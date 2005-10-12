Fish Physiology: The Physiology of Polar Fishes, Volume 22
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Arctic and Antarctic Polar Marine Environments Contributors: Arthur L. DeVries and John F. Steffensen
Chapter 2. Systematic of Polar Fishes Contributors: Peter R. Mller, Jrgen G. Neilsen, and M. Eric Anderson
Chapter 3. Metabolic Biochemistry: Its Role in Thermal Tolerance and in the Capacities of Physiological and Ecological Function Contributors: H. O. Pörtner, M. Lucassen, and D. Storch
Chapter 4. Antifreeze Proteins and Organismal Freezing Avoidance in Polar Fishes Contributors: Arthur L. DeVries and C.-H. Christina Cheng
Chapter 5. Respiratory Systems and Metabolic Rates Contributors: John F. Steffensen
Chapter 6. The Circulatory System and its Control Contributors: M. Axelsson
Chapter 7. Blood Gas Transport and Haemoglobin Function in Polar Fishes: Does Lower Temperature Explain Physiological Characters? Contributors: RMG Wells
Chapter 8. Antarctic Fish Skeletal Muscle and Locomotion Contributors: William Davison
Chapter 9. The Nervous System Contributors: John McDonald and John Montgomery
Volume 22 of the Fish Physiology Series is entirely devoted to fishes of high latitudes (Arctic and Antarctic). Three central themes comprise the book: the uniqueness of the physiology of fishes that live in cold polar environments, a comparative analysis of physiological patterns exemplified by fishes that live poles apart and, how fishes differ from fishes living in more temperate and tropical habitats.
Fish Physiology: The Physiology of Polar Fishes highlights the physiological adaptations that evolved to allow certain fish to exploit the frigid, yet productive, Arctic and Antarctic Oceans. The reader will explore what is known, as well as what remains undiscovered, concerning the fish indigenous to both polar regions. This will be of great interest to physiologists, ichthyologists, and comparative biologists researching low temperature biology, fishery scientists, faculty, graduate students.
- Offers an comparative analysis of the arctic and antarctic polar marine environments
- Authors answer the question: What is special about the physiology of fish from the stenothermal Arctic and Antarctic environments?
- Includes nine descriptive chapters, 40 tables and over 80 figures
Physiologists, ichthyologists, comparative biologists interested in low temperature biology, fishery scientists, and Faculty, graduates students and researchers in these and other disciplines related to oceanography and marine biology.
- 408
- English
- © Academic Press 2005
- 12th October 2005
- Academic Press
- 9780080918747
- 9780123504463
"The latest volume of the prestigious Fish Physiology series brings together a group of distinguished workers in the area of polar fish and provides a state-of-the-art survey of our understanding of the physiology of a group of organisms that have successfully adapted to one of the most physiologically challenging marine envrionments on the Earth. In addition to providing a masterly summary of the classical work, the authors also discuss areas of active current research making this the best current review of freezing avoidance in polar fish...it succeeds in providing a thorough, timely and authoritative survey of the physiology of polar fishes. It will find a place in my library and I have already found myself making extensive use of it...an excellent summary of current knowledge and will remain for some time the place to go to learn about the physiology of fishes living at high latitudes." --POLAR RESEARCH
"...this volume covers all the major topics in fish physiology, with a special emphasis on the challenges and adaptations of fishes in extreme polar environments. This book is a valuable resource for those with interest in the biology of fishes in Arctic and Antarctic environments, as well as providing a good overview of general topics in fish physiology. The publication of this volume is also timely for anyone with an interest in the effects of global change in polar regions." --FISHERIES
John Steffensen Series Volume Editor
University of Copenhagen
Anthony Farrell Series Editor
Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.
In between these positions at UBC, Tony was employed at the University of Southern California (PDF), the University of New Brunswick (sessional lecturer), Mount Allison University (first real job) and Simon Fraser University (moving through the ranks to a full professor). In addition to highly controlled laboratory experiments on fish cardiorespiratory physiology, Tony is committed to working on animals in their own environment. Therefore, his research on fish physiology has taken him on an Alpha Helix expedition to the Amazon, the University of Gothenburg and the Kristineberg Marine Research Station in Sweden, the Portobello Marine Biological Station in New Zealand, the University of Christchurch and Massey University in New Zealand, the Bamfield Marine Science Station and the Huntsman Marine Station in Canada, the University of Aarhus in Denmark, the University of Adelaide Charles and Darwin University in Australia, and to the Danish Arctic Marine Station on Disco Island in Greenland. These travels have allowed him to work and with many superb collaborators word-wide, as well as study the physiology of over 70 different species of fish. Tony has received a number of awards for his scientific contributions: an honorary degree from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden; Awards of Excellence from the American Fisheries Society for Fish Physiology, Conservation and Management; the Fry Medal from the Canadian Society of Zoologists; and the Beverton Medal from the Fisheries Society of the British Isles.
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada