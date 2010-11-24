Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702031755, 9780702044489

Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture

2nd Edition

Authors: Angela Hicks John Hicks Peter Mole Angela Hicks John Hicks Peter Mole
eBook ISBN: 9780702044489
eBook ISBN: 9780702060991
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702031755
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 24th November 2010
Page Count: 448
Description

This exciting new edition of Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture gives a clear, detailed, and accessible presentation of the main features of constitutional Five Element acupuncture. It covers the context and history of this form of acupuncture, as well as the relevant Chinese medicine theory. After examining the Elements themselves and the functions of the Organs, the book explores the basis of diagnosis in Five Element acupuncture, possible blocks to treatment and the treatment itself. It puts this style of treatment into the context of other styles of acupuncture treatment — especially Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) as it is used in the West today.

Features

  • The Five Elements referred to in the title are Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water.

  • Gives a clear, detailed and accessible presentation of the main features of Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture treatment.

  • Covers the context and history of this form of acupuncture, as well as the relevant Chinese medicine theory.

  • Includes an unambiguous description of the principle aspects of diagnosis within a system, ironing out inconsistencies often present in discussions of these aspects.

This edition has been thoroughly revised throughout.

Quotes from the foreword to the first edition by Peter Eckman, San Francisco:

"...the authors have shown how their approach can even integrate with TCM findings to treat patients more completely and rapidly. As the case histories illustrate, Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture is a style of practice that is second to none, and this innovative text is an excellent resource for learning it"

Table of Contents

Introduction

Section 1 The Foundations

Chapter 1 The Philosophical Foundations of Five Element constitutional Acupuncture

Chapter 2 Five Element Theory

Chapter 3 The Importance of the Spirit

Chapter 4 The Constitutional Factor

Chapter 5 The Causes of Disease

Chapter 6 The Inner Development of the Practitioner

Section 2 The Elements and Organs

Chapter 7 Introduction to the Five Elements

Chapter 8 Wood – Key Resonances

Chapter 9 Wood – The Organs

Chapter 10 Patterns of Behaviour of Wood Constitutional Factors

Chapter 11 Fire – Key Resonances

Chapter 12 Fire – The Organs

Chapter 13 Patterns of Behaviour of Fire Constitutional Factors

Chapter 14 Earth – Key Resonances

Chapter 15 Earth – The Organs

Chapter 16 Patterns of Behaviour of Earth Constitutional Factors

Chapter 17 Metal – Key Resonances

Chapter 18 Metal – The Organs

Chapter 19 Patterns of Behaviour of Metal Constitutional Factors

Chapter 20 Water – Key Resonances

Chapter 21 Water – The Organs

Chapter 22 Patterns of Behaviour of Water Constitutional Factors

Chapter 23 Some Common Confusions between Different CFs

Section 3 Diagnosis

Chapter 24 Diagnosis – The Purpose and Process

Chapter 25 Diagnosis – The Key Methods

Chapter 26 The Body Language of The Different CFs

Chapter 27 Diagnosis – Levels and Golden Keys

Chapter 28 Diagnosis by Touch

Section 4 Blocks to Treatment

Chapter 29 The Five Element Blocks to Treatment

Chapter 30 Aggressive Energy

Chapter 31 Possession

Chapter 32 Husband–Wife Imbalance

Chapter 33 Entry–Exit Blocks

Section 5 Treatment Techniques

Chapter 34 Needle Technique

Chapter 35 The Use of Moxibustion

Section 6 The Use of Points

Chapter 36 The Use of Acupuncture Points in Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture

Chapter 37 Using Points to Treat the Spirit

Chapter 38 Lung and Large Intestine Points

Chapter 39 Stomach and Spleen Points

Chapter 40 Heart and Small Intestine Points

Chapter 41 Bladder and Kidney Points

Chapter 42 Pericardium and Triple Burner Points

Chapter 43 Gall Bladder and Liver Points

Chapter 44 Ren and Du Channel points

Section 7 Treatment

Chapter 45 Treatment Planning

Chapter 46 Treatment – Pulling it ALL Together

Section 8 Integration

Chapter 47 Integration with TCM – A Brief Introduction to How a Practitioner Can Integrate the Two Styles

Chapter 48 Case Histories Illustrating Integrated Diagnosis and Treatment

Appendices

Appendix A Different Terms Used to Describe the Spirit

Appendix B The External and Miscellaneous Causes of Disease

Appendix C Four Needle Technique

Appendix D Blocks from Scars

Appendix E Treatment Reactions

Appendix F Checklist for a Traditional Diagnosis

Appendix G Outcomes for Treatment

Appendix H Diagnosing and treating Element within Element

Bibliography

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702044489
eBook ISBN:
9780702060991
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702031755

About the Author

Angela Hicks

Affiliations and Expertise

Joint Principal of the College of Integrated Chinese Medicine, Reading, Berkshire, UK

John Hicks

Affiliations and Expertise

Joint Principal of the College of Integrated Chinese Medicine, Reading, Berkshire, UK

Peter Mole

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean of Studies, College of Integrated Chinese Medicine, Reading, Berkshire, UK

