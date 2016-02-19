Fish Nutrition
1st Edition
Fish Nutrition aims to present the state of knowledge of basic and applied nutritional requirements of fishes. Most of the information found in this book involves salmonids, their nutrition, and metabolism of nutrients. This is in view of the fact that more research has been done and completed with this fish. Although applied fish nutrition is a very broad field, this book focuses on some of its aspects. These include the classes of nutrients and requirements for several types of fishes. This book comprises of 11 chapters. The first few chapters deal with the general nutrient requirements of fishes. Then, other chapters discuss calorie and energy as well as micro- and macronutrient needs and requirements. The following chapters deal with the non-nutrient components of the diet, or those that influence the characteristics of food products including texture, odor, flavor, and color. Other topics covered are enzymes and systems of intermediary metabolism (Chapter 6); feed formulation and evaluation (Chapter 7); and salmonid husbandry techniques (Chapter 9). Nutritional fish diseases are also discussed in this book. Some of these diseases include thyroid tumor, gill disease, anemia, lipoid liver degeneration, and visceral granuloma. In Chapter 11, the relationship of nutrition and pathology is given emphasis. This chapter also tackles the diet and general fish husbandry. This topic is very important, because an adequate diet for fish husbandry is the foundation of fish farming.
1 Calorie and Energy Requirement
I. Introduction
II. Energy Requirement of Fish
III. Factors Altering the Energy Requirements of Fish
IV. The Energy Value of Foods For Fish
V. Food Sources for Calories
VI. Estimation of Calorie Needs of Fish
VII. Dietary Calories and the Production of Fish
VIII. Calorie Ratios in Fish Diets
IX. Methods for Determining the Amount of Food to Feed
2 The Vitamins
I. Historical Introduction
II. The Water-Soluble Vitamins
III. The Fat-Soluble Vitamins
IV. Other Unknown Factors
V. Anemias and Hemapoiesis
3 The Protein and Amino Acid Needs
I. Introduction
II. Qualitative Amino Acid Requirements of Chinook Salmon (Oncorhynchus tshawytscha)
III. Quantitative Amino Acid Requirements of Chinook Salmon
IV. Protein Requirements of Chinook Salmon
V. Utilization of Nitrogen Supplements by Chinook Salmon
VI. Amino Acid Requirement Studies in Other Fish Species
VII. Protein Requirement Studies in Other Fish Species
VIII. Plasma Amino Acid Levels in Fish
IX. General Discussion and Conclusions
4 Lipid Requirements
I. Introduction
II. Lipid Composition
III. Lipid Metabolism
IV. Lipid Requirements of Fish
V. Conclusion
5 Nonnutrient Components of the Diet
I. Introduction
II. Genetically Determined Components of Plant and Animal Foodstuffs Other than Nutrients
III. Adventitious Components of Foodstuffs (Food Contaminants)
IV. Components Resulting from Technology
V. Effect of Toxic Substances Entering Aquatic Environment of Fish
VI. Summary
6 Enzyme and Systems of Intermediary Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Carbohydrate Metabolism
III. Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle (TCA) Enzymes
IV. Oxidative Phosphorylation
V. Electron Transport Systems
VI. Enzymes of Lipid Metabolism
VII. Enzymes of Nucleic Acid Metabolism
VIII. Enzymes Concerned with Protein, Peptide, and Amino Acid Metabolism
IX. Miscellaneous Enzymes
X. Concluding Remarks
7 Feed Formulation and Evaluation
I. Introduction
II. Nutrient Sources
III. Formulation and Processing Fish Feeds
IV. Evaluation of Nutrients
8 Salmonid Husbandry Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Fish Cultural Practices
III. Experimental Procedures
IV. Summary
9 Nutritional Fish Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Thyroid Tumor
III. Nutritional Gill Disease
IV. Nutritional Anemia
V. Vitamin Deficiency Diseases
VI. Lipoid Liver Degeneration and Viral Hemorrahagic Septicemia
VII. Visceral Granuloma
VIII. Pathological Consequences of Starvation
IX. Miscellaneous
10 Nutritional Pathology
I. Introduction
II. Imbalance of Specific Micronutrients
III. Imbalance of Macronutrients
IV. Toxicants
V. Malnutrition
VI. Miscellaneous
11 The Diet and General Fish Husbandry
I. Introduction
II. Cold-Water Fish Husbandry (Salmonidae)
III. Secondary Cold-Water Fish Husbandry
IV. Warm-Water Fish Husbandry
V. Marine Fish Husbandry
- No. of pages:
- 726
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142960