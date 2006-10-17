Fish Physiology: Sensory Systems Neuroscience, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Molecular and Neural Mechanisms in Olfaction B. S. Zielinski and T. J. Hara
Chapter 2. Peripheral and Central Gustatory Processes T. J. Hara
Chapter 3. Bronchial Chemoreceptor Regulation of Cardiorespiratory Function K. M. Gilmour and S. F. Perry
Chapter 4. Nociception L. U. Sneddon
Chapter 5. Visual Sensitivity and Signal Processing. Lei Li
Chapter 6. Molecular and Cellular Regulation of Pineal Organ Responses J. Falcón
Chapter 7. Electro-Reception in Weakly Electric Fishes G. Von Der Emde
Chapter 8. The Magnetic Sense M. M. Walker and J. L. Kirschvink
Chapter 9. The Auditory System and Vocal Communication A. H. Bass
Chapter 10. The Lateral-Line System H. Bleckmann
Chapter 11. Neuromodulatory Functions of Terminal Nerve-GnRH Neurons Y. Oka
Description
Fish sensory systems have been extensively studied not only because of a wide general interest in the behavioral and sensory physiology of this group, but also because fishes are well suited as biological models for studies of sensory systems. Fish Physiology: Sensory Systems Neuroscience describes how fish are able to perceive their physical and biological surroundings, and highlights some of the exciting developments in molecular biology of fish sensory systems. Volume 25 in the Fish Physiology series offers the only updated thorough examination of fish sensory systems at the molecular, cellular and systems levels.
Key Features
- Offers a comprehensive account of the present state of science in this rapidly expanding and developing field
- New physiological techniques presented to enable examining responses at the cellular and system levels
- Discusses fish sensory systems and how they have adapted to the physiological challenges presented by an aquatic environment
Readership
Fish biologists and physiologists, researchers in cell, molecular, and sensory systems biology.
About the Authors
Toshiaki Hara Author
Canada Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Freshwater Institute, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; and University of Manitoba, Department of Zoology, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Barbara Zielinski Author
University of Windsor, Department of Biological Sciences, Windsor, Ontario, Canada