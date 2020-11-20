Fitzgerald's Clinical Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience
8th Edition
Description
Ideal for both medical students and those in non-medical courses, Fitzgerald's Clinical Neuroanatomy and Neuroscience, 8th Edition, uses clear, understandable text and outstanding artwork to make a complex subject easily accessible. This award-winning title is known for superb illustrations and high readability, expertly integrating clinical neuroanatomy with the clinical application of neuroscience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2023
- Published:
- 20th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702079092
About the Author
Estomih Mtui
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Clinical Anatomy in Neurology and Neuroscience, Director, Program in Anatomy and Visualization, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY
Gregory Gruener
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Leischner Institute for Medical Education, Leischner Professor of Medical Education, Senior Associate Dean, Stritch School of Medicine, Professor of Neurology, Associate Chair of Neurology, Loyola University Chicago, Maywood, IL
Peter Dockery
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy, National University of Ireland, Galway, Ireland
