Fitzgerald's Clinical Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780702079092

Fitzgerald's Clinical Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience

8th Edition

Authors: Estomih Mtui Gregory Gruener Peter Dockery
Paperback ISBN: 9780702079092
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th November 2020
Page Count: 448
Description

Ideal for both medical students and those in non-medical courses, Fitzgerald's Clinical Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience, 8th Edition, uses clear, understandable text and outstanding artwork to make a complex subject easily accessible. This award-winning title is known for superb illustrations and high readability, expertly integrating clinical neuroanatomy with the clinical application of neuroscience.

About the Author

Estomih Mtui

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Clinical Anatomy in Neurology and Neuroscience, Director, Program in Anatomy and Visualization, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY

Gregory Gruener

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Leischner Institute for Medical Education, Leischner Professor of Medical Education, Senior Associate Dean, Stritch School of Medicine, Professor of Neurology, Associate Chair of Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL

Peter Dockery

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy, National University of Ireland, Galway, Ireland

