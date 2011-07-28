Fish Physiology: Homeostasis and Toxicology of Essential Metals, Volume 31A
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents of homeostasis and toxicology of non-essential metals, volume 31B
Contributors
Preface
1 An introduction to metals in fish physiology and toxicology: basic principles
1 Background
2 Structure of the book
3 Chemical speciation in freshwater and seawater
4 Sources of metals and economic importance
5 Environmental situations of concern
6 Acute and chronic ambient water quality criteria
7 Mechanisms of toxicity
8 Essentiality or non-essentiality of metals
9 Potential for bioconcentration and/or biomagnification of metals
10 Characterization of uptake routes
11 Characterization of internal handling
12 Characterization of excretion routes
13 Behavioral effects of metals
14 Molecular characterization of metal transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones
15 Genomic and proteomic studies
16 Interactions with other metals
2 Copper
1 Introduction
2 Chemical speciation and other factors affecting toxicity in freshwater and seawater
3 Sources of copper in the environment and its economic importance
4 Environmental situations of concern
5 Acute and chronic ambient water quality criteria
6 Mechanisms of toxicity
7 Essentiality of copper
8 Potential for bioconcentration and biomagnification of copper
9 Characterization of uptake routes
10 Characterization of internal handling
11 Characterization of excretion routes
12 Behavioral effects of copper
13 Molecular characterization of copper transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones
14 Genomic and proteomic studies
15 Interactions with other metals
16 Knowledge gaps and future directions
3 Zinc
1 Introduction
2 Chemical speciation of zinc in freshwater and seawater
3 Sources of zinc and economic importance
4 Environmental situations of concern
5 Ambient water quality criteria for zinc in various jurisdictions
6 Mechanisms of toxicity
7 Essentiality and roles of zinc in biology
8 Potential for bioconcentration of zinc
9 Characterization of uptake routes
10 Characterization of internal handling
11 Characterization of excretion routes
12 Behavioral effects of zinc
13 Molecular characterization of zinc transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones
14 Genomic and proteomic studies
15 Interactions with other metals
16 Knowledge gaps and future directions
4 Iron
1 Chemical speciation in freshwater and seawater
2 Sources of iron and economic importance
3 Environmental situations of concern
4 A survey of acute and chronic ambient water quality criteria in various jurisdictions in freshwater and seawater
5 Mechanisms of toxicity
6 Essentiality or non-essentiality of iron: evidence for and against
7 Potential for bioconcentration and/or biomagnification of iron
8 Characterization of uptake routes
9 Characterization of internal handling
10 Characterization of excretion routes
11 Behavioral effects of iron
12 Molecular characterization of epithelial iron transporters and hepcidin
13 Genomic and proteomic studies
14 Interactions with other metals
15 Knowledge gaps and future directions
5 Nickel
1 Nickel speciation in freshwater and saltwater
2 Nickel sources and economic importance
3 Environmental situations of concern
4 Environmental Criteria
5 Mechanisms of toxicity
6 Nickel essentiality
7 Potential for biomagnification or bioconcentration of nickel
8 Characterization of uptake routes
9 Internal handling of nickel
10 Characterization of excretion routes
11 Chemosensory and behavioral effects
12 Genomic, proteomic, and genotoxic effects
13 Nickel interaction with other metals
14 Knowledge gaps and future directions
6 Cobalt
1 Chemical speciation in freshwater and seawater
2 Sources (natural and anthropogenic) of cobalt and economic importance
3 Environmental situations of concern
4 A Survey of acute and chronic ambient water quality criteria in various jurisdictions in freshwater and seawater
5 Mechanisms of toxicity
6 Essentiality or non-essentiality of cobalt: evidence for and against
7 Potential for bioconcentration and/or biomagnification of cobalt
8 Characterization of uptake routes
9 Characterization of internal handling
10 Characterization of excretion routes
11 Behavioral effects of cobalt
12 Molecular characterization of cobalt transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones
13 Genomic and proteomic studies
14 Interactions with other metals
15 Knowledge gaps and future directions
7 Selenium
1 Introduction
2 Chemical speciation in freshwater and seawater
3 Sources of selenium and economic importance
4 Environmental situations of concern
5 Survey of water quality guidelines
6 Mechanisms of toxicity
7 Selenium essentiality
8 Potential for bioaccumulation and biomagnification of selenium
9 Characterization of uptake routes
10 Characterization of internal handling
11 Characterization of excretion routes
12 Behavioral effects of selenium
13 Molecular characterization of transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones
14 Genomic and proteomic studies
15 Interactions with other metals
16 Interactions with water temperature
17 Knowledge gaps and future directions
8 Molybdenum and chromium
1 Chemical speciation in freshwater and seawater
2 Sources (natural and anthropogenic) of molybdenum and chromium and economic importance
3 Environmental situations of concern
4 A survey of acute and chronic ambient water quality criteria in various jurisdictions in freshwater and seawater
