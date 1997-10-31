Flight Dynamics Principles
1st Edition
Description
Flight dynamicists today need not only a thorough understanding of the classical stability and control theory of aircraft, but also a working appreciation of flight control systems and consequently a grounding in the theory of automatic control. In this text the author fulfils these requirements by developing the theory of stability and control of aircraft in a systems context.
The key considerations are introduced using dimensional or normalised dimensional forms of the aircraft equations of motion only and through necessity the scope of the text will be limited to linearised small perturbation aircraft models. The material is intended for those coming to the subject for the first time and will provide a secure foundation from which to move into non-linear flight dynamics, simulation and advanced flight control. Placing emphasis on dynamics and their importance to flying and handling qualities it is accessible to both the aeronautical engineer and the control engineer.
Key Features
Emphasis on the design of flight control systems Intended for undergraduate and postgraduate students studying aeronautical subjects and avionics, systems engineering, control engineering Provides basic skills to analyse and evaluate aircraft flying qualities
Readership
2nd and 3rd year undergraduate and postgraduate aeronautical engineers. Professionals in the aerospace industry.
Table of Contents
Preface Acknowledgements Nomenclature Introduction Systems of axes and notation Static equilibrium and trim The equations of motion The solution of the equations of motion Longitudinal dynamics Lateral-directional dynamics Manoevrability Stability Flying and handling qualities Stability augmentation Aerodynamic modelling Aerodynamic stability and control derivatives Appendices * Index.
Details
About the Author
Michael Cook
After graduating Michael Cook joined Elliott Flight Automation as a Systems Engineer and contributed flight control systems design to several major projects. Later he joined the College of Aeronautics to research and teach flight dynamics, experimental flight mechanics and flight control. Previously leader of the Dynamics, Simulation and Control Research Group he is now retired and continues to provide part time support. In 2003 the Group was recognised as the Preferred Academic Capability Partner for Flight Dynamics by BAE SYSTEMS and in 2007 he received a Chairman’s Bronze award for his contribution to a joint UAV research programme.
Reviews
Magnificent book.,Ingenieria Aeronautica y Astronautica, ... likely to be a success for staff and students... the book will sell well! , Explanations as found here are not generally evident in the literature,The Aeronautical Journal,