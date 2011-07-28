Fish Physiology: Homeostasis and Toxicology of Essential Metals, Volume 31A

Contents of homeostasis and toxicology of non-essential metals, volume 31B

Contributors

Preface

1 An introduction to metals in fish physiology and toxicology: basic principles

1 Background

2 Structure of the book

3 Chemical speciation in freshwater and seawater

4 Sources of metals and economic importance

5 Environmental situations of concern

6 Acute and chronic ambient water quality criteria

7 Mechanisms of toxicity

8 Essentiality or non-essentiality of metals

9 Potential for bioconcentration and/or biomagnification of metals

10 Characterization of uptake routes

11 Characterization of internal handling

12 Characterization of excretion routes

13 Behavioral effects of metals

14 Molecular characterization of metal transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones

15 Genomic and proteomic studies

16 Interactions with other metals

2 Copper

1 Introduction

2 Chemical speciation and other factors affecting toxicity in freshwater and seawater

3 Sources of copper in the environment and its economic importance

4 Environmental situations of concern

5 Acute and chronic ambient water quality criteria

6 Mechanisms of toxicity

7 Essentiality of copper

8 Potential for bioconcentration and biomagnification of copper

9 Characterization of uptake routes

10 Characterization of internal handling

11 Characterization of excretion routes

12 Behavioral effects of copper

13 Molecular characterization of copper transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones

14 Genomic and proteomic studies

15 Interactions with other metals

16 Knowledge gaps and future directions

3 Zinc

1 Introduction

2 Chemical speciation of zinc in freshwater and seawater

3 Sources of zinc and economic importance

4 Environmental situations of concern

5 Ambient water quality criteria for zinc in various jurisdictions

6 Mechanisms of toxicity

7 Essentiality and roles of zinc in biology

8 Potential for bioconcentration of zinc

9 Characterization of uptake routes

10 Characterization of internal handling

11 Characterization of excretion routes

12 Behavioral effects of zinc

13 Molecular characterization of zinc transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones

14 Genomic and proteomic studies

15 Interactions with other metals

16 Knowledge gaps and future directions

4 Iron

1 Chemical speciation in freshwater and seawater

2 Sources of iron and economic importance

3 Environmental situations of concern

4 A survey of acute and chronic ambient water quality criteria in various jurisdictions in freshwater and seawater

5 Mechanisms of toxicity

6 Essentiality or non-essentiality of iron: evidence for and against

7 Potential for bioconcentration and/or biomagnification of iron

8 Characterization of uptake routes

9 Characterization of internal handling

10 Characterization of excretion routes

11 Behavioral effects of iron

12 Molecular characterization of epithelial iron transporters and hepcidin

13 Genomic and proteomic studies

14 Interactions with other metals

15 Knowledge gaps and future directions

5 Nickel

1 Nickel speciation in freshwater and saltwater

2 Nickel sources and economic importance

3 Environmental situations of concern

4 Environmental Criteria

5 Mechanisms of toxicity

6 Nickel essentiality

7 Potential for biomagnification or bioconcentration of nickel

8 Characterization of uptake routes

9 Internal handling of nickel

10 Characterization of excretion routes

11 Chemosensory and behavioral effects

12 Genomic, proteomic, and genotoxic effects

13 Nickel interaction with other metals

14 Knowledge gaps and future directions

6 Cobalt

1 Chemical speciation in freshwater and seawater

2 Sources (natural and anthropogenic) of cobalt and economic importance

3 Environmental situations of concern

4 A Survey of acute and chronic ambient water quality criteria in various jurisdictions in freshwater and seawater

5 Mechanisms of toxicity

6 Essentiality or non-essentiality of cobalt: evidence for and against

7 Potential for bioconcentration and/or biomagnification of cobalt

8 Characterization of uptake routes

9 Characterization of internal handling

10 Characterization of excretion routes

11 Behavioral effects of cobalt

12 Molecular characterization of cobalt transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones

13 Genomic and proteomic studies

14 Interactions with other metals

15 Knowledge gaps and future directions

7 Selenium

1 Introduction

2 Chemical speciation in freshwater and seawater

3 Sources of selenium and economic importance

4 Environmental situations of concern

5 Survey of water quality guidelines

6 Mechanisms of toxicity

7 Selenium essentiality

8 Potential for bioaccumulation and biomagnification of selenium

9 Characterization of uptake routes

10 Characterization of internal handling

11 Characterization of excretion routes

12 Behavioral effects of selenium

13 Molecular characterization of transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones

14 Genomic and proteomic studies

15 Interactions with other metals

16 Interactions with water temperature

17 Knowledge gaps and future directions

8 Molybdenum and chromium

1 Chemical speciation in freshwater and seawater

2 Sources (natural and anthropogenic) of molybdenum and chromium and economic importance

3 Environmental situations of concern

4 A survey of acute and chronic ambient water quality criteria in various jurisdictions in freshwater and seawater

5 Mechanisms of toxicity

6 Essentiality or non-essentiality of molybdenum and chromium: evidence for and against

7 Potential for bioconcentration and/or biomagnification of molybdenum and chromium

8 Characterization of uptake routes

9 Characterization of internal handling

10 Characterization of excretion routes

11 Behavioral effects of molybdenum and chromium

12 Molecular characterization of molybdenum and chromium transporters, storage proteins, and chaperones

13 Genomic and proteomic studies

14 Interactions with other metals

15 Knowledge gaps and future directions

9 Field studies on metal accumulation and effects in fish

1 Historical review of natural and anthropogenic contamination of aquatic environments by metals

2 Relative importance of diet versus water as metal sources in wild fish

3 Bioenergetic effects of metal contamination in wild fish

4 Metal effects on behavior

5 Seasonal, interannual, and age-dependent variations in fish condition and contamination

6 Applying predictive models in field situations

7 Concluding remarks

Index

Other volumes in the fish physiology series