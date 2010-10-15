The perfect study companion to Joseph Muscolino's Kinesiology: The Skeletal System and Muscle Function, 2nd Edition, these full-color Flashcards for Bones, Joints, and Actions of the Human Body are a fast, fun way to review bones and bony landmarks, joint anatomy, joint action, and kinesiology. High-quality illustrations, including photographs of actual bones, provide a clear, realistic view of the human body and reinforce your understanding of skeletal anatomy.