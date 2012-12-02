Flooding and Plant Growth
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Extent, Causes, and Impacts of Flooding
I. Introduction
II. Floodplains
III. Reservoirs
IV. Consequences of Flooding
References
2. Effects of Flooding on Soils
I. Introduction
II. Physical Effects
III. Biotic Zonation
IV. Electrochemical Changes
V. Chemical Transformations
VI. Effects on Fertility
VII. Soil Formation
References
3. Effects of Flooding on Growth and Metabolism of Herbaceous Plants
I. Introduction
II. Root Growth and Metabolism
III. Shoot Growth and Development
IV. Conclusions
References
4. Responses of Woody Plants to Flooding
I. Introduction
II. Species Distribution, Composition, and Succession in Response to Flooding
III. Factors Influencing Responses to Flooding
IV. The Nature of Responses to Flooding
References
5. Effect of Flooding on Water, Carbohydrate, and Mineral Relations
I. Introduction
II. Water Relations
III. Carbohydrate Relations
IV. Mineral Relations
References
6. Effects of Flooding on Hormone Relations
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Flooding on Synthesis, Metabolism, and Transport of Hormones
III. Interaction of Altered Balance of Hormones on Growth and Development
IV. Conclusions
References
7. Effects of Flooding on Plant Disease
I. Introduction
II. Flood-Prone Soils
III. Flooding Effects on the Host Plant: Morphology and Function
IV. Predisposition Effect of Waterlogging
V. Flooding Effect on Plant Pathogens
VI. Dissemination of Pathogens by Flooding
VII. Root-Pathogen Interactions
VIII. Plant Water Stress as a Predisposing Factor
IX. Control of Disease by Flooding
References
8. Adaptations to Flooding with Fresh Water
I. Introduction
II. Seed Germination
III. Growth and Dormancy
IV. Morphological Characteristics
V. Anatomical Characteristics
VI. Oxidation of Rhizosphere
VII. Metabolic Adaptations
VIII. Mineral Relations and Mycorrhizae
References
9. Adaptations of Plants to Flooding with Salt Water
I. Introduction
II. Soil Salinity and Adaptation at the Level of the Population
III. Adaptation at the Level of the Individual
IV. Adaptations at the Level of the Cultured Cell
References
Index
Description
Flooding and Plant Growth covers the state of knowledge and opinion on the effects of flooding of soil with fresh or salt water on the metabolism and growth of herbaceous and woody plants. The book discusses the extent, causes, and impacts of flooding; the effects of flooding on soils and on the growth and metabolism of herbaceous plants; and the responses of woody plants to flooding. The text also describes the effect of flooding on water, carbohydrate, and mineral relations, as well as the effects of flooding on hormone relations and on plant disease. The adaptations to flooding with fresh water and the adaptations of plants to flooding with salt water are also encompassed. Agronomists, biochemists, plant ecologists, engineers, foresters, horticulturists, plant anatomists, meteorologists, geneticists, plant breeders, plant physiologists, and landscape architects will find the book invaluable.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st March 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139113