Fish Physiology: The Physiology of Tropical Fishes, Volume 21
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Tropical Environment Diversity of Tropical Fishes The Growth of Tropical Fish Biological Rhythms Feeding plasticity and nutritional physiology in tropical fish The Cardiorespiratory System in Tropical Fish: Structure, Function and Control Oxygen Transfer Nitrogen excretion and defense against ammonia toxicity Ionoregulation in tropical fish from ion-poor, acidic blackwaters Metabolic and physiological adjustments induced by low oxygen and high temperature in fishes of the Amazon Physiological adaptations of fishes to tropical intertidal environments Hypoxia tolerance in coral reef fishes
Description
The Physiology of Tropical Fishes is the 21st volume of the well-known Fish Physiology series and consists of 12 chapters. The purpose of the book is to consolidate and integrate what is known about tropical fishes (marine and freshwater species). The twelve chapters focus on the physiological adaptations acquired during the evolutionary process to cope with warm and shallow hypoxic waters from tropical and neotropical hydrographic basins as well as with the intertidal and coral reef habitats which occur in abundance in tropical seas. The special characteristics of tropical fish fauna will be issued in order to explain the tropical fish radiation, which gave rise to such extreme fish diversity.
This present volume, is a voyage through the tropical region reviewing the fish diversity of the main tropical freshwater sheds, including the major tropical rivers and lakes, the major dams, and marine environments.
Key Features
- State-of-the-art information on tropical fish physiology
- Written by specialists working in the Tropics
- Offers a diverse depiction of the various tropical fishes and the environment where they inhabit
- 12 innovative chapters covering a concise view of growth rate, biological rhythms, feeding plasticity, cardio-respiratory design and function, diversity of structure, and much more
Readership
Physiologists, Biochemists, Fish Biologists, Fish Researchers, Zoologists, Marine Biologists, Students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 18th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454276
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123504456
Reviews
"Following two introductory chapters on the tropical environment and the diversity of tropical fishes, this volume covers all the major topics in fish physiology, with a special emphasis on the callenges faced by marine and freshwater tropical fishes. This book is a valuable resource for those with interest in tropical fish fisheries, aquaculture, or conservation, as well as providing a good overview of general topics in fish physiology." --FISHERIES (2006)
About the Editors
Adalberto Val Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas da Amazonia, Brasil
Vera Maria Fonseca de Almeida e Val Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas da Amazonia
David Randall Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China