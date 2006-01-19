Fish Physiology: Fish Biomechanics, Volume 23
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Mechanics of Respiratory Pumps Contributors: Elizabeth L. Brainerd and Lara A. Ferry-Graham
Chapter 2. Skull Biomechanics and Suction Feeding in Fishes Contributors: Mark W. Westneat Chapter 3. Functional Morphology of the Pharyngeal Jaw Apparatus Contributors: Peter C. Wainwright
Chapter 4. The Hydrodynamic and Structural Mechanics of the Lateral Line System Contributors: Sheryl Coombs and Sietse van Netten
Chapter 5. Skinand Bones, Sinew and Gristle: The Mechanical Behavior of Fish Skeletal Tissues Contributors: Adam P. Summers and John H. Long
Chapter 6. Functional Proerties of Skeletal Muscle Contributors: Douglas A. Syme
Chapter 7. Structure, Kinematics and Muscle Dynamics in Undulatory Swimming Contributors: Robert E. Shadwick and Sven Gemballa
Chapter 8. Stability and Maneuverability Contributors: Paul W. Webb
Chapter 9. Fast-Start Mechanics Contributors: James M. Wakeling
Chapter 10. Mechanics of Pectoral Fin Swimming in Fishes Contributors: Elliot G. Drucker, Jeffrey A. Walker, Mark W. Westneat
Chapter 11. Hydrodynamics of undulatory propulsion Contributors: George V. Lauder and Eric D. Tytell
Chapter 12. Biomechanics and Fisheries Conservation Contributors: Theodore Castro-Santos and Alex Haro
Description
The first in two decades to exclusively integrate physiological and biomechanical studies of fish locomotion, feeding and breathing, making this book both comprehensive and unique. Fish Physiology: Fish Biomechanics reviews and integrates recent developments in research on fish biomechanics, with particular emphasis on experimental results derived from the application of innovative new technologies to this area of research, such as high-speed video, sonomicrometry and digital imaging of flow fields. The collective chapters, written by leaders in the field, provide a multidisciplinary view and synthesis of the latest information on feeding mechanics, breathing mechanics, sensory systems, stability and maueverability, skeletal systems, muscle structure and performance, and hydrodynamics of steady and burst swimming, including riverine passage of migratory species.
- Book presents concepts in biomechanics, a rapidly expanding area of research
- First volume in over twenty years on this subject
- Multi-author volume with contributions by leaders in the field
- Clear explanations of basic biomechanical principles used in fish research
- Well illustrated with summary figures and explanatory color diagrams
Fish Biologists, Animal Physiologists, Animal Behaviourists, Ecologists, Aquaculture industry, Aquatic Toxicology Researchers, Fisheries Managers
- 560
- English
- © Academic Press 2006
- 19th January 2006
- Academic Press
- 9780080477763
- 9780123504470
"I would recommend this book as a reference text for fish scientists and for other icthyological enthusiasts." --Lydia A. Brown, in THE VETERINARY JOURNAL
Robert Shadwick Editor
Canada Research Chair, Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver B.C., Canada
George Lauder Editor
Professor of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology and Alexander Agassiz Professor of Zoology, Museum of Comparative Zoology, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA