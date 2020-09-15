Fisheries and Aquaculture: The Food Security of the Future takes a multidisciplinary approach in evaluating the fishing industry not only from a scientific perspective, but also from the practical perspective of industry professionals. The authors recognize the importance of looking at the industry from a value chain viewpoint not only for food security but also for a blue economy. The book takes a unique and innovative approach to show how fishery and aquaculture can achieve sustainability and how small fishery communities can become highly successful fishery and aquaculture communities to improve industry globalization overall.

This is a practical and useful reference to a wide range of world-wide audiences. It is for those who wish to make systematic efforts to develop their fisheries sector, scientists and researchers, anyone in fisheries management, marine resource management, fish farmers, policy makers, leaders and regulators, operations researchers, as well as faculty and students.