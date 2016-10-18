Flaps and Reconstructive Surgery
2nd Edition
Description
With coverage of nearly twice the number of flaps as the previous edition, Flaps and Reconstructive Surgery, 2nd Edition provides trainees and practicing surgeons alike with the detailed, expert knowledge required to ensure optimal outcomes. It includes chapters and expert commentaries from more than 100 authors and world-renowned leaders in the field, while brand-new cases and high-quality illustrations focused on flap harvest, markings, and reconstruction keep you abreast of today's latest developments.
Key Features
- Includes high-quality illustrations of regional anatomy, flap anatomy, and step-by-step flap dissections, as well as clear photographs demonstrating successful reconstructions.
- Detailed case studies illustrate how to optimize every aspect of care for the reconstructive surgery patient, including the postoperative period and long-term follow-up.
Table of Contents
PART 1 PRINCIPLES
1 Problem Analysis in Reconstructive Surgery:
Reconstructive Ladders, Elevators, and Surgical
Judgment, 1
Nicholas B. Vedder
Expert Commentary William Lineaweaver
2 Classification of Flaps, e1
Geoffrey G. Hallock, Reza Ahmadzadeh,
Steven F. Morris
Expert Commentary Michel Saint-Cyr
3 Considerations in Flap Selection, 6
Geoffrey G. Hallock
Expert Commentary Milomir Ninković
4 Emerging Technology in Reconstructive
Surgery, e11
Matthew M. Hanasono
Expert Commentary Uros Ahcan
5 Prefabrication and Prelamination, 16
Indranil Sinha, Lifei Guo, Julian J. Pribaz
6 Tissue Engineering, e25
Jan Jeroen Vranckx, Margot Den Hondt
Expert Commentary James Chang
7 Percutaneous Aponeurotomy and Lipofilling
(PALF): A Regenerative Alternative to
the Flap, 28
Roger Karl Khouri Jr, Roger K. Khouri
Expert Commentary Peter Rubin
8 Lymphedema: Microsurgical
Reconstruction, 40
Joseph H. Dayan, Jaume Masia Ayala, Isao Koshima
Expert Commentaries David W. Chang;
Ming-Huei Cheng
9 Robotic Applications in Plastic and
Reconstructive Surgery, e36
Jesse Selber
Expert Commentary Philippe Liverneaux
PART 2 CLINICAL ANATOMY
AND RECIPIENT VESSEL
ANATOMY, SELECTION,
AND EXPOSURE
10 Clinical Anatomy of the Head and Neck, and
Recipient Vessel Selection, 61
Peter C. Neligan, Basel Sharaf
11 Clinical Anatomy and Recipient Vessel
Selection in the Chest, Abdomen, Groin,
and Back, 75
Joshua Fosnot, Joseph M. Serletti
12 Clinical Anatomy and Recipient Vessel Selection
in the Upper Extremity, 89
Karim Bakri
13 Clinical Anatomy and Recipient Vessel
Selection and Exposure in the Lower
Extremity, 115
Christopher J. Pannucci, T. Shane Johnson,
L. Scott Levin
PART 3 RECONSTRUCTION
14 Head and Neck Reconstruction, 138
Michael Sosin, Mark Fisher, Eduardo D. Rodriguez
Expert Commentary Paul N. Manson;
Richard E. Hayden
15 Facial Reanimation: Evolution and
Refinements, 162
Julia K. Terzis, Dimitrios Karypidis
16 Breast Reconstruction, 183
Maurice Y. Nahabedian
Expert Commentaries David W. Chang;
Venkat V. Ramakrishnan
17 Chest and Back Reconstruction, 203
Amanda K. Silva, David H. Song
Expert Commentary Lawrence J. Gottlieb
18 Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, 218
Donald P. Baumann, Charles E. Butler
Expert Commentary Jan Jeroen Vranckx
19 Pelvic and Urogenital Reconstruction, e43
Jens U. Berli, Richard J. Redett III
Expert Commentary Christopher J. Salgado
20 Upper Extremity Reconstruction, 227
Michael W. Neumeister
Expert Commentary Francisco Del Piñal
21 Adult Brachial Plexus Injury (A-BPI)
Reconstruction, 242
