Flight Test Instrumentation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080110745, 9781483156729

Flight Test Instrumentation

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Third International Symposium 1964

Editors: M. A. Perry
eBook ISBN: 9781483156729
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 304
Description

Flight Test Instrumentation is a collection of papers presented at the Third International Symposium on Flight Test Instrumentation held in 1964 under the auspices of the Department of Flight of the College of Aeronautics in Cranfield, UK. The symposium provided a forum for discussing advances in flight test instrumentation and covered topics ranging from pre-detection recording in the megacycle range to some problems and uses of fuel flow measurements in supersonic aircraft.
This volume is comprised of 14 chapters and begins by describing angle of attack and angle of sideslip measurements using fully de-iced non-movable differential pressure-sensing heads and low-range capacitive pressure transducers. The next chapter explores errors in stability derivative measurements that can occur due to shortcomings in instrumentation design, as well as the implications of such errors for the development of a modern supersonic aeroplane. The application of the vector plotting technique to flight flutter testing of the Hawker Siddeley Trident is then considered. Subsequent chapters focus on the use of high-accuracy instrumentation techniques for non-steady flight measurements; strain gauging for transient heating cases; and free-flight model techniques for aerodynamic research at supersonic and hypersonic speeds. This book will be a useful resource for students, practitioners, and officials of aeronautics.

Table of Contents


Differential Pressure Measurements in Sensing Sideslip and Angle of Attack

The Effects of Instrumentation Errors on Stability Derivative Measurements

Application of the Vector Plotting Technique to Flight Flutter Testing of the Hawker Siddeley Trident

Predetection Recording in the Megacycle Range

Oscillographic Recording or Magnetic Tape Recording for Airborne Data Acquisition

High-Accuracy Instrumentation Techniques for Non-Steady Flight Measurements

Strain Gauging for Transient Heating Cases

Some Problems and Uses of Fuel Flow Measurements in Supersonic Aircraft

Aerodynamic Requirements for Thrust Measurement in Supersonic Aircraft

Saturn Instrumentation Systems

Data Conditioning in the UK3 Scientific Satellite

Free-Flight Model Techniques for Aerodynamic Research at Supersonic and Hypersonic Speeds

Bioinstrumentation Development at The Air Force Flight Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California 1960-1963

The X-15 Flight Test Instrumentation

Index

About the Editor

M. A. Perry

