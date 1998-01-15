A concise pictorial overview of fixed and removable prosthodontics, in the handy pocket-size Colour Guide format. Topics are presented in double-page spreads, with text on the left and illustrations on the right. Prosthetics is the area of dentistry which involves the fitting of crowns, bridges, implants and dentures to the patient, and it is one of the most important areas of day to day work for the average dentist. A wide variety of different cases are covered in the explanatory text which accompanies the high quality colour illustrations.