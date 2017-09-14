Part 1. The Impacts of Floods

1. Analysis of Major Flood Events: Collapse of the Malpasset Dam, December 1959

2. Observation and Measurement of Losses Due to Flooding

3. Flood Impacts on Loss of Life and Human Health

4.Flood-related Impacts on Cultural Heritage

5. Natech Events Triggered by Floods: When Floods Cause Technological Accidents

Part 2. The Knowledge of Flood Hazards

6. Techniques and Instruments to Aid in the Monitoring of Flood Events7. Rain and water gauging

7. Flood Hydrology Processes and Their Variabilities

8.Hydrodynamic Modeling to Characterize Floods and Predict Their Impacts

9. Evolution of River Channels and Floods: A Short- to Long-Term Perspective

10. Hydrogeomorphology: Recognition and Evolution of the Flood Phenomenon

11. Structures for Flood Defense and Management

12. Coastal Surges

Part 3. Flooded People and Lands: Human Drivers of Flood Impa

13. The Contribution of Historical Data for the Understanding of Floods and Risk Prevention

14. Assessing Vulnerability to Flooding: Progress and Limitations

15. Toward a Process of Resilience Implementation: Capacities, Models and Strategies

16. Cities at Risk from Water: Between Vulnerability and Resilience

17. Networks in the Face of Flooding



Part 3. The Future

18. Flood Regimes: Recent Development and Future Under Climate Change

19. Changes in Flood Risk: Retrospective and Prospective Approach