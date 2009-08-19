Flaps and Reconstructive Surgery
1st Edition
Authors: Fu-Chan Wei Samir Mardini
eBook ISBN: 9781437719505
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721605197
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th August 2009
Page Count: 624
Description
- Flaps and Reconstructive Surgery, by Drs. Fu-Chan Wei and Samir Mardini, explains how to achieve excellent results while performing all major conventional and perforator flaps used as both pedicled and free flap procedures. Respected microsurgeons from around the world describe how to use these flaps to reconstruct particular defects around the body. Videos demonstrate the entire spectrum of surgical reconstructive procedures and flaps, while high-quality illustrations, clear photographs and detailed case studies provide examples to help you achieve best possible outcomes.
Key Features
- See how to make optimal use of perforator flaps for reconstruction of the mandible, maxilla, forehead, lower extremity … pedicled flaps for reconstruction of shoulder motion in brachial plexus palsy … anterolateral thigh flaps for reconstruction of defects in the head and neck, upper extremity, and lower extremity … temporoparietal fascia flap for ear reconstruction … nerve grafts for obstetric brachial plexus palsy reconstruction ... groin flaps for hand reconstruction ... harvest of the trimmed great toe, second toe, and combined second and third toe for hand and finger reconstruction … harvest of the radial forearm flap … exposure of recipient vessels in the facial artery and vein, transverse cervical artery and vein, and superficial temporal artery and vein … and much more.
- Benefit from the knowledge, experience and unique insight of many of the world's most respected reconstructive micro surgeons.
- Watch surgeons perform procedures in real time with an unparalleled two-hour video collection that demonstrates harvest of the fibula flap for use in mandible reconstruction, the jejunum for esophagus reconstruction, and the SIEA, DIEP and IGAP flaps for breast reconstruction … functioning muscle transfers for a variety of defects, including the gracilis muscle for facial reanimation and the gracilis musculocutaneous flap for finger flexion reconstruction with innervation using the intercostal nerves … lymphaticovenous anastomoses and microvascular anastomosis of the artery using suture techniques and anastomosis of the vein … and many other essential techniques.
- Visualize what to look for and how to proceed with high-quality illustrations of regional anatomy, flap anatomy, and step-by-step flap dissections, as well as clear photographs demonstrating successful reconstructions.
- Read detailed case studies that illustrate how to optimize every aspect of the care of the reconstructive surgery patient, including the postoperative period and long-term follow-up.
Details
About the Author
Fu-Chan Wei
Affiliations and Expertise
Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
Samir Mardini
Affiliations and Expertise
Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan
