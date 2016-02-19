Flavor of Foods and Beverages Chemistry and Technology covers the proceedings of an international conference sponsored by the Agricultural and Food Chemistry Division of the American Chemical Society held in Athens, Greece on June 27-29, 1978. It presents information on the flavor of foods and beverages. This book discusses wide ranging subjects, such as flavor of meat, meat analogs, chocolate and cocoa substitutes, cheese aroma, beverages, baked goods, confections, tea, citrus and other fruits, olive oil, and sweeteners. It also examines new analytical methodology on taste and aroma, as well as flavor production, stability, and composition. This book will be useful for students, chemists, technologists, and manufacturers involved in any facet of producing foods and beverages.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1. Flavor Modification

2. New Developments in Meat Aroma Research

3. Flavor Problems in the Application of Soy Protein Materials as Meat Substitutes

4. Flavoring Vegetable Protein Meat Analogs

5. Flavor Development of White and Provincial Greek Bread Traditional and Rural Breadmaking Process

6. Some Recent Advances in the Knowledge of Cheese Flavor

7. Flavor Aspects of Chocolate

8. Cocoa Substitution

9. Biomolecular Studies of a Class of Sweet Compounds

10. Intense Sweetness of Natural Origin

11. Flavor Interactions with Food Ingredients from Headspace Analysis Measurements

12. Occurrence of Amadori and Heyns Rearrangement Products in Processed Food and Their Role in Flavor Formation

13. Formation of Lactones and Terpenoids by Microorganisms

14. The Chemistry of the Black-Caramel Color Substance s of Several Human Foods

15. Characterization of Synthetic Substances in Food Flavors by Isotopic Analysis

16. Analysis of Air Odorants in the Environment of a Confections Manufacturing Plant

17. Cat and Human Taste Responses to L-a-Amino Acid Solutions

18. Aroma Analysis of Virgin Olive Oil by Head Space (Volatiles) and Extraction (Polyphenols ) Techniques

19. The Volatile Fraction of Orange Juice . Methods for Extraction and Study of Composition

20. The Aroma of Various Teas

21. Relationship between Physical and Chemical Analysis and Taste-Testing Results with Beers

22. The Aroma Composition of Distilled Beverages and Perceived Aroma of Whisky

23. Wine Flavor

24. Alteration in a Wine Distillate during Ageing

25. Possibilities of Characterizing Wine Quality and Vine Varieties by Means of Capillary Chromatography

Index