David Chwei-Chin Chuang
Expert Commentary Wieslawa De Pawlikowski
22 Lower Extremity Reconstruction, 255
Frank Fang, Chih-Hung Lin
Expert Commentary Lawrence Colen
23 Functional Muscle Transfers for Various
Purposes, 275
Milomir Ninković, P. Niclas Broer, S. Voigt, Marina Ninković
Expert Commentary Milan Stevanovic and Frances Sharpe
SECTION A MICROSURGERY
TECHNIQUES, 295
24 Nerves, 295
Kazuteru Doi, Alison Snyder-Warwick
Expert Commentaries Ivica Ducic;
Huan Wang and Robert J. Spinner
25 Vessels, 310
S. Raja Sabapathy
Expert Commentary Joon Pio ( JP) Hong
SECTION B FLAP HANDLING AND
TECHNICAL TIPS, e62
26 Thinning and Tailoring, e62
Naohiro Kimura
Expert Commentary Hung-Chi Chen
27 Avoiding Complications, 323
Jeremy L. Wilson, Andrew N. Morritt, Kenneth L. Fan,
Karen Kim Evans, Wayne A. Morrison
Expert Commentary Edward J. Caterson,
Stephanie A. Caterson, and Julian J. Pribaz
28 Flap Re-exploration and Salvage, 333
Jonathan Bank, Lawrence J. Gottlieb
Expert Commentary Roman Skoracki
SECTION C PRE AND POSTOPERATIVE
MANAGEMENT, 348
29 Postoperative Care, 348
Jonathan Rimler, Audrey Nguyen, Gregory R.D. Evans
Expert Commentary Lucie Lessard
30 Reconstructive Options Following Flap
Failure, 357
Michael J. Miller, Rajiv Chandawarkar
Expert Commentary Stefan O.P. Hofer
PART 4 CONVENTIONAL
WORKHORSE FLAPS
SECTION A LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN
THE HEAD AND NECK, 367
31 Local Flaps in the Head and Neck: Forehead,
FAMM, Submental, Nasolabial and
Cervicofacial Flaps, 367
Robert L. Walton, Thomas Willson, Elliot Hirsch
32 Temporoparietal Fascia Flap, e72
Steven L. Moran, Eric Santamaria
Expert Commentary Zung-Chung Chen
SECTION B LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN
THE CHEST, 387
33 Supraclavicular Artery Flap, 387
Michael R. Zenn
Expert Commentary Michael W. Chu and Ernest S. Chiu
34 Pectoralis Major Flap, 396
William Ignace Wei, Chan Yu Wai
Expert Commentary Hung-Chi Chen
35 Deltopectoral Flap and Internal Mammary Artery
Perforator Flap, e87
J.R. Castro, Charles E. Stewart IV, Mark L. Urken
Expert Commentary Eric M. Genden
SECTION C LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN
THE ABDOMEN, e98
36 Omentum, Superior Epigastric, and External/
Internal Oblique Flaps, e98
Marina Barandun, Anne O’Neill, Stefan O.P. Hofer
Expert Commentary Bien-Keem Tan
37 Rectus Abdominis Flap, 416
Marcus Castro Ferreira, Luis Henrique Ishida,
Lincoln Saito Millan
Expert Commentary Brian T. Carlsen
38 Jejunum Flap, e112
Hung-Chi Chen, Stefano Spanio di Spilimbergo,
Karen Kim Evans, Samir Mardini
Expert Commentaries John J. Coleman III;
Michael J.A. Klebuc
SECTION D LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN
THE BACK, e134
39 Trapezius Flap, e134
Franz Haas, Andreas Weiglein, Neal D. Futran
Expert Commentary Bassem T. Elhassan
40 Scapular and Parascapular Flaps, 432
Claudio Angrigiani, Matthew M. Hanasono
Expert Commentary Geoffrey G. Hallock
41 Latissimus Dorsi Flap, 446
Günter Germann, Matthias Reichenberger
Expert Commentary Theodore A. Kung and Paul S. Cederna
SECTION E LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN
THE PELVIS, GROIN, AND
BUTTOCK, 464
42 Iliac Flap, 464
James S. Brown
Expert Commentary Roberto Puxeddu
43 Groin Flap and Superficial Circumflex Iliac
Artery Perforator Flap, 478
Isao Koshima, Kensuke Tashiro, Samir Mardini,
Fu-Chan Wei
Expert Commentary Joon Pio (JP) Hong
44 Gluteus Flap, e157
Moustapha Hamdi
SECTION F LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN THE
UPPER EXTREMITY, 491
45 Pedicled Flaps of the Hand, 491
James P. Higgins, Ryan D. Katz
Expert Commentary Don Lalonde
46 Lateral Arm Flap, 511
Milomir Ninković, Ulf Dornseifer
Expert Commentary Yu-Te Lin and Chih-Hung Lin
47 Radial Forearm Flap, 525
Amir H. Taghinia, Joseph Upton
Expert Commentary Hani Sbitany
SECTION G LOCAL AND FREE FLAPS IN THE
LOWER EXTREMITY, 540
48 Local Flaps in the Foot, 540
Kevin D. Han, Karen Kim Evans, Christopher E. Attinger
Expert Commentary Randy Sherman
49 Gracilis Flap, 559
Ronald M. Zuker, Robert D. Bains
Expert Commentary Yuan-Kun Tu
50 Gastrocnemius Flap, 570
Alain-Charles Masquelet, Paolo Sassu, Marco Innocenti
Expert Commentary Geoffrey G. Hallock
51 Soleus Flap, 581
Jacques Baudet, Philippe Pelissier, Vincent Casoli,
Philippe Caix, Félix J. Farías, Wieslawa De Pawlikowski
Expert Commentary Randy Sherman and
Michael J. A. Klebuc
52 Fibula Flap, 596
Christopher J. Salgado, Harvey Chim, Steven L. Moran,
Fu-Chan Wei, Samir Mardini
Expert Commentary Marco Innocenti
53 Glabrous Skin Flaps, e176
Gregory M. Buncke, Rudolf F. Buntic
Expert Commentary Mohammad M. Al-Qattan
54 Toe Flaps and Toe Transplantation, 613
Chih-Hung Lin, Paolo Sassu
Expert Commentaries David T.W. Chiu and
Wenhai Sun; Fu-Chan Wei
55 Medial Femoral Condyle and Descending
Genicular Artery Perforator Flaps, 636
Matthew Houdek, Heinz Bürger, Steven L. Moran
Expert Commentary Tarek Abdalla El-Gammal
PART 5 PERFORATOR-BASED
WORKHORSE FLAPS
56 Perforator Flaps in the Lateral Thoracic
Region, 648
Jeong-Tae Kim
Expert Commentary Stephanie A. Caterson and
Edward J. Caterson
57 Deep and Superficial Inferior Epigastric Artery
Perforator Flaps, 668
Alain R. Gagnon, Phillip N. Blondeel
Expert Commentary Aldona J. Spiegel and
Robert J. Allen Sr
58 Superior and Inferior Gluteal Artery Perforator
Flaps, 687
Robert J. Allen Sr, Joshua L. Levine,
Katherine A. Impastato
Expert Commentary Moustapha Hamdi
59 Anterolateral and Anteromedial
Thigh Flaps, 700
Samir Mardini, Harvey Chim, Fu-Chan Wei
Expert Commentary Peirong Yu
60 Tensor Fascia Lata Flap, e190
Ömer Özkan, O. Koray Coşkunfırat,
Özlenen Özkan
Expert Commentary Bishara Atiyeh
and Fadel M. Chahine
61 Posterior Tibial Artery Perforator Flap, 717
Niri S. Niranjan
Expert Commentary Alexandru V. Georgescu
62 Free-style Flaps, 729
Fu-Chan Wei, Seng-Feng Jeng, Samir Mardini
Expert Commentary Michel Saint-Cyr
PART 6 RECONSTRUCTIVE
TRANSPLANT SURGERY
63 Starting a Reconstructive Transplantation
Program, e204
Laurant Lantieri, Hatem Amer
Expert Commentary Palmina Petruzzo
64 Face Transplantation, 739
Joseph A. Ricci, Bohdan Pomahac
Expert Commentary Samir Mardini and
Hatem Amer
65 Hand and Upper Extremity
Transplantation, 754
Jaimie T. Shores, Gerald Brandacher, W.P. Andrew Lee
Expert Commentary L. Scott Levin
66 Laryngeal, Abdominal Wall, and Uterus
Transplantation, 770
Ömer Özkan, Özlenen Özkan
Expert Commentary David W. Mathes
67 Immunology and Research in Reconstructive
Transplantation, e210
Maria Z. Siemionow, Bahar Bassiri Gharb,
Antonio Rampazzo
Expert Commentary Yur-Ren Kuo
68 Peripheral Nerve Allotransplantation, 779
Amy M. Moore, James T.W. Saunders,
Susan E. Mackinnon
Expert Commentary Yur-Ren Kuo
Details
- No. of pages:
- 872
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 18th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323260701
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352079
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323243223
About the Author
Fu-Chan Wei
Affiliations and Expertise
Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
Samir Mardini
Affiliations and Expertise
Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan