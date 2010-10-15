Flashcards for Bones, Joints, and Actions of the Human Body - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323078252, 9780323298735

Flashcards for Bones, Joints, and Actions of the Human Body

2nd Edition

Authors: Joseph Muscolino
ISBN: 9780323078252
eBook ISBN: 9780323298735
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th October 2010
Page Count: 512
Description

The perfect study companion to Joseph Muscolino's Kinesiology: The Skeletal System and Muscle Function, 2nd Edition, these full-color Flashcards for Bones, Joints, and Actions of the Human Body are a fast, fun way to review bones and bony landmarks, joint anatomy, joint action, and kinesiology. High-quality illustrations, including photographs of actual bones, provide a clear, realistic view of the human body and reinforce your understanding of skeletal anatomy.

Key Features

  • More than 400 full-color illustrations help you study more effectively with realistic depictions of the human body.

  • UNIQUE! Actual bone photographs provide a more accurate overview of the skeletal system than drawn illustrations common to most anatomy flashcards.

  • UNIQUE! Superimposed bone anatomy images enhance joint action photographs to clarify specific actions.

  • UNIQUE! Kinesiology Concept Review cards reinforce your understanding of 37 key kinesiology concepts.

  • UNIQUE! Detailed cross-references help you access corresponding textbook content quickly and easily.

  • Compact, portable format makes it easy for you to review the skeletal system and muscle function on the go.

  • A companion booklet helps you get the most from your review with valuable study tips.

Table of Contents

Section I: Bones and Bony Landmarks

Section II: Joints

Section III: Joint Actions

Section IV: Kinesiology Concepts

About the Author

Joseph Muscolino

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT

