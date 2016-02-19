Fish Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123196507, 9780323142960

Fish Nutrition

1st Edition

Editors: John Halver
eBook ISBN: 9780323142960
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 726
Description

Fish Nutrition aims to present the state of knowledge of basic and applied nutritional requirements of fishes. Most of the information found in this book involves salmonids, their nutrition, and metabolism of nutrients. This is in view of the fact that more research has been done and completed with this fish. Although applied fish nutrition is a very broad field, this book focuses on some of its aspects. These include the classes of nutrients and requirements for several types of fishes. This book comprises of 11 chapters. The first few chapters deal with the general nutrient requirements of fishes. Then, other chapters discuss calorie and energy as well as micro- and macronutrient needs and requirements. The following chapters deal with the non-nutrient components of the diet, or those that influence the characteristics of food products including texture, odor, flavor, and color. Other topics covered are enzymes and systems of intermediary metabolism (Chapter 6); feed formulation and evaluation (Chapter 7); and salmonid husbandry techniques (Chapter 9). Nutritional fish diseases are also discussed in this book. Some of these diseases include thyroid tumor, gill disease, anemia, lipoid liver degeneration, and visceral granuloma. In Chapter 11, the relationship of nutrition and pathology is given emphasis. This chapter also tackles the diet and general fish husbandry. This topic is very important, because an adequate diet for fish husbandry is the foundation of fish farming.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Calorie and Energy Requirement

I. Introduction

II. Energy Requirement of Fish

III. Factors Altering the Energy Requirements of Fish

IV. The Energy Value of Foods For Fish

V. Food Sources for Calories

VI. Estimation of Calorie Needs of Fish

VII. Dietary Calories and the Production of Fish

VIII. Calorie Ratios in Fish Diets

IX. Methods for Determining the Amount of Food to Feed

References

2 The Vitamins

I. Historical Introduction

II. The Water-Soluble Vitamins

III. The Fat-Soluble Vitamins

IV. Other Unknown Factors

V. Anemias and Hemapoiesis

References

3 The Protein and Amino Acid Needs

I. Introduction

II. Qualitative Amino Acid Requirements of Chinook Salmon (Oncorhynchus tshawytscha)

III. Quantitative Amino Acid Requirements of Chinook Salmon

IV. Protein Requirements of Chinook Salmon

V. Utilization of Nitrogen Supplements by Chinook Salmon

VI. Amino Acid Requirement Studies in Other Fish Species

VII. Protein Requirement Studies in Other Fish Species

VIII. Plasma Amino Acid Levels in Fish

IX. General Discussion and Conclusions

References

4 Lipid Requirements

I. Introduction

II. Lipid Composition

III. Lipid Metabolism

IV. Lipid Requirements of Fish

V. Conclusion

References

5 Nonnutrient Components of the Diet

I. Introduction

II. Genetically Determined Components of Plant and Animal Foodstuffs Other than Nutrients

III. Adventitious Components of Foodstuffs (Food Contaminants)

IV. Components Resulting from Technology

V. Effect of Toxic Substances Entering Aquatic Environment of Fish

VI. Summary

References

Addendum

6 Enzyme and Systems of Intermediary Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Carbohydrate Metabolism

III. Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle (TCA) Enzymes

IV. Oxidative Phosphorylation

V. Electron Transport Systems

VI. Enzymes of Lipid Metabolism

VII. Enzymes of Nucleic Acid Metabolism

VIII. Enzymes Concerned with Protein, Peptide, and Amino Acid Metabolism

IX. Miscellaneous Enzymes

X. Concluding Remarks

References

7 Feed Formulation and Evaluation

I. Introduction

II. Nutrient Sources

III. Formulation and Processing Fish Feeds

IV. Evaluation of Nutrients

References

8 Salmonid Husbandry Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Fish Cultural Practices

III. Experimental Procedures

IV. Summary

References

9 Nutritional Fish Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Thyroid Tumor

III. Nutritional Gill Disease

IV. Nutritional Anemia

V. Vitamin Deficiency Diseases

VI. Lipoid Liver Degeneration and Viral Hemorrahagic Septicemia

VII. Visceral Granuloma

VIII. Pathological Consequences of Starvation

IX. Miscellaneous

References

10 Nutritional Pathology

I. Introduction

II. Imbalance of Specific Micronutrients

III. Imbalance of Macronutrients

IV. Toxicants

V. Malnutrition

VI. Miscellaneous

References

11 The Diet and General Fish Husbandry

I. Introduction

II. Cold-Water Fish Husbandry (Salmonidae)

III. Secondary Cold-Water Fish Husbandry

IV. Warm-Water Fish Husbandry

V. Marine Fish Husbandry

References

Appendix

Author Index

Subject Index






