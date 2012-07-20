Flip and See ECG - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323084529, 9780323084536

Flip and See ECG

4th Edition

Authors: Elizabeth Cohn
eBook ISBN: 9780323084536
eBook ISBN: 9780323292153
Paperback ISBN: 9780323084529
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 20th July 2012
Page Count: 214
Description

When it comes to learning ECG interpretation, there's simply no faster or easier way to master basic rhythms than this unique book. Using a fun and easy-to-understand writing style, this updated new edition uses humor, cartoons, and personal stories to walk you through the entire ECG process: from finding a heartbeat, to monitoring an electrocardiogram, to interpreting the heart rhythm. A unique Flip and See section allows you to view normal ECGs on one side of the page and abnormal ECGs on the other, along with concise text that clearly explains the differences between them. Plus, the completely redesigned Cohn's Pocket Guide for ECG Interpretation aids both students and practitioners in rhythm interpretation.

Key Features

  • Lay-flat spiral binding makes it easy to use anywhere, and the small size fits into a lab coat pocket.

  • Unique Flip and See section at the end of the book allows you to see each rhythm side-by-side with a normal ECG rhythm, while a written walkthrough explains the important differences between the rhythms.

  • Excuse Me! features highlight frequently asked student questions with easy-to-understand answers.

  • Conversational language and clear illustrations and cartoons make the information easy to remember and fun to learn.

Table of Contents

Symbols Used in This Book

How to Approach ECGs

1. How the Heart Works

2. The ECG

3. Introduction to the Rhythms

4. How to Interpret ECGs

5. Introduction to 12-Lead Interpretation (NEW!)

6. How to Use the Flip and See Portion of This Book

7. Rhythms

8. Glossary

9. Appendix and ACLS Algorithms

Details

About the Author

Elizabeth Cohn

Affiliations and Expertise

Adelphi University, Garden City, NY

