Fishery Development
1st Edition
Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780323140126
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th July 1987
Page Count: 248
Description
This book provides an overview of the whole process of fishery development and an appraisal for more efficiency in the industry. Topics include a broad overview of long-term changes in development of fisheries; the technical, social, political, organizational, and time requirements of long-term development programs; how to increase the long-term benefits to be derived from fisheries, and artisanal and market fishing, recreational fishing, and fish farming.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acronyms and Initials
Part I: Lessons from the Past
Chapter 1. Issues and Challenges
1.1 A New Era in the Fisheries
1.2 The Diversity of the Fisheries
1.3 The Government Burden
Notes and References
Chapter 2. Economic Development
2.1 Goals and Policies
2.2 A Recent Activity
2.3 The Time Dimensions
2.4 The Changing Food and Hunger Problems
2.5 Sources of International Development Assistance
2.6 Lessons from Experience
Notes and References
Chapter 3. Fishery Systems
3.1 Types of Fisheries
3.2 Resources
3.3 Fishing Methods
3.4 Farming Methods
3.5 Recent Trends in Overall Production
3.6 Processing and Products
3.7 Markets
3.8 Governments
Notes and References
Chapter 4. The Transition of the Fisheries
4.1 New Laws
4.2 Future Supplies
4.3 Competition with Other Water Use
4.4 Irrational Fishing
4.5 New Goals
Notes and References
Part II: Fishery Development Experience
Chapter 5. The Evolution of Fishing and Its Governance
5.1 Ancient Practices and Laws
5.2 Depletion of the Stocks
5.3 Fishery Management
5.4 Fishery Development
Notes and References
Chapter 6. Case Histories of National Market Fishery Development Experience
6.1 A Fundamental Difference—India's Kerala Coast
6.2 An Evolutionary Process—Sierra Leone
6.3 Restrained by the EEZ—Thailand
6.4 A Fickle Current—Peru
6.5 Failed Expectations—Eastern Canada
6.6 Controlled Development—Japan
6.7 Trouble Ahead—United States
Notes and References
Chapter 7. The Farmers' Edge
7.1 The Private Transitional Systems
7.2 Public Enhancement of the Fisheries and Improvement of the Commons
7.3 The Private Forage Systems
7.4 The Private Feed Systems
Notes and References
Chapter 8. The Anglers' Edge
8.1 A Social Preference
8.2 The Business in Support of Angling
8.3 Development Action
Notes and References
Part III: Future Strategy
Chapter 9. Constraints on Fishery Development
9.1 Constraints on Fish Farming
9.2 Constraints on Angling
9.3 Constraints on Market Fishing
9.4 The Policy Shortfall in Market Fishing
Notes and References
Chapter 10. Overcoming the Constraints
10.1 Problems for All Coastal Countries
10.2 External Assistance
10.3 The Policy Dilemmas
10.4 Policy Change
10.5 Parting Observations
Notes and References
Appendices
A. Summary of Goals, Principles, and Guidelines for Fishery Development
B. Major References on Development
Index
