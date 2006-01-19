Fish Physiology: Fish Biomechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123504470, 9780080477763

Fish Physiology: Fish Biomechanics, Volume 23

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Shadwick George Lauder
eBook ISBN: 9780080477763
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123504470
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th January 2006
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Mechanics of Respiratory Pumps Contributors: Elizabeth L. Brainerd and Lara A. Ferry-Graham

Chapter 2. Skull Biomechanics and Suction Feeding in Fishes Contributors: Mark W. Westneat Chapter 3. Functional Morphology of the Pharyngeal Jaw Apparatus Contributors: Peter C. Wainwright

Chapter 4. The Hydrodynamic and Structural Mechanics of the Lateral Line System Contributors: Sheryl Coombs and Sietse van Netten

Chapter 5. Skinand Bones, Sinew and Gristle: The Mechanical Behavior of Fish Skeletal Tissues Contributors: Adam P. Summers and John H. Long

Chapter 6. Functional Proerties of Skeletal Muscle Contributors: Douglas A. Syme

Chapter 7. Structure, Kinematics and Muscle Dynamics in Undulatory Swimming Contributors: Robert E. Shadwick and Sven Gemballa

Chapter 8. Stability and Maneuverability Contributors: Paul W. Webb

Chapter 9. Fast-Start Mechanics Contributors: James M. Wakeling

Chapter 10. Mechanics of Pectoral Fin Swimming in Fishes Contributors: Elliot G. Drucker, Jeffrey A. Walker, Mark W. Westneat

Chapter 11. Hydrodynamics of undulatory propulsion Contributors: George V. Lauder and Eric D. Tytell

Chapter 12. Biomechanics and Fisheries Conservation Contributors: Theodore Castro-Santos and Alex Haro

Description

The first in two decades to exclusively integrate physiological and biomechanical studies of fish locomotion, feeding and breathing, making this book both comprehensive and unique. Fish Physiology: Fish Biomechanics reviews and integrates recent developments in research on fish biomechanics, with particular emphasis on experimental results derived from the application of innovative new technologies to this area of research, such as high-speed video, sonomicrometry and digital imaging of flow fields. The collective chapters, written by leaders in the field, provide a multidisciplinary view and synthesis of the latest information on feeding mechanics, breathing mechanics, sensory systems, stability and maueverability, skeletal systems, muscle structure and performance, and hydrodynamics of steady and burst swimming, including riverine passage of migratory species.

Key Features

  • Book presents concepts in biomechanics, a rapidly expanding area of research
  • First volume in over twenty years on this subject
  • Multi-author volume with contributions by leaders in the field
  • Clear explanations of basic biomechanical principles used in fish research
  • Well illustrated with summary figures and explanatory color diagrams

Readership

Fish Biologists, Animal Physiologists, Animal Behaviourists, Ecologists, Aquaculture industry, Aquatic Toxicology Researchers, Fisheries Managers

Reviews

"I would recommend this book as a reference text for fish scientists and for other icthyological enthusiasts." --Lydia A. Brown, in THE VETERINARY JOURNAL

About the Editors

Robert Shadwick Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Canada Research Chair, Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver B.C., Canada

George Lauder Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology and Alexander Agassiz Professor of Zoology, Museum of Comparative Zoology, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

