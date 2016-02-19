Fixed Effects Analysis of Variance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122573507, 9781483217864

Fixed Effects Analysis of Variance

1st Edition

Authors: Lloyd Fisher John McDonald
Editors: Z. W. Birnbaum E. Lukacs
eBook ISBN: 9781483217864
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 187
Description

Fixed Effects Analysis of Variance covers the mathematical theory of the fixed effects analysis of variance. The book discusses the theoretical ideas and some applications of the analysis of variance. The text then describes topics such as the t-test; two-sample t-test; the k-sample comparison of means (one-way analysis of variance); the balanced two-way factorial design without interaction; estimation and factorial designs; and the Latin square. Confidence sets, simultaneous confidence intervals, and multiple comparisons; orthogonal and nonorthologonal designs; and multiple regression analysis and related matters are also encompassed. Mathematicians, statisticians, and students taking related courses will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction

2 The T-Test

Summary

Problems

3 Two-Sample T-Test

Summary

Problems

4 The K-Sample Comparison Of Means (One-Way Analysis Of Variance)

Summary and Generalization

Problems

5 The Balanced Two-Way Factorial Design Without Interaction

Summary

Problems

6 Estimation And More On Factorial Designs

Summary

Problems

7 The Latin Square

Problems

8 Confidence Sets, Simultaneous Confidence Intervals, and Multiple Comparisons One-Dimensional Case

Multidimensional Case

Simultaneous Confidence Intervals Using

Bonferroni's Inequality

The S-Method of Simultaneous Confidence Intervals

T-Type Simultaneous Confidence Intervals

Summary

Problems

9 Orthogonal And Nonorthogonal Designs, Efficiency

Summary

Problems

10 Multiple Regression Analysis And Related Matters

Regression Analysis

Multiple Regression

Partial Correlation

Problems

Appendixes

1 Review Of Linear Algebra And Vector Space Theory

2 Tables Of Statistical Distributions

Table 1 Critical Values for the t- and Normal Distributions

Table 2 Critical Values for the F-Distribution

Table 3 Critical Values for the Studentized Range from a Normal Distribution

Index


About the Author

Lloyd Fisher

John McDonald

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona State University, Tempe, U.S.A.

About the Editor

Z. W. Birnbaum

E. Lukacs

Affiliations and Expertise

Bowling Green State University