5 Mechanisms of toxicity
6 Essentiality or non-essentiality of molybdenum and chromium: evidence for and against
7 Potential for bioconcentration and/or biomagnification of molybdenum and chromium
8 Characterization of uptake routes
9 Characterization of internal handling
10 Characterization of excretion routes
11 Behavioral effects of molybdenum and chromium
12 Molecular characterization of molybdenum and chromium transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones
13 Genomic and proteomic studies
14 Interactions with other metals
15 Knowledge gaps and future directions
9 Field studies on metal accumulation and effects in fish
1 Historical review of natural and anthropogenic contamination of aquatic environments by metals
2 Relative importance of diet versus water as metal sources in wild fish
3 Bioenergetic effects of metal contamination in wild fish
4 Metal effects on behavior
5 Seasonal, interannual, and age-dependent variations in fish condition and contamination
6 Applying predictive models in field situations
7 Concluding remarks
Index
Other volumes in the fish physiology series
Description
Homeostasis and Toxicology of Essential Metals synthesizes the explosion of new information on the molecular, cellular, and organismal handling of metals in fish in the past 15 years. These elements are no longer viewed by fish physiologists as "heavy metals" that kill fish by suffocation, but rather as interesting moieties that enter and leave fish by specific pathways, which are subject to physiological regulation. The metals featured in this volume are those about which there has been most public and scientific concern, and therefore are those most widely studied by fish researchers. Metals such as Cu, Zn, Fe, Ni, Co, Se, Mo and Cr are either proven to be or are strongly suspected to be essential in trace amounts, yet are toxic in higher doses.
The companion volume, Homeostasis and Toxicology of Non-Essential Metals, Volume 31B, covers metals that have no known nutritive function in fish at present, but which are toxic at fairly low levels, such as Ag, Al, Cd, Pb, Hg, As, Sr, and U. In addition, three chapters in Volumes 31A and 31B on Basic Principles (Chapter 1, 31A), Field Studies and Ecological Integration (Chapter 9, 31A) and Modeling the Physiology and Toxicology of Metals (Chapter 9, 31B) act as integrative summaries and make these two volumes a vital set for readers.
Key Features
- All major essential metals of interest are covered in metal-specific chapters
- Each metal-specific chapter is written by fish physiologists/toxicologists who are recognized authorities for that metal
- A common format is featured throughout this two volume edition
Readership
Fish physiologists, nutritional physiologists, toxicologists and environmental regulators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 28th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123786371
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123786364
Reviews
"This ‘‘book’’ (actually 2 companion volumes) provides a comprehensive and accessible review of trace metal essentiality, effects of deficiency or excess, homeostatic processes, and toxicology in fishes. The chapters and volumes are constructed with a parallel structure that helps comparisons across the different metals. In addition to the core focus, each chapter includes a brief summary of geochemical speciation, environmental concentrations in natural and polluted areas, environmental quality criteria from different countries, uses, and arguments for and against essentiality. The chapters are all authoritative…These 2 volumes are likely to stand for some time as the defining compendium on the homeostasis and toxicology of metals in fish. The publisher lists them as the First Edition. Perhaps when the Second Edition is written, it will be feasible to expand the scope to include comparative information on aquatic organisms other than fish."--Integrated Environmental Assessment and Management, Volume 8, Number 4, pp. 768-772
About the Series Volume Editors
Chris Wood Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Biology, McMaster University, Ontario, Canada
Anthony Farrell Series Volume Editor
Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.
Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture. The primary goal of his research program is to investigate environmental adaptations (both mechanistic and evolutionary) in relation to gas-exchange, acid-base balance and ion regulation in fish, integrating responses from the molecular, cellular and organismal level.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Colin Brauner Series Volume Editor
The primary goal of his research program is to investigate environmental adaptations (both mechanistic and evolutionary) in relation to gas-exchange, acid-base balance and ion regulation in fish, integrating responses from the molecular, cellular and organismal level. The ultimate goal is to understand how evolutionary pressures have shaped physiological systems among vertebrates and to determine the degree to which physiological systems can adapt/acclimate to natural and anthropogenic environmental changes. This information is crucial for basic biology and understanding the diversity of biological systems, but much of his research conducted to date can also be applied to issues of aquaculture, toxicology and water quality criteria development, as well as fisheries management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada