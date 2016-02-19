Fish Physiology, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Volume I
Volume II
Volume III
Volume IV
Volume V
Chapter 1: The Effect of Environmental Factors on the Physiology of Fish
I. Introduction
II. Lethal Factors
III. Controlling Factors
IV. Limiting Factors
V. Masking Factors
VI. Directive Factors
VII. Recapitulation
Chapter 2: Biochemical Adaptation to the Environment
I. Introduction
II. Immediate Effects of Temperature on Enzymes
III. Temperature Acclimation
IV. Evolutionary Adaptation
V. Temperature Adaptation of Fish Hemoglobins
VI. Gas Tensions
VII. Estivation
VIII. Prospects and Problems For the Future
Chapter 3: Freezing Resistance in Fishes
I. Introduction
II. Freezing Avoidance in Freshwater Fishes
III. Freezing Avoidance in Marine Fishes
Chapter 4: Learning and Memory*
I. Introduction
II. Learning—The Naturalistic Tradition
III. Learning—The Tradition of “Learning Theory”
IV. Memory
V. Physiological Mechanisms
VI. Learning in Fish as a Tool to Study Other Aspects of Behavior
Chapter 5: The Ethological Analysis Of Fish Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Functions of Fish Behavior
III. The Organization of Behavior
IV. The Ontogeny of Behavior
V. Models of The Structure of Behavior
VI. The Causation of Behavioral Sequences
VII. The Evolution of Behavior
VIII. Links Between Ethological Analysis and Physiological Research
Chapter 6: Biological Rhythms
I. Introduction
II. Development of Concepts and Generalizations
III. Circadian Rhythms in Fish
IV. Rhythms of Other Than Circadian Period
V. Synopsis and Prospectus
Chapter 7: Orientation and Fish Migration
I. Introduction
II. Stream Phase of Salmon Homing
III. Oceanic Phase of Salmon Homing
IV. Summary
Chapter 8: Special Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Maintenance of Fish
III. Anesthesia
IV. Fish Salines
V. Operative and Experimental Procedures
Author Index
Systematic Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th December 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080585260
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
William Hoar Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
David Randall Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China