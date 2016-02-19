Fish Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123504067, 9780080585260

Fish Physiology, Volume 6

1st Edition

Serial Editors: William Hoar David Randall
eBook ISBN: 9780080585260
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1971
Page Count: 558
Table of Contents

Contributors

List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Volume I

Volume II

Volume III

Volume IV

Volume V

Chapter 1: The Effect of Environmental Factors on the Physiology of Fish

I. Introduction

II. Lethal Factors

III. Controlling Factors

IV. Limiting Factors

V. Masking Factors

VI. Directive Factors

VII. Recapitulation

Chapter 2: Biochemical Adaptation to the Environment

I. Introduction

II. Immediate Effects of Temperature on Enzymes

III. Temperature Acclimation

IV. Evolutionary Adaptation

V. Temperature Adaptation of Fish Hemoglobins

VI. Gas Tensions

VII. Estivation

VIII. Prospects and Problems For the Future

Chapter 3: Freezing Resistance in Fishes

I. Introduction

II. Freezing Avoidance in Freshwater Fishes

III. Freezing Avoidance in Marine Fishes

Chapter 4: Learning and Memory*

I. Introduction

II. Learning—The Naturalistic Tradition

III. Learning—The Tradition of “Learning Theory”

IV. Memory

V. Physiological Mechanisms

VI. Learning in Fish as a Tool to Study Other Aspects of Behavior

Chapter 5: The Ethological Analysis Of Fish Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Functions of Fish Behavior

III. The Organization of Behavior

IV. The Ontogeny of Behavior

V. Models of The Structure of Behavior

VI. The Causation of Behavioral Sequences

VII. The Evolution of Behavior

VIII. Links Between Ethological Analysis and Physiological Research

Chapter 6: Biological Rhythms

I. Introduction

II. Development of Concepts and Generalizations

III. Circadian Rhythms in Fish

IV. Rhythms of Other Than Circadian Period

V. Synopsis and Prospectus

Chapter 7: Orientation and Fish Migration

I. Introduction

II. Stream Phase of Salmon Homing

III. Oceanic Phase of Salmon Homing

IV. Summary

Chapter 8: Special Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Maintenance of Fish

III. Anesthesia

IV. Fish Salines

V. Operative and Experimental Procedures

Author Index

Systematic Index

Subject Index

About the Serial Editors

William Hoar Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

David Randall Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China

