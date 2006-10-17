Fish Physiology: Sensory Systems Neuroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123504494, 9780080469614

Fish Physiology: Sensory Systems Neuroscience, Volume 25

1st Edition

Authors: Toshiaki Hara Barbara Zielinski
eBook ISBN: 9780080469614
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123504494
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 2006
Page Count: 536
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Molecular and Neural Mechanisms in Olfaction B. S. Zielinski and T. J. Hara

Chapter 2. Peripheral and Central Gustatory Processes T. J. Hara

Chapter 3. Bronchial Chemoreceptor Regulation of Cardiorespiratory Function K. M. Gilmour and S. F. Perry

Chapter 4. Nociception L. U. Sneddon

Chapter 5. Visual Sensitivity and Signal Processing. Lei Li

Chapter 6. Molecular and Cellular Regulation of Pineal Organ Responses J. Falcón

Chapter 7. Electro-Reception in Weakly Electric Fishes G. Von Der Emde

Chapter 8. The Magnetic Sense M. M. Walker and J. L. Kirschvink

Chapter 9. The Auditory System and Vocal Communication A. H. Bass

Chapter 10. The Lateral-Line System H. Bleckmann

Chapter 11. Neuromodulatory Functions of Terminal Nerve-GnRH Neurons Y. Oka

Description

Fish sensory systems have been extensively studied not only because of a wide general interest in the behavioral and sensory physiology of this group, but also because fishes are well suited as biological models for studies of sensory systems. Fish Physiology: Sensory Systems Neuroscience describes how fish are able to perceive their physical and biological surroundings, and highlights some of the exciting developments in molecular biology of fish sensory systems. Volume 25 in the Fish Physiology series offers the only updated thorough examination of fish sensory systems at the molecular, cellular and systems levels.

Key Features

  • Offers a comprehensive account of the present state of science in this rapidly expanding and developing field
  • New physiological techniques presented to enable examining responses at the cellular and system levels
  • Discusses fish sensory systems and how they have adapted to the physiological challenges presented by an aquatic environment

Readership

Fish biologists and physiologists, researchers in cell, molecular, and sensory systems biology.

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080469614
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123504494

About the Authors

Toshiaki Hara Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Canada Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Freshwater Institute, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; and University of Manitoba, Department of Zoology, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Barbara Zielinski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Windsor, Department of Biological Sciences, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

