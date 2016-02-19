Fish Nutrition aims to present the state of knowledge of basic and applied nutritional requirements of fishes. Most of the information found in this book involves salmonids, their nutrition, and metabolism of nutrients. This is in view of the fact that more research has been done and completed with this fish. Although applied fish nutrition is a very broad field, this book focuses on some of its aspects. These include the classes of nutrients and requirements for several types of fishes. This book comprises of 11 chapters. The first few chapters deal with the general nutrient requirements of fishes. Then, other chapters discuss calorie and energy as well as micro- and macronutrient needs and requirements. The following chapters deal with the non-nutrient components of the diet, or those that influence the characteristics of food products including texture, odor, flavor, and color. Other topics covered are enzymes and systems of intermediary metabolism (Chapter 6); feed formulation and evaluation (Chapter 7); and salmonid husbandry techniques (Chapter 9). Nutritional fish diseases are also discussed in this book. Some of these diseases include thyroid tumor, gill disease, anemia, lipoid liver degeneration, and visceral granuloma. In Chapter 11, the relationship of nutrition and pathology is given emphasis. This chapter also tackles the diet and general fish husbandry. This topic is very important, because an adequate diet for fish husbandry is the foundation of fish farming.