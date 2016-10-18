Flaps and Reconstructive Surgery

PART 1 PRINCIPLES

1 Problem Analysis in Reconstructive Surgery:

Reconstructive Ladders, Elevators, and Surgical

Judgment, 1

Nicholas B. Vedder

Expert Commentary William Lineaweaver

2 Classification of Flaps, e1

Geoffrey G. Hallock, Reza Ahmadzadeh,

Steven F. Morris

Expert Commentary Michel Saint-Cyr

3 Considerations in Flap Selection, 6

Geoffrey G. Hallock

Expert Commentary Milomir Ninković

4 Emerging Technology in Reconstructive

Surgery, e11

Matthew M. Hanasono

Expert Commentary Uros Ahcan

5 Prefabrication and Prelamination, 16

Indranil Sinha, Lifei Guo, Julian J. Pribaz

6 Tissue Engineering, e25

Jan Jeroen Vranckx, Margot Den Hondt

Expert Commentary James Chang

7 Percutaneous Aponeurotomy and Lipofilling

(PALF): A Regenerative Alternative to

the Flap, 28

Roger Karl Khouri Jr, Roger K. Khouri

Expert Commentary Peter Rubin

8 Lymphedema: Microsurgical

Reconstruction, 40

Joseph H. Dayan, Jaume Masia Ayala, Isao Koshima

Expert Commentaries David W. Chang;

Ming-Huei Cheng

9 Robotic Applications in Plastic and

Reconstructive Surgery, e36

Jesse Selber

Expert Commentary Philippe Liverneaux

PART 2 CLINICAL ANATOMY

AND RECIPIENT VESSEL

ANATOMY, SELECTION,

AND EXPOSURE

10 Clinical Anatomy of the Head and Neck, and

Recipient Vessel Selection, 61

Peter C. Neligan, Basel Sharaf

11 Clinical Anatomy and Recipient Vessel

Selection in the Chest, Abdomen, Groin,

and Back, 75

Joshua Fosnot, Joseph M. Serletti

12 Clinical Anatomy and Recipient Vessel Selection

in the Upper Extremity, 89

Karim Bakri

13 Clinical Anatomy and Recipient Vessel

Selection and Exposure in the Lower

Extremity, 115

Christopher J. Pannucci, T. Shane Johnson,

L. Scott Levin

PART 3 RECONSTRUCTION

14 Head and Neck Reconstruction, 138

Michael Sosin, Mark Fisher, Eduardo D. Rodriguez

Expert Commentary Paul N. Manson;

Richard E. Hayden

15 Facial Reanimation: Evolution and

Refinements, 162

Julia K. Terzis, Dimitrios Karypidis

16 Breast Reconstruction, 183

Maurice Y. Nahabedian

Expert Commentaries David W. Chang;

Venkat V. Ramakrishnan

17 Chest and Back Reconstruction, 203

Amanda K. Silva, David H. Song

Expert Commentary Lawrence J. Gottlieb

18 Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, 218

Donald P. Baumann, Charles E. Butler

Expert Commentary Jan Jeroen Vranckx

19 Pelvic and Urogenital Reconstruction, e43

Jens U. Berli, Richard J. Redett III

Expert Commentary Christopher J. Salgado

20 Upper Extremity Reconstruction, 227

Michael W. Neumeister

Expert Commentary Francisco Del Piñal

21 Adult Brachial Plexus Injury (A-BPI)

Reconstruction, 242

David Chwei-Chin Chuang

Expert Commentary Wieslawa De Pawlikowski

22 Lower Extremity Reconstruction, 255

Frank Fang, Chih-Hung Lin

Expert Commentary Lawrence Colen

23 Functional Muscle Transfers for Various

Purposes, 275

Milomir Ninković, P. Niclas Broer, S. Voigt, Marina Ninković

Expert Commentary Milan Stevanovic and Frances Sharpe

SECTION A MICROSURGERY

TECHNIQUES, 295

24 Nerves, 295

Kazuteru Doi, Alison Snyder-Warwick

Expert Commentaries Ivica Ducic;

Huan Wang and Robert J. Spinner

25 Vessels, 310

S. Raja Sabapathy

Expert Commentary Joon Pio ( JP) Hong

SECTION B FLAP HANDLING AND

TECHNICAL TIPS, e62

26 Thinning and Tailoring, e62

Naohiro Kimura

Expert Commentary Hung-Chi Chen

27 Avoiding Complications, 323

Jeremy L. Wilson, Andrew N. Morritt, Kenneth L. Fan,

Karen Kim Evans, Wayne A. Morrison

Expert Commentary Edward J. Caterson,

Stephanie A. Caterson, and Julian J. Pribaz

28 Flap Re-exploration and Salvage, 333

Jonathan Bank, Lawrence J. Gottlieb

Expert Commentary Roman Skoracki

SECTION C PRE AND POSTOPERATIVE

MANAGEMENT, 348

29 Postoperative Care, 348

Jonathan Rimler, Audrey Nguyen, Gregory R.D. Evans

Expert Commentary Lucie Lessard

30 Reconstructive Options Following Flap

Failure, 357

Michael J. Miller, Rajiv Chandawarkar

Expert Commentary Stefan O.P. Hofer

PART 4 CONVENTIONAL

WORKHORSE FLAPS

SECTION A LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN

THE HEAD AND NECK, 367

31 Local Flaps in the Head and Neck: Forehead,

FAMM, Submental, Nasolabial and

Cervicofacial Flaps, 367

Robert L. Walton, Thomas Willson, Elliot Hirsch

32 Temporoparietal Fascia Flap, e72

Steven L. Moran, Eric Santamaria

Expert Commentary Zung-Chung Chen

SECTION B LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN

THE CHEST, 387

33 Supraclavicular Artery Flap, 387

Michael R. Zenn

Expert Commentary Michael W. Chu and Ernest S. Chiu

34 Pectoralis Major Flap, 396

William Ignace Wei, Chan Yu Wai

Expert Commentary Hung-Chi Chen

35 Deltopectoral Flap and Internal Mammary Artery

Perforator Flap, e87

J.R. Castro, Charles E. Stewart IV, Mark L. Urken

Expert Commentary Eric M. Genden

SECTION C LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN

THE ABDOMEN, e98

36 Omentum, Superior Epigastric, and External/

Internal Oblique Flaps, e98

Marina Barandun, Anne O’Neill, Stefan O.P. Hofer

Expert Commentary Bien-Keem Tan

37 Rectus Abdominis Flap, 416

Marcus Castro Ferreira, Luis Henrique Ishida,

Lincoln Saito Millan

Expert Commentary Brian T. Carlsen

38 Jejunum Flap, e112

Hung-Chi Chen, Stefano Spanio di Spilimbergo,

Karen Kim Evans, Samir Mardini

Expert Commentaries John J. Coleman III;

