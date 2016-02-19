Flashpoint Poland
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe
Authors: George Blazynski
eBook ISBN: 9781483189239
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 440
Description
Flashpoint Poland details Poland’s situation during the 70s. The title examines how wartime and postwar events have contributed to the formation of the Poland’s attitudes and to the situation during Edward Gierek’s time. The text chronicles the various events during the 70s contemporary Poland, along the various diplomatic, social, and economic concerns. The book will be of great interest to political scientists, sociologists, economists, and historians.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction: A Look Back in Anger
List of Abbreviations
Part I: Gierek's "Miracle": December 1970-June 1976
1 Gomulka's Legacy
2 One Week that Shook the Communist World: December 1970
3 A Year of Agonizing Reappraisals: 1971
4 Forward with Gierek: 1971-1975
5 Foreign Policy: 1971-1977
6 From Boom to Reality: December 1975
7 The Growing Social Tension: 1975-June 1976
Part II: The Fulcrum of Poland's Fate
8 One Friday in June 1976
9 Events Speak for Themselves: June 1976-March 1977
10 The Economic Necessity
11 Who Rules the Country
12 After June: Confusion
13 New Measures: Who is Leading Whom
14 Gierek: Prisoner of the System
15 Playing for Time: 1977-March 1979
16 The Pope from Poland: Has History Smiled on Poles
Part III: Conclusion
17 Testing the Limits of the Possible
Notes
Selected Bibliography
Index
About the Author
