk production”.

Key Features

  • The book sets a state of art around the "flood issue" from the description of the phenomena to the management of risk (dikes, dams, reducing vulnerability, management of crisis…).
  • The chapters are written by specialists but are accessible to the "mainstream scientist".
  • Each chapter exposes knowledge, methodologies, scientific locks and the prospects of each discipline on the theme of floods.

Readership

Scientists involved in flood risk assessment and management, stakeholders, students in environment, physical geography, hydrology

Table of Contents

Part 1. The Impacts of Floods

1. Analysis of Major Flood Events: Collapse of the Malpasset Dam, December 1959
2. Observation and Measurement of Losses Due to Flooding
3. Flood Impacts on Loss of Life and Human Health
4.Flood-related Impacts on Cultural Heritage
5. Natech Events Triggered by Floods: When Floods Cause Technological Accidents

Part 2. The Knowledge of Flood Hazards

6. Techniques and Instruments to Aid in the Monitoring of Flood Events7. Rain and water gauging
7. Flood Hydrology Processes and Their Variabilities
8.Hydrodynamic Modeling to Characterize Floods and Predict Their Impacts
9. Evolution of River Channels and Floods: A Short- to Long-Term Perspective
10. Hydrogeomorphology: Recognition and Evolution of the Flood Phenomenon
11. Structures for Flood Defense and Management
12. Coastal Surges

Part 3. Flooded People and Lands: Human Drivers of Flood Impa

13. The Contribution of Historical Data for the Understanding of Floods and Risk Prevention
14. Assessing Vulnerability to Flooding: Progress and Limitations
15. Toward a Process of Resilience Implementation: Capacities, Models and Strategies
16. Cities at Risk from Water: Between Vulnerability and Resilience
17. Networks in the Face of Flooding

Part 3. The Future

18. Flood Regimes: Recent Development and Future Under Climate Change
19. Changes in Flood Risk: Retrospective and Prospective Approach

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023839
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482687

About the Editor

Freddy Vinet

Freddy Vinet is Professor of Geography at Paul Valéry University in Montpellier, France and co-director of the Gestion des catastrophes et des risques naturels Masters course. His research focuses on the vulnerability of populations faced with flooding and the evaluation of prevention measures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Paul-Valéry University, France

