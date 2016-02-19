Flash Smelting
1st Edition
Analysis, Control and Optimization
Flash Smelting: Analysis, Control and Optimization deals with the analysis, control, and optimization of flash smelting. This book explores flash smelting in general and Outokumpu and Inco flash smelting in particular, and also presents a mathematical description for the flash smelting process. A set of mass and heat balance equations that can be used to describe steady state smelting under autogenous or nearautogenous smelting conditions is developed. This text has 20 chapters and begins with an overview of flash smelting and its products; the main raw materials of copper flash smelting; chemical reactions in the flash furnace; impurities in the concentrates that are fed to the flash furnace; and the operation of industrial flash furnaces. Attention then turns to Outokumpu flash smelting, Inço flash smelting, and mathematical representation of flash smelting. The chapters that follow focus on the effects of blast preheat on flash smelting; the combustion of fossil fuel in the flash furnace; and the effect of matte grade on the fossil fuel, industrial oxygen, and blast preheat requirements of flash smelting. Equations are used to determine the effects of such factors as concentrate composition, blast temperature, and dust carryout, and as the basis for optimizing and controlling the flash smelting process. This book will be of interest to both mathematicians and metallurgists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Flash Smelting
1.1 Products
1.2 Raw Materials
1.3 Chemical Reactions
1.4 Impurity Behavior
1.5 Industrial Flash Furnaces and Their Operation
1.6 Recent Trends in Flash Smelting
1.7 The Competitive Position of Flash Smelting
1.8 Summary
Suggested Reading
References
Problems
2 Outokumpu Flash Smelting
2.1 The Outokumpu Furnace
2.2 Peripheral Equipment
2.3 Operation
2.4 Control Strategies
2.5 Major 1980s Trends in Outokumpu Smelting
2.6 Other Trends
2.7 Summary
Suggested Reading
References
Problems
3 Inco Flash Smelting
3.1 Construction Details
3.2 Auxiliary Equipment
3.3 Operation
3.4 Inco Control Strategy
3.5 1980s Trends in Inco Smelting
3.6 Summary
Suggested Reading
References
Problems
4 Mathematical Description of Flash Smelting
4.1 Fundamental Equations—Mass and Heat Balances
4.2 Feed and Product Specifications
4.3 Adaptation of Mass and Heat Balances to Flash Smelting, Illustrative
Problem
4.4 Useful Forms of Equations (4.2) to (4.7)
4.5 Solving the Section 4.3 Illustrative Problem
4.6 Discussion
4.7 Summary
Suggested Reading
References
Problems
5 Mixed Mineralogy in Concentrate Feed—Copper-Iron-Sulphur-Oxygen-Silica Minerals
5.1 Illustrative Problem
5.2 Representing Mineralogy in Mass and Enthalpy Balances
5.3 Calculation Matrix and Results
5.4 Discussion
5.5 Summary: General Treatment of Cu-Fe-S-O-SiO2 Materials
Problems
6 Outokumpu Flash Smelting—Effects of Nitrogen in Flash Furnace Blast
6.1 Illustrative Problem
6.2 Nitrogen Equations
6.3 Enthalpy Balance Modification
6.4 Nitrogen in the Calculation Matrix
6.5 Calculation and Results
6.6 Discussion
6.7 Summary
Problems
7 Preheating the Flash Furnace Blast
7.1 Illustrative Problem
7.2 Results
7.3 Blast Preheat Energy—An Alternative Representation of Hot Blast
7.4 Illustrative Problem and Calculation Matrix
7.5 Discussion
7.6 Summary
Problems
8 Combustion of Fossil Fuel in the Flash Furnace
8.1 Illustrative Fossil Fuel Combustion Problem
8.2 New Carbon and Hydrogen Balance Equations
8.3 Mass Fossil Fuel Specification
8.4 Oxygen Balance Modifications
8.5 Enthalpy Balance Modifications
8.6 Calculation Matrix and Results
8.7 Discussion
8.8 Summary
Reference
Problems
9 Alternative Strategies For Producing Matte of a Specified Grade-60% Cu
9.1 Objective of Chapter
9.2 Calculations
9.3 Results
9.4 Discussion
9.5 Off-Gas Volume
9.6 Maximum Flash Furnace Smelting Rate
9.7 Summary
Problems
10 Energy and Industrial Oxygen Requirements for Producing Matte of a Specified Grade-60% Cu
10.1 Modifications to the Calculation Matrix
