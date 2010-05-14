Fish Physiology: Zebrafish, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Genetic Tools
Organisation and Physiology of the Zebrafish Nervous System
Zebrafish Vision; The Zebrafish Inner Ear
Endocrinology of Zebrafish
Developmental Physiology of the Zebrafish Cardiovascular System
Respiration
Ionic and Acid-Base Regulation
The Zebrafish as a Model for Human Disease
Perspectives on Zebrafish as a Model in Environmental Toxicology
Description
This cutting-edge resource includes up-to-date information on zebrafish physiology and the tools used to study it, not only as a model species for studies of other vertebrates but with application for studies of human disease and aquatic toxicology. The utility of zebrafish for physiological research is based on several key features including i) a "fully" sequenced genome, ii) rapid (~3 month) generation times), iii) their capacity to produce large numbers of externally fertilized eggs, iv) optical transparency of embryos and larvae, and v) the applicability of reverse and forward genetics to assess gene function. Gene knockdown in embryos and the production of transgenic strains are now standard techniques being used to assess physiology. This book will be of keen interest not only to the typical readers of Fish Physiology but also to biomedical researchers, toxicologists and developmental biologists.
Key Features
- Integrates and synthesizes the biology of the zebrafish under one cover
- Features contributions from the leading researchers in their fields
- Reaches a wider audience of researchers and biologists with its broad inclusion of subjects relating to zebrafish physiology
Readership
Research and postgraduate scientists studying the physiology of fishes, Biomedical researchers, Toxicologists, Developmental biologists, Integrative biologists, Health researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 14th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961378
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749833
Reviews
"This cutting-edge resource includes up-to-date information on zebrafish physiology and the tools used to study it… This book will be of keen interest not only to the typical readers of Fish Physiology but also to biomedical researchers, toxicologists an developmental biologists." --GrrlScientist’s Maniraptora blog on Nature.com
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Steve Perry Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Marc Ekker Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Advanced Research in Environmental Genomics, Department of Biology, University of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Anthony Farrell Series Volume Editor
Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.
In between these positions at UBC, Tony was employed at the University of Southern California (PDF), the University of New Brunswick (sessional lecturer), Mount Allison University (first real job) and Simon Fraser University (moving through the ranks to a full professor). In addition to highly controlled laboratory experiments on fish cardiorespiratory physiology, Tony is committed to working on animals in their own environment. Therefore, his research on fish physiology has taken him on an Alpha Helix expedition to the Amazon, the University of Gothenburg and the Kristineberg Marine Research Station in Sweden, the Portobello Marine Biological Station in New Zealand, the University of Christchurch and Massey University in New Zealand, the Bamfield Marine Science Station and the Huntsman Marine Station in Canada, the University of Aarhus in Denmark, the University of Adelaide Charles and Darwin University in Australia, and to the Danish Arctic Marine Station on Disco Island in Greenland. These travels have allowed him to work and with many superb collaborators word-wide, as well as study the physiology of over 70 different species of fish. Tony has received a number of awards for his scientific contributions: an honorary degree from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden; Awards of Excellence from the American Fisheries Society for Fish Physiology, Conservation and Management; the Fry Medal from the Canadian Society of Zoologists; and the Beverton Medal from the Fisheries Society of the British Isles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Colin Brauner Series Volume Editor
The primary goal of his research program is to investigate environmental adaptations (both mechanistic and evolutionary) in relation to gas-exchange, acid-base balance and ion regulation in fish, integrating responses from the molecular, cellular and organismal level. The ultimate goal is to understand how evolutionary pressures have shaped physiological systems among vertebrates and to determine the degree to which physiological systems can adapt/acclimate to natural and anthropogenic environmental changes. This information is crucial for basic biology and understanding the diversity of biological systems, but much of his research conducted to date can also be applied to issues of aquaculture, toxicology and water quality criteria development, as well as fisheries management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada