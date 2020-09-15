Fisheries and Aquaculture
1st Edition
The Food Security of the Future
Description
Fisheries and Aquaculture: The Food Security of the Future takes a multidisciplinary approach in evaluating the fishing industry not only from a scientific perspective, but also from the practical perspective of industry professionals. The authors recognize the importance of looking at the industry from a value chain viewpoint not only for food security but also for a blue economy. The book takes a unique and innovative approach to show how fishery and aquaculture can achieve sustainability and how small fishery communities can become highly successful fishery and aquaculture communities to improve industry globalization overall.
This is a practical and useful reference to a wide range of world-wide audiences. It is for those who wish to make systematic efforts to develop their fisheries sector, scientists and researchers, anyone in fisheries management, marine resource management, fish farmers, policy makers, leaders and regulators, operations researchers, as well as faculty and students.
Key Features
- Presents potential solutions for more economical and sustainable fisheries development
- Provides an overview of the fishing industry's technology options ranging from less-developed communities to modern high-tech communities
- Includes real-life examples and case studies of best practices from successful fisheries companies
- Demonstrates market principles in the fisheries sector, particularly demand for seafood in various parts of the world, its availability and the importance of ownership rights
Readership
Scientists and researchers, plus anyone in fisheries or marine resource management, fish farmers, policy makers, regulators, as well as faculty and students.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Fishing and fish farming
3. Essential tools to analyse fisheries and agriculture
4. Environmental issues
5. Fisheries Management
6. China, the leading fishing and fish farming country of the world
7. Developing countries
8. Globalisation
9. Processing and related industries
10. Sales and marketing
11. Finances
12. Management
13. Other issues and society
14. Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 15th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128210567
About the Editor
Agust Einarsson
Dr. Einarsson managed a fish-processing and fisheries companies and various other enterprises and has served on boards of directors of numerous enterprises, associations and public entities, including the Confederation of Icelandic Employers, the Icelandic Fish Market, The Federation of Icelandic Fish-Processing Plants, and various research institutes. Dr. Einarsson was a member of the Export Prize Committee of the President of Iceland. He served as chairman of the board of the Icelandic Enterprise Fund and as Vice President of the European Council for Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He currently holds the position of chairman of the Advisory Committee of the National Marine and Freshwater Research Institute of Iceland. Dr. Einarsson is the author of 33 books on economics, culture and fisheries, over 50 journal articles and conference papers and over 400 shorter articles. He has been a visiting scholar at the University of Siena, Stanford University, the Copenhagen Business School and New York University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Iceland, Reykjavik, Iceland
Asta Dis Oladottir
Dr. Oladottir earned her Ph.D in international business at Copenhagen Business School. She served as the dean of the business school at Bifrost University and has over 20 years of experience in companies and institutions in different fields. Dr. Oladottir serves as an assistant professor and chair at the faculty of business administration. Dr. Oladottir supervises and lectures the masters level course in fishing industry operations as well as other international business courses as the faculty of Business Administration at the University of Iceland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Business Faculty, University of Iceland, Reykjavik, Iceland