Michael J.A. Klebuc

SECTION D LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN

THE BACK, e134

39 Trapezius Flap, e134

Franz Haas, Andreas Weiglein, Neal D. Futran

Expert Commentary Bassem T. Elhassan

40 Scapular and Parascapular Flaps, 432

Claudio Angrigiani, Matthew M. Hanasono

Expert Commentary Geoffrey G. Hallock

41 Latissimus Dorsi Flap, 446

Günter Germann, Matthias Reichenberger

Expert Commentary Theodore A. Kung and Paul S. Cederna

SECTION E LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN

THE PELVIS, GROIN, AND

BUTTOCK, 464

42 Iliac Flap, 464

James S. Brown

Expert Commentary Roberto Puxeddu

43 Groin Flap and Superficial Circumflex Iliac

Artery Perforator Flap, 478

Isao Koshima, Kensuke Tashiro, Samir Mardini,

Fu-Chan Wei

Expert Commentary Joon Pio (JP) Hong

44 Gluteus Flap, e157

Moustapha Hamdi

SECTION F LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN THE

UPPER EXTREMITY, 491

45 Pedicled Flaps of the Hand, 491

James P. Higgins, Ryan D. Katz

Expert Commentary Don Lalonde

46 Lateral Arm Flap, 511

Milomir Ninković, Ulf Dornseifer

Expert Commentary Yu-Te Lin and Chih-Hung Lin

47 Radial Forearm Flap, 525

Amir H. Taghinia, Joseph Upton

Expert Commentary Hani Sbitany

SECTION G LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN THE

LOWER EXTREMITY, 540

48 Local Flaps in the Foot, 540

Kevin D. Han, Karen Kim Evans, Christopher E. Attinger

Expert Commentary Randy Sherman

49 Gracilis Flap, 559

Ronald M. Zuker, Robert D. Bains

Expert Commentary Yuan-Kun Tu

50 Gastrocnemius Flap, 570

Alain-Charles Masquelet, Paolo Sassu, Marco Innocenti

Expert Commentary Geoffrey G. Hallock

51 Soleus Flap, 581

Jacques Baudet, Philippe Pelissier, Vincent Casoli,

Philippe Caix, Félix J. Farías, Wieslawa De Pawlikowski

Expert Commentary Randy Sherman and

Michael J. A. Klebuc

52 Fibula Flap, 596

Christopher J. Salgado, Harvey Chim, Steven L. Moran,

Fu-Chan Wei, Samir Mardini

Expert Commentary Marco Innocenti

53 Glabrous Skin Flaps, e176

Gregory M. Buncke, Rudolf F. Buntic

Expert Commentary Mohammad M. Al-Qattan

54 Toe Flaps and Toe Transplantation, 613

Chih-Hung Lin, Paolo Sassu

Expert Commentaries David T.W. Chiu and

Wenhai Sun; Fu-Chan Wei

55 Medial Femoral Condyle and Descending

Genicular Artery Perforator Flaps, 636

Matthew Houdek, Heinz Bürger, Steven L. Moran

Expert Commentary Tarek Abdalla El-Gammal

PART 5 PERFORATOR-BASED

WORKHORSE FLAPS

56 Perforator Flaps in the Lateral Thoracic

Region, 648

Jeong-Tae Kim

Expert Commentary Stephanie A. Caterson and

Edward J. Caterson

57 Deep and Superficial Inferior Epigastric Artery

Perforator Flaps, 668

Alain R. Gagnon, Phillip N. Blondeel

Expert Commentary Aldona J. Spiegel and

Robert J. Allen Sr

58 Superior and Inferior Gluteal Artery Perforator

Flaps, 687

Robert J. Allen Sr, Joshua L. Levine,

Katherine A. Impastato

Expert Commentary Moustapha Hamdi

59 Anterolateral and Anteromedial

Thigh Flaps, 700

Samir Mardini, Harvey Chim, Fu-Chan Wei

Expert Commentary Peirong Yu

60 Tensor Fascia Lata Flap, e190

Ömer Özkan, O. Koray Coşkunfırat,

Özlenen Özkan

Expert Commentary Bishara Atiyeh

and Fadel M. Chahine

61 Posterior Tibial Artery Perforator Flap, 717

Niri S. Niranjan

Expert Commentary Alexandru V. Georgescu

62 Free-style Flaps, 729

Fu-Chan Wei, Seng-Feng Jeng, Samir Mardini

Expert Commentary Michel Saint-Cyr

PART 6 RECONSTRUCTIVE

TRANSPLANT SURGERY

63 Starting a Reconstructive Transplantation

Program, e204

Laurant Lantieri, Hatem Amer

Expert Commentary Palmina Petruzzo

64 Face Transplantation, 739

Joseph A. Ricci, Bohdan Pomahac

Expert Commentary Samir Mardini and

Hatem Amer

65 Hand and Upper Extremity

Transplantation, 754

Jaimie T. Shores, Gerald Brandacher, W.P. Andrew Lee

Expert Commentary L. Scott Levin

66 Laryngeal, Abdominal Wall, and Uterus

Transplantation, 770

Ömer Özkan, Özlenen Özkan

Expert Commentary David W. Mathes

67 Immunology and Research in Reconstructive

Transplantation, e210

Maria Z. Siemionow, Bahar Bassiri Gharb,

Antonio Rampazzo

Expert Commentary Yur-Ren Kuo

68 Peripheral Nerve Allotransplantation, 779

Amy M. Moore, James T.W. Saunders,

Susan E. Mackinnon

Expert Commentary Yur-Ren Kuo