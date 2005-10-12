Fish Physiology: The Physiology of Polar Fishes, Volume 22

"The latest volume of the prestigious Fish Physiology series brings together a group of distinguished workers in the area of polar fish and provides a state-of-the-art survey of our understanding of the physiology of a group of organisms that have successfully adapted to one of the most physiologically challenging marine envrionments on the Earth. In addition to providing a masterly summary of the classical work, the authors also discuss areas of active current research making this the best current review of freezing avoidance in polar fish...it succeeds in providing a thorough, timely and authoritative survey of the physiology of polar fishes. It will find a place in my library and I have already found myself making extensive use of it...an excellent summary of current knowledge and will remain for some time the place to go to learn about the physiology of fishes living at high latitudes." --POLAR RESEARCH

"...this volume covers all the major topics in fish physiology, with a special emphasis on the challenges and adaptations of fishes in extreme polar environments. This book is a valuable resource for those with interest in the biology of fishes in Arctic and Antarctic environments, as well as providing a good overview of general topics in fish physiology. The publication of this volume is also timely for anyone with an interest in the effects of global change in polar regions." --FISHERIES