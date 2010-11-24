Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture
2nd Edition
Description
This exciting new edition of Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture gives a clear, detailed, and accessible presentation of the main features of constitutional Five Element acupuncture. It covers the context and history of this form of acupuncture, as well as the relevant Chinese medicine theory. After examining the Elements themselves and the functions of the Organs, the book explores the basis of diagnosis in Five Element acupuncture, possible blocks to treatment and the treatment itself. It puts this style of treatment into the context of other styles of acupuncture treatment — especially Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) as it is used in the West today.
Features
- The Five Elements referred to in the title are Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water.
- Gives a clear, detailed and accessible presentation of the main features of Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture treatment.
- Covers the context and history of this form of acupuncture, as well as the relevant Chinese medicine theory.
- Includes an unambiguous description of the principle aspects of diagnosis within a system, ironing out inconsistencies often present in discussions of these aspects.
This edition has been thoroughly revised throughout.
Quotes from the foreword to the first edition by Peter Eckman, San Francisco:
"...the authors have shown how their approach can even integrate with TCM findings to treat patients more completely and rapidly. As the case histories illustrate, Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture is a style of practice that is second to none, and this innovative text is an excellent resource for learning it"
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section 1 The Foundations
Chapter 1 The Philosophical Foundations of Five Element constitutional Acupuncture
Chapter 2 Five Element Theory
Chapter 3 The Importance of the Spirit
Chapter 4 The Constitutional Factor
Chapter 5 The Causes of Disease
Chapter 6 The Inner Development of the Practitioner
Section 2 The Elements and Organs
Chapter 7 Introduction to the Five Elements
Chapter 8 Wood – Key Resonances
Chapter 9 Wood – The Organs
Chapter 10 Patterns of Behaviour of Wood Constitutional Factors
Chapter 11 Fire – Key Resonances
Chapter 12 Fire – The Organs
Chapter 13 Patterns of Behaviour of Fire Constitutional Factors
Chapter 14 Earth – Key Resonances
Chapter 15 Earth – The Organs
Chapter 16 Patterns of Behaviour of Earth Constitutional Factors
Chapter 17 Metal – Key Resonances
Chapter 18 Metal – The Organs
Chapter 19 Patterns of Behaviour of Metal Constitutional Factors
Chapter 20 Water – Key Resonances
Chapter 21 Water – The Organs
Chapter 22 Patterns of Behaviour of Water Constitutional Factors
Chapter 23 Some Common Confusions between Different CFs
Section 3 Diagnosis
Chapter 24 Diagnosis – The Purpose and Process
Chapter 25 Diagnosis – The Key Methods
Chapter 26 The Body Language of The Different CFs
Chapter 27 Diagnosis – Levels and Golden Keys
Chapter 28 Diagnosis by Touch
Section 4 Blocks to Treatment
Chapter 29 The Five Element Blocks to Treatment
Chapter 30 Aggressive Energy
Chapter 31 Possession
Chapter 32 Husband–Wife Imbalance
Chapter 33 Entry–Exit Blocks
Section 5 Treatment Techniques
Chapter 34 Needle Technique
Chapter 35 The Use of Moxibustion
Section 6 The Use of Points
Chapter 36 The Use of Acupuncture Points in Five Element Constitutional Acupuncture
Chapter 37 Using Points to Treat the Spirit
Chapter 38 Lung and Large Intestine Points
Chapter 39 Stomach and Spleen Points
Chapter 40 Heart and Small Intestine Points
Chapter 41 Bladder and Kidney Points
Chapter 42 Pericardium and Triple Burner Points
Chapter 43 Gall Bladder and Liver Points
Chapter 44 Ren and Du Channel points
Section 7 Treatment
Chapter 45 Treatment Planning
Chapter 46 Treatment – Pulling it ALL Together
Section 8 Integration
Chapter 47 Integration with TCM – A Brief Introduction to How a Practitioner Can Integrate the Two Styles
Chapter 48 Case Histories Illustrating Integrated Diagnosis and Treatment
Appendices
Appendix A Different Terms Used to Describe the Spirit
Appendix B The External and Miscellaneous Causes of Disease
Appendix C Four Needle Technique
Appendix D Blocks from Scars
Appendix E Treatment Reactions
Appendix F Checklist for a Traditional Diagnosis
Appendix G Outcomes for Treatment
Appendix H Diagnosing and treating Element within Element
Bibliography
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 24th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702044489
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060991
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702031755
About the Author
Angela Hicks
Affiliations and Expertise
Joint Principal of the College of Integrated Chinese Medicine, Reading, Berkshire, UK
John Hicks
Affiliations and Expertise
Joint Principal of the College of Integrated Chinese Medicine, Reading, Berkshire, UK
Peter Mole
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Studies, College of Integrated Chinese Medicine, Reading, Berkshire, UK
