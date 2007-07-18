Fish Physiology: Primitive Fishes, Volume 26
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Living Primitive Fishes and Fishes from Deep Time Philippe Janvier
Cardiovascular Systems in Primitive Fishes Anthony P. Farrell
Nervous and Sensory Systems Shaun P. Collin
Ventilatory Systems Emily Coolidge, Michael S. Hedrick and William K. Milsom
Gas Transport and Exchange Colin J. Brauner and Michael Berenbrink
Ionic, Osmotic and Nitrogenous Waste Regulation Patricia A. Wright
Locomotion in Primitive Fishes D.J. McKenzie, Melina Hale and Paolo Domenici
Peripheral Endocrine Glands. I. The Gastroenteropancreatic Endocrine System and the Thyroid Gland John H. Youson
Peripheral Endocrine Glands. II. The Adrenal Glands and the Corpuscles of Stannius John H. Youson
Why Have Primitive Fishes Survived? Katriina L. Ilves and D. J. Randall
Description
Primitive fishes are a relatively untapped resource in the scientific search for insights into the evolution of physiological systems in fishes and higher vertebrates. Volume 26 in the Fish Physiology series presents what is known about the physiology of these fish in comparison with the two fish groups that dominate today, the modern elasmobranchs and the teleosts. Chapters include reviews on what is known about cardiovascular, nervous and ventilatory systems, gas exchange, ion and nitrogenous waste regulation, muscles and locomotion, endocrine systems, and reproduction. Editors provide a thorough understanding of how these systems have evolved through piscine and vertebrate evolutionary history.
Primitive Fishes includes ground-breaking information in the field, including highlighs of the most unusual characteristics amongst the various species, which might have allowed these fishes to persist virtually unchanged through evolutionary time. This volume is essential for all comparative physiologists, fish biologists, and paleontologists.
Key Features
- Provides an analysis of the evolutionary significance of physiological adaptations in "ancient fishes"
- Offers insights on the evolution of higher vertebrates
- The only single source that presents an in-depth discussion of topics related to the physiology of ancient fishes
Details
No. of pages: 576
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 18th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549521
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736710
About the Series Volume Editors
David McKenzie Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut des Sciences de l'Evolution de Montpellier, France
Anthony Farrell Series Volume Editor
Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.
In between these positions at UBC, Tony was employed at the University of Southern California (PDF), the University of New Brunswick (sessional lecturer), Mount Allison University (first real job) and Simon Fraser University (moving through the ranks to a full professor). In addition to highly controlled laboratory experiments on fish cardiorespiratory physiology, Tony is committed to working on animals in their own environment. Therefore, his research on fish physiology has taken him on an Alpha Helix expedition to the Amazon, the University of Gothenburg and the Kristineberg Marine Research Station in Sweden, the Portobello Marine Biological Station in New Zealand, the University of Christchurch and Massey University in New Zealand, the Bamfield Marine Science Station and the Huntsman Marine Station in Canada, the University of Aarhus in Denmark, the University of Adelaide Charles and Darwin University in Australia, and to the Danish Arctic Marine Station on Disco Island in Greenland. These travels have allowed him to work and with many superb collaborators word-wide, as well as study the physiology of over 70 different species of fish. Tony has received a number of awards for his scientific contributions: an honorary degree from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden; Awards of Excellence from the American Fisheries Society for Fish Physiology, Conservation and Management; the Fry Medal from the Canadian Society of Zoologists; and the Beverton Medal from the Fisheries Society of the British Isles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Colin Brauner Series Volume Editor
The primary goal of his research program is to investigate environmental adaptations (both mechanistic and evolutionary) in relation to gas-exchange, acid-base balance and ion regulation in fish, integrating responses from the molecular, cellular and organismal level. The ultimate goal is to understand how evolutionary pressures have shaped physiological systems among vertebrates and to determine the degree to which physiological systems can adapt/acclimate to natural and anthropogenic environmental changes. This information is crucial for basic biology and understanding the diversity of biological systems, but much of his research conducted to date can also be applied to issues of aquaculture, toxicology and water quality criteria development, as well as fisheries management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada