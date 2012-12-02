Flooding and Plant Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124241206, 9780323139113

Flooding and Plant Growth

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780323139113
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 1984
Page Count: 356
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Extent, Causes, and Impacts of Flooding

I. Introduction

II. Floodplains

III. Reservoirs

IV. Consequences of Flooding

References

2. Effects of Flooding on Soils

I. Introduction

II. Physical Effects

III. Biotic Zonation

IV. Electrochemical Changes

V. Chemical Transformations

VI. Effects on Fertility

VII. Soil Formation

References

3. Effects of Flooding on Growth and Metabolism of Herbaceous Plants

I. Introduction

II. Root Growth and Metabolism

III. Shoot Growth and Development

IV. Conclusions

References

4. Responses of Woody Plants to Flooding

I. Introduction

II. Species Distribution, Composition, and Succession in Response to Flooding

III. Factors Influencing Responses to Flooding

IV. The Nature of Responses to Flooding

References

5. Effect of Flooding on Water, Carbohydrate, and Mineral Relations

I. Introduction

II. Water Relations

III. Carbohydrate Relations

IV. Mineral Relations

References

6. Effects of Flooding on Hormone Relations

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Flooding on Synthesis, Metabolism, and Transport of Hormones

III. Interaction of Altered Balance of Hormones on Growth and Development

IV. Conclusions

References

7. Effects of Flooding on Plant Disease

I. Introduction

II. Flood-Prone Soils

III. Flooding Effects on the Host Plant: Morphology and Function

IV. Predisposition Effect of Waterlogging

V. Flooding Effect on Plant Pathogens

VI. Dissemination of Pathogens by Flooding

VII. Root-Pathogen Interactions

VIII. Plant Water Stress as a Predisposing Factor

IX. Control of Disease by Flooding

References

8. Adaptations to Flooding with Fresh Water

I. Introduction

II. Seed Germination

III. Growth and Dormancy

IV. Morphological Characteristics

V. Anatomical Characteristics

VI. Oxidation of Rhizosphere

VII. Metabolic Adaptations

VIII. Mineral Relations and Mycorrhizae

References

9. Adaptations of Plants to Flooding with Salt Water

I. Introduction

II. Soil Salinity and Adaptation at the Level of the Population

III. Adaptation at the Level of the Individual

IV. Adaptations at the Level of the Cultured Cell

References

Index

Description

Flooding and Plant Growth covers the state of knowledge and opinion on the effects of flooding of soil with fresh or salt water on the metabolism and growth of herbaceous and woody plants. The book discusses the extent, causes, and impacts of flooding; the effects of flooding on soils and on the growth and metabolism of herbaceous plants; and the responses of woody plants to flooding. The text also describes the effect of flooding on water, carbohydrate, and mineral relations, as well as the effects of flooding on hormone relations and on plant disease. The adaptations to flooding with fresh water and the adaptations of plants to flooding with salt water are also encompassed. Agronomists, biochemists, plant ecologists, engineers, foresters, horticulturists, plant anatomists, meteorologists, geneticists, plant breeders, plant physiologists, and landscape architects will find the book invaluable.

