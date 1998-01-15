Fixed and Removable Prosthodontics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443058134, 9780702059278

Fixed and Removable Prosthodontics

1st Edition

Colour Guide

Authors: C. Barclay A. Damien Walmsley
eBook ISBN: 9780702059278
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th January 1998
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

Soft Tissue Examination. Hard Tissue Examination. Complete Dentures. Copy Dentures. Overdentures. Immediate Replacement Dentures. Neutral Zone. Obturators. Onlay Dentures. Acrylic Partial Dentures. Cobalt/Chromium Partial Dentures. Sectional Dentures. Precision Attachments. Tooth Substance Loss. Crown and Bridgework. Removable Implants. Fixed Implants.

Description

A concise pictorial overview of fixed and removable prosthodontics, in the handy pocket-size Colour Guide format. Topics are presented in double-page spreads, with text on the left and illustrations on the right. Prosthetics is the area of dentistry which involves the fitting of crowns, bridges, implants and dentures to the patient, and it is one of the most important areas of day to day work for the average dentist. A wide variety of different cases are covered in the explanatory text which accompanies the high quality colour illustrations.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702059278

About the Authors

C. Barclay Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Prosthetic Dentistry, School of Dentistry, The University of Birmingham, UK

A. Damien Walmsley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Restorative Dentistry, The University of Birmingham, Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, South Birmingham Primary Care Trust, Birmingham, UK

