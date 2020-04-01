Flexible Applications of Cognitive Processing Therapy
1st Edition
Evidence-Based Treatment Methods
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Unpacking Cognitive Processing Therapy provides mental health clinicians with a detailed roadmap to applying the therapy to a wide-range of complex patients in various clinical settings. Starting with an exploration of the development of CPT, the book then segues into a practical discussion on flexible adaptations of the therapy. Dissemination and implementation of CPT is covered next, and the book concludes with a section looking at directions for future research. It provides clinical guidance on treating PTSD with patients who express high levels of anger, shame, guilt, and other forms of emotionality, while also providing insight on the research on the effectiveness of CPT on other comorbid disorders and conditions such as depression, panic, substance use, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, and more. The book also reviews the outcomes of clinical trials of CPT inside and outside the United States, including examining modifications and outcomes in a diverse array of patient populations.
Key Features
- Traces the history and development of cognitive processing therapy (CPT)
- Outlines empirically-supported modifications to CPT
- Looks at international applications of CPT and in diverse patient populations
- Discusses common challenges to therapy outcome and how to overcome them
Readership
Clinical psychologists; mental health nurses; mental health counsellors; clinical psychology students; clinical psychology and mental health researchers
Table of Contents
- Theoretical Underpinnings
2. Treatment Development
3. Establishing Efficacy
4. Challenges to Optimal Therapy Outcomes
5. Navigating Emotional Dysregulation
6. Addressing Comorbidity
7. Patient Engagement and Avoidance
8. Crisis Management During CPT
9. Translation of CPT Cross-Culturally
10. Complex Trauma Histories
11. Administering CPT Across Health Care Systems and Clinical Settings
12. Directions for Future Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167151
About the Author
Tara Galovski
Director of the Women’s Health Services Division of the National Center for PTSD and Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine. Dr. Galovski’s research explores the effects of exposure to traumatic events and looks to continue the development of psychological interventions designed to treat PTSD and comorbid psychiatric disorders. She has conducted federally funded clinical trials within a variety of populations exposed to different types of trauma including combat, sexual trauma, domestic violence, community violence, and motor vehicle accidents. She is a national trainer of CPT and has disseminated the intervention across numerous patient populations and healthcare systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Women's Health Science Division, National Center for PTSD, US Department of Veteran's Affairs; Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA
Reg Nixon
Professor, School of Psychology, Flinders University. A clinical psychologists and researcher, he has been involved in the treatment and research of trauma for the past 19 years. He has specific interest in the acute effects of trauma, in particular why do some individuals show good psychological adjustment and others develop pathological responses such as acute stress disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder. In recent years he has been working on the dissemination of evidence-based PTSD therapies for clinicians, including dissemination of CPT in routine community mental health agencies. He has been the recipient of numerous awards including the Tracy Goodall Early Career Award by the Australian Association for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and just completed his 4-year term as Associate Editor for the journal Behavior Therapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Clinical Psychology Program; Professor, School of Psychology, Flinders University, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia
Debra Kaysen
Dr. Kaysen is a clinical psychologist and a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington, with adjunct positions in the Global Health and Psychology Departments. She is the Director of the Trauma Recovery Innovations Program at the University of Washington, a division dedicated to developing and testing more robust interventions for trauma-exposed populations. Her research is situated at the interface of PTSD and addictions, and includes both etiological and prevention/treatment-oriented studies. She is board certified in cognitive and behavioural psychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology, and is a trainer in CPT, providing a range of CPT workshops in the US, Canada, Australia, and in low- and middle-income countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Global Health; Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences; Adjunct Professor, Psychology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA