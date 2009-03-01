Fish Physiology: Hypoxia, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - THE HYPOXIC ENVIRONMENT Robert J. Diaz and Denise L. Breitburg
Chapter 2 - BEHAVIOURAL RESPONSES AND ECOLOGICAL CONSEQUENCES Lauren J. Chapman and David J. McKenzie
Chapter 3 - EFFECTS OF HYPOXIA ON FISH REPRODUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT
Rudolf Wu
Chapter 4 - OXYGEN AND CAPACITY LIMITED THERMAL TOLERANCE Hans O. Pörtner and Gisela Lannig
Chapter 5 - OXYGEN SENSING AND THE HYPOXIC VENTILATORY RESPONSE Steve F. Perry, Mike G. Jonz and Kathleen M. Gilmour
Chapter 6 - BLOOD-GAS TRANSPORT AND HAEMOGLOBIN FUNCTION: ADAPTATIONS FOR FUNCTIONAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL HYPOXIA Rufus M.G. Wells
Chapter 7 - CARDIOVASCULAR FUNCTION AND CARDIAC METABOLISM DURING ENVIRONMENTAL HYPOXIA Kurt Gamperl and William R. Driedzic
Chapter 8 - IMPACTS OF HYPOXIA ON GROWTH AND DIGESTION Tobais Wang, Sjannie Lefevre, Do Thi Thanh houng, Nguyen Van Cong, Mark Bayley
Chapter 9 - THE ANOXIA-TOLERANT CRUCIAN CARP (CARASSIUS CARASSIUS L.) Matti Vornanen, Jonathan A. W. Stecyk and Göran E. Nilsson
Chapter 10 - METABOLIC AND MOLECULAR RESPONSES OF FISH TO HYPOXIA Jeffrey G. Richards
Chapter 11 - VOLUME SYNTHESIS Tony Farrell and Jeffrey G. Richards
Description
Periods of environmental hypoxia (Low Oxygen Availability) are extremely common in aquatic systems due to both natural causes such as diurnal oscillations in algal respiration, seasonal flooding, stratification, under ice cover in lakes, and isolation of densely vegetated water bodies, as well as more recent anthropogenic causes (e.g. eutrophication). In view of this, it is perhaps not surprising that among all vertebrates, fish boast the largest number of hypoxia tolerant species; hypoxia has clearly played an important role in shaping the evolution of many unique adaptive strategies. These unique adaptive strategies either allow fish to maintain function at low oxygen levels, thus extending hypoxia tolerance limits, or permit them to defend against the metabolic consequences of oxygen levels that fall below a threshold where metabolic functions cannot be maintained.
The aim of this volume is two-fold. First, this book will review and synthesize the adaptive behavioural, morphological, physiological, biochemical, and molecular strategies used by fish to survive hypoxia exposure and place them within an environmental and ecological context. Second, through the development of a synthesis chapter this book will serve as the cornerstone for directing future research into the effects of hypoxia exposures on fish physiology and biochemistry.
Key Features
- The only single volume available to provide an in-depth discussion of the adaptations and responses of fish to environmental hypoxia
- Reviews and synthesizes the adaptive behavioural, morphological, physiological, biochemical, and molecular strategies used by fish to survive hypoxia exposure
- Includes discussion of the evolutionary and ecological consequences of hypoxia exposure in fish
Readership
Research and Post-graduate scientists studying the physiology of fishes and the impact of extreme and environmentally degraded environments on fish physiology and survival. Comparative Vertebrate Physiologists studying adaptations to oxygen stress. Biomedical and sports physiologists interested in animal models of stress under low oxygen conditions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 517
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 1st March 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080877990
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123746320
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jeffrey Richards Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Anthony Farrell Editor
Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.
In between these positions at UBC, Tony was employed at the University of Southern California (PDF), the University of New Brunswick (sessional lecturer), Mount Allison University (first real job) and Simon Fraser University (moving through the ranks to a full professor). In addition to highly controlled laboratory experiments on fish cardiorespiratory physiology, Tony is committed to working on animals in their own environment. Therefore, his research on fish physiology has taken him on an Alpha Helix expedition to the Amazon, the University of Gothenburg and the Kristineberg Marine Research Station in Sweden, the Portobello Marine Biological Station in New Zealand, the University of Christchurch and Massey University in New Zealand, the Bamfield Marine Science Station and the Huntsman Marine Station in Canada, the University of Aarhus in Denmark, the University of Adelaide Charles and Darwin University in Australia, and to the Danish Arctic Marine Station on Disco Island in Greenland. These travels have allowed him to work and with many superb collaborators word-wide, as well as study the physiology of over 70 different species of fish. Tony has received a number of awards for his scientific contributions: an honorary degree from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden; Awards of Excellence from the American Fisheries Society for Fish Physiology, Conservation and Management; the Fry Medal from the Canadian Society of Zoologists; and the Beverton Medal from the Fisheries Society of the British Isles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Colin Brauner Editor
The primary goal of his research program is to investigate environmental adaptations (both mechanistic and evolutionary) in relation to gas-exchange, acid-base balance and ion regulation in fish, integrating responses from the molecular, cellular and organismal level. The ultimate goal is to understand how evolutionary pressures have shaped physiological systems among vertebrates and to determine the degree to which physiological systems can adapt/acclimate to natural and anthropogenic environmental changes. This information is crucial for basic biology and understanding the diversity of biological systems, but much of his research conducted to date can also be applied to issues of aquaculture, toxicology and water quality criteria development, as well as fisheries management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada