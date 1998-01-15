Fixed and Removable Prosthodontics
1st Edition
Colour Guide
Table of Contents
Soft Tissue Examination. Hard Tissue Examination. Complete Dentures. Copy Dentures. Overdentures. Immediate Replacement Dentures. Neutral Zone. Obturators. Onlay Dentures. Acrylic Partial Dentures. Cobalt/Chromium Partial Dentures. Sectional Dentures. Precision Attachments. Tooth Substance Loss. Crown and Bridgework. Removable Implants. Fixed Implants.
Description
A concise pictorial overview of fixed and removable prosthodontics, in the handy pocket-size Colour Guide format. Topics are presented in double-page spreads, with text on the left and illustrations on the right. Prosthetics is the area of dentistry which involves the fitting of crowns, bridges, implants and dentures to the patient, and it is one of the most important areas of day to day work for the average dentist. A wide variety of different cases are covered in the explanatory text which accompanies the high quality colour illustrations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1998
- Published:
- 15th January 1998
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059278
About the Authors
C. Barclay Author
Lecturer, Prosthetic Dentistry, School of Dentistry, The University of Birmingham, UK
A. Damien Walmsley Author
Professor of Restorative Dentistry, The University of Birmingham, Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, South Birmingham Primary Care Trust, Birmingham, UK