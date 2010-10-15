Flashcards for Bones, Joints, and Actions of the Human Body
2nd Edition
Description
The perfect study companion to Joseph Muscolino's Kinesiology: The Skeletal System and Muscle Function, 2nd Edition, these full-color Flashcards for Bones, Joints, and Actions of the Human Body are a fast, fun way to review bones and bony landmarks, joint anatomy, joint action, and kinesiology. High-quality illustrations, including photographs of actual bones, provide a clear, realistic view of the human body and reinforce your understanding of skeletal anatomy.
Key Features
- More than 400 full-color illustrations help you study more effectively with realistic depictions of the human body.
- UNIQUE! Actual bone photographs provide a more accurate overview of the skeletal system than drawn illustrations common to most anatomy flashcards.
- UNIQUE! Superimposed bone anatomy images enhance joint action photographs to clarify specific actions.
- UNIQUE! Kinesiology Concept Review cards reinforce your understanding of 37 key kinesiology concepts.
- UNIQUE! Detailed cross-references help you access corresponding textbook content quickly and easily.
- Compact, portable format makes it easy for you to review the skeletal system and muscle function on the go.
- A companion booklet helps you get the most from your review with valuable study tips.
Table of Contents
Section I: Bones and Bony Landmarks
Section II: Joints
Section III: Joint Actions
Section IV: Kinesiology Concepts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 15th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- ISBN:
- 9780323078252
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323298735
About the Author
Joseph Muscolino
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT