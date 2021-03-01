Fish Nutrition, Forth Edition is an up-to-date, authoritative presentation of all key elements of the nutrition of fish and crustaceans. As aquaculture is rapidly expanding, more than 200 herbivorous and carnivorous species occupy a diverse range of ecological niches, and therefore have evolved to utilize a wide array of food sources. This new edition highlights these differences and covers the complexity and challenges associated with fish nutrition.

This book addresses nutrient requirements to produce high-quality, healthful, and sustainable resources for aquatic animals. It examines the essential nutrients for fish species, covering proteins and amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids. Additional chapters cover feed quality assessment and fish pathology. Led by a team of international experts, this new edition provides readers with new information, such as the use of high-throughput technologies in fish nutrition research, the role of feeds on the community structure of the microbiome, and advances in essential nutrient requirements.

Fish Nutrition, Forth Edition is the ideal resource for ichthyologists, as well as researchers and professionals in aquaculture, who seek the most advanced and thorough historical and scientific context on contemporary fish nutrition and its interaction within the organisms.