10.2 Results
10.3 Energy Minimization
10.4 Calculation of Energy Consumption
10.5 Minimum Energy Requirement, 60% Cu Matte
10.6 Discussion
10.7 Summary
Reference
Problems
11 Influence of Matte Grade on Energy and Industrial Oxygen Requirements for Steady-State Smelting
11.1 Calculations and Results
11.2 Effect of Matte Grade on Oil, Blast Preheat and Industrial Oxygen Requirements
11.3 Physical Explanation of Matte Grade Effects
11.4 Oil, Industrial Oxygen, Blast Preheat Trade-offs
11.5 Minimum Flash Furnace Energy Consumption
11.6 Summary
Reference
Problems
12 Effects of Concentrate Composition on Constant Matte Grade Smelting—The CuFeS2-FeS2 and CuFeS2-Cu2S Systems
12.1 CuFeS2-FeS2 System
12.2 Types of Calculations and Calculation Matrix
12.3 CuFeS2-FeS2 System—Effects of Concentrate Composition on the Energy and Oxygen Requirements for Producing 60% Cu Matte
12.4 CuFeS2-FeS2 System—Effect of Concentrate Composition on Slag Production During Smelting to 60% Cu Matte
12.5 CuFeS2-FeS2 System—Effect of Concentrate Composition on S02 Evolution During Production of 60% Cu Matte
12.6 CuFeS2-FeS2 System—Effect of Concentrate Composition on Off-GasOutput During Production of 60% Cu Matte
12.7 Overall Evaluation of Concentrate Composition Effects
12.8 The CuFeS2-Cu2S System
12.9 Summary
Problems
13 Dust in Flash Furnace Off-Gas and its Recycle
13.1 Characteristics of Flash Furnace Dust
13.2 Adaptation of the Flash Furnace Matrix to Dust Generation/Recycle Calculations
13.3 Calculations and Discussion
13.4 Non-Recycle of Dust
13.5 Representing Dust Quantity as a Function of Off-Gas Mass
13.6 Off-Gas Masses and Dust Masses
13.7 Summary
Problems
14 Furnace Temperatures, Furnace Heat Losses, Fossil Fuels
14.1 Effect of Smelting Temperature on Flash Furnace Energy and Oxygen Requirements
14.2 Effect of Conductive, Convective Plus Radiative Heat Loss on Flash Furnace Energy and Oxygen Requirements
14.3 Fossil Fuels—Carbon and Hydrogen
14.4 Electrical Energy in the Flash Furnace
14.5 Summary
References
Problems
15 H2O in the Flash Furnace
15.1 Effect of Liquid H2O on Flash S melting—Water Leaks into the Furnace
15.2 H2Ol in Concentrate and Flux
15.3 Humidity in Blast
15.4 Summary
References
Problems
16 Minor Feed Materials and Model Sensitivity
16.1 Recycle of Converter Slag to the Flash Furnace
16.2 Minor Oxides
16.3 Carbonates and Hydroxides
16.4 Minor Sulphides in Flash Furnace Feed
16.5 Ignored Aspects of Flash Smelting Chemistry—Cu and S in Slag
16.6 Fe3O4l in Slag
16.7 Fe3O4l in Matte
16.8 Summary
References
Problems
17 Flash Converting
17.1 The Peirce-Smith Converter
17.2 Flash Converting
17.3 Advantages of Flash Converting
17.4 Energy Requirements for Flash Converting
17.5 Flash Converting Matrix
17.6 Results—Blast Composition, Blast Temperature and Fuel Requirements for Flash Converting
17.7 Energy/Oxygen Requirements of Flash Converting
17.8 Converter Off-Gas Volumes
17.9 Flash Converting/Peirce-Smith Converting Energy Comparison
17.10 Feasibility of Flash Converting
17.11 Optimum Matte Grade for Flash Smelting/Flash Converting
17.12 Mitsubishi Smelting/Converting—An Alternative to Flash Smelting/Converting
17.13 Summary
References
Problem
18 One-Flash-Furnace Coppermaking
18.1 Single-Furnace Coppermaking in 1987
18.2 Coppermaking Flash Furnace Calculations
18.3 Distribution of Cu between Metal and Slag
18.4 Coppermaking Flash Furnace Energy Requirements
18.5 Comparison of One-Furnace Coppermaking Energy Requirements with Flash Smelting/Flash Converting Energy Requirements
18.6 Effect of Concentrate Composition on One-Flash-Furnace Coppermaking Energy Requirements
18.7 Recovery of Cu from Coppermaking Slags—Efficiencies and Energy Requirements
18.8 Combined Energy Requirements for Coppermaking and Cu Recovery from Slag
18.9 The Impurity Problem
18.10 Summary
References
Problem
19 Flash Furnace Control
19.1 Flash Furnace Temperature Control
19.2 A Preliminary Calculation: Conductive, Convective Plus Radiative Heat Loss
19.3 Temperature Adjustment Techniques
19.4 An Interactive Temperature Adjustment Program
19.5 An Oil Combustion-Temperature Control Loop
19.6 Matte Grade Control
19.7 An Independent Matte Grade Control Loop
19.8 Slag Composition Control Loop
19.9 Accommodating Concentrate Feed Rate Changes
19.10 Summary
Problems
20 Flash Furnace Optimization
20.1 Linear Programming Optimization
20.2 Example Optimization Problem
20.3 The Objective Function
20.4 Calculation and Results
20.5 Effect of a Lower Fuel Price
20.6 Effect of a Blast Temperature Constraint on Minimum Flash Furnace Energy Cost
20.7 Effect of a Production Rate Constraint on Minimum Energy Cost
20.8 Optimum Matte Grade
20.9 Summary
Reference
Problems
Appendixes
I Stoichiometric Data for Minerals and Compounds Involved in Flash Smelting
IIa Enthalpies, HºT//Molecular Mass, of Substances at 298 K, MJ/kg
IIb Enthalpies of Smelting Products, H°T/Molecular Mass, at 1400, 1500, 1600 and 1700 K, MJ/kg
IIc Enthalpies of Nitrogen and Oxygen, 298-1300 K
III Coal and Natural Gas Calculations
IV Gross Heat of Combustion
V CuFeS2-Cu2S System
VI Non-Autogeneity of 40% Cu2S-60% CuFeS2 Concentrate
VII Flash and Peirce-Smith Converting Energy Requirements
VIIIa Flash Smelting of Pb-Fe-S Concentrates
VIIIb Lead Flash Smelting Problem
IXa Flash Smelting of Nickel Sulphide Concentrates
IXb Nickel Flash Smelting Problem
Answers to Numerical Problems
Index
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150901
W. G. Davenport
Professor William George Davenport is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and the Royal School of Mines, London. Prior to his academic career he worked with the Linde Division of Union Carbide in Tonawanda, New York. He spent a combined 43 years of teaching at McGill University and the University of Arizona.
His Union Carbide days are recounted in the book Iron Blast Furnace, Analysis, Control and Optimization (English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian and Spanish editions).
During the early years of his academic career he spent his summers working in many of Noranda Mines Company’s metallurgical plants, which led quickly to the book Extractive Metallurgy of Copper. This book has gone into five English language editions (with several printings) and Chinese, Farsi and Spanish language editions.
He also had the good fortune to work in Phelps Dodge’s Playas flash smelter soon after coming to the University of Arizona. This experience contributed to the book Flash Smelting, with two English language editions and a Russian language edition and eventually to the book Sulfuric Acid Manufacture (2006), 2nd edition 2013.
In 2013 co-authored Extractive Metallurgy of Nickel, Cobalt and Platinum Group Metals, which took him to all the continents except Antarctica.
He and four co-authors are just finishing up the book Rare Earths: Science, Technology, Production and Use, which has taken him around the United States, Canada and France, visiting rare earth mines, smelters, manufacturing plants, laboratories and recycling facilities.
Professor Davenport’s teaching has centered on ferrous and non-ferrous extractive metallurgy. He has visited (and continues to visit) about 10 metallurgical plants per year around the world to determine the relationships between theory and industrial practice. He has also taught plant design and economics throughout his career and has found this aspect of his work particularly rewarding. The delight of his life at the university has, however, always been academic advising of students on a one-on-one basis.
Professor Davenport is a Fellow (and life member) of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and a twenty-five year member of the (U.S.) Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration. He is recipient of the CIM Alcan Award, the TMS Extractive Metallurgy Lecture Award, the AusIMM Sir George Fisher Award, the AIME Mineral Industry Education Award, the American Mining Hall of Fame Medal of Merit and the SME Milton E. Wadsworth award. In September 2014 he will be honored by the Conference of Metallurgists’ Bill Davenport Honorary Symposium in Vancouver, British Columbia (his home town).
University of Arizona, AZ, USA
E. H. Partelpoeg
Phelps Dodge Corporation, Playas, NM, USA