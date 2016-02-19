Fish in Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125158503, 9781483218892

Fish in Research

1st Edition

A Symposium on The Use of Fish as an Experimental Animal in Basic Research

Editors: Otto W. Neuhaus John E. Halver
eBook ISBN: 9781483218892
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 324
Description

Fish in Research comprised of papers presented at a symposium entitled ""Fish in Research"" sponsored by the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. The purpose of the symposium was to ask those directly involved in research on fish, ""What unique information of biochemical and physiological processes can be gained by using fish as experimental animals?""
The book presents the environment aspects of neoplasia in fishes; experimental fish neoplasia; and the comparative aspects of neoplasia in fish and other laboratory animals. The text also includes papers on the control of cholesterol synthesis in normal malignant tissue; the biochemical aspects of salt; and steroidogenesis in fish. Papers on the lipid catabolism in fish muscle; the contrasts between fish and warm blooded vertebrates in enzymes systems of intermediary metabolism; and quantitative inheritance and environmental response of rainbow trout are also considered. The book further tackles the blood groups in salmonid fishes; ontogeny of lactate dehydrogenase isozymes in trout; and amino acid and protein requirements of fish. The text also looks into the inorganic salt effects on growth; salt water adaption; and gill ATPase of pacific salmon. Zoologists and scientists involved in fisheries research will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Invited Speakers

Preface

Welcoming Address

Topics in Cancer

Environmental Aspects of Neoplasia in Fishes

Experimental Fish Neoplasia

Comparative Aspects of Neoplasia in Fish and Other Laboratory Animals

Control of Cholesterol Synthesis in Normal and Malignant Tissue

Topics in Metabolism

The Biochemical Aspects of Salt Secretion

Steroidogenesis in Fish

Lipid Catabolism in Fish Muscle

Contrasts between Fish and Warm Blooded Vertebrates in Enzyme Systems