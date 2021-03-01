Fish Nutrition
4th Edition
Description
Fish Nutrition, Forth Edition is an up-to-date, authoritative presentation of all key elements of the nutrition of fish and crustaceans. As aquaculture is rapidly expanding, more than 200 herbivorous and carnivorous species occupy a diverse range of ecological niches, and therefore have evolved to utilize a wide array of food sources. This new edition highlights these differences and covers the complexity and challenges associated with fish nutrition.
This book addresses nutrient requirements to produce high-quality, healthful, and sustainable resources for aquatic animals. It examines the essential nutrients for fish species, covering proteins and amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids. Additional chapters cover feed quality assessment and fish pathology. Led by a team of international experts, this new edition provides readers with new information, such as the use of high-throughput technologies in fish nutrition research, the role of feeds on the community structure of the microbiome, and advances in essential nutrient requirements.
Fish Nutrition, Forth Edition is the ideal resource for ichthyologists, as well as researchers and professionals in aquaculture, who seek the most advanced and thorough historical and scientific context on contemporary fish nutrition and its interaction within the organisms.
Key Features
- Features expansive updates to the previous edition, including a new chapter dedicated to diet analysis and evaluation
- Addresses the roles of fish nutrition and feeds on sustainability and the environmental impacts of aquaculture
- Covers basic nutritional biochemistry and applied nutritional topics
Readership
Researchers and professionals in ichthyology, aquaculture, general fish studies; graduate students in fish nutrition
Table of Contents
1. History of Fish Nutrition
2. Bioenergetics
3. Vitamins
4. Amino Acids and Proteins
5. Lipids
6. Minerals
7. Carbohydrates
8. Nutritional Physiology
9. Diet Formulation and Manufacture
10. Diet Analysis and Evaluation
11. Adventitious Toxins and Antinutrients
12. Nutritional Pathology
13. Nutritional Supplements and Fish Health
14. Feeding and Fish Husbandry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128195871
About the Editor
Ronald Hardy
Ronald Hardy is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Animal and Veterinary Sciences and the Director of the Aquaculture Research Institute at the University of Idaho, Moscow. Since 1996, he has also served as Director of the Hagerman Fish Culture Experiment Station in Hagerman, Idaho. Dr Hardy received his Ph.D. from the University of Washington in Fisheries, conducting his dissertation on the effects of dietary protein and pyridoxine levels on growth and disease resistance of Chinook salmon. He is a member of the American Institute of Nutrition and the World Aquaculture Society, serving as the Vice President of the latter from 2001 to 2003. In addition to editing all previous editions of Fish Nutrition, Dr Hardy has published over 50 books and book chapters on the subject of fish feed and fish nutrition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Director of the Aquaculture Research Institute, University of Idaho, Moscow, Idaho
Ratings and Reviews
