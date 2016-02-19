This book provides an overview of the whole process of fishery development and an appraisal for more efficiency in the industry. Topics include a broad overview of long-term changes in development of fisheries; the technical, social, political, organizational, and time requirements of long-term development programs; how to increase the long-term benefits to be derived from fisheries, and artisanal and market fishing, recreational fishing, and fish farming.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acronyms and Initials

Part I: Lessons from the Past

Chapter 1. Issues and Challenges

1.1 A New Era in the Fisheries

1.2 The Diversity of the Fisheries

1.3 The Government Burden

Notes and References

Chapter 2. Economic Development

2.1 Goals and Policies

2.2 A Recent Activity

2.3 The Time Dimensions

2.4 The Changing Food and Hunger Problems

2.5 Sources of International Development Assistance

2.6 Lessons from Experience

Notes and References

Chapter 3. Fishery Systems

3.1 Types of Fisheries

3.2 Resources

3.3 Fishing Methods

3.4 Farming Methods

3.5 Recent Trends in Overall Production

3.6 Processing and Products

3.7 Markets

3.8 Governments

Notes and References

Chapter 4. The Transition of the Fisheries

4.1 New Laws

4.2 Future Supplies

4.3 Competition with Other Water Use

4.4 Irrational Fishing

4.5 New Goals

Notes and References

Part II: Fishery Development Experience

Chapter 5. The Evolution of Fishing and Its Governance

5.1 Ancient Practices and Laws

5.2 Depletion of the Stocks

5.3 Fishery Management

5.4 Fishery Development

Notes and References

Chapter 6. Case Histories of National Market Fishery Development Experience

6.1 A Fundamental Difference—India's Kerala Coast

6.2 An Evolutionary Process—Sierra Leone

6.3 Restrained by the EEZ—Thailand

6.4 A Fickle Current—Peru

6.5 Failed Expectations—Eastern Canada

6.6 Controlled Development—Japan

6.7 Trouble Ahead—United States

Notes and References

Chapter 7. The Farmers' Edge

7.1 The Private Transitional Systems

7.2 Public Enhancement of the Fisheries and Improvement of the Commons

7.3 The Private Forage Systems

7.4 The Private Feed Systems

Notes and References

Chapter 8. The Anglers' Edge

8.1 A Social Preference

8.2 The Business in Support of Angling

8.3 Development Action

Notes and References

Part III: Future Strategy

Chapter 9. Constraints on Fishery Development

9.1 Constraints on Fish Farming

9.2 Constraints on Angling

9.3 Constraints on Market Fishing

9.4 The Policy Shortfall in Market Fishing

Notes and References

Chapter 10. Overcoming the Constraints

10.1 Problems for All Coastal Countries

10.2 External Assistance

10.3 The Policy Dilemmas

10.4 Policy Change

10.5 Parting Observations

Notes and References

Appendices

A. Summary of Goals, Principles, and Guidelines for Fishery Development

B. Major References on Development

Index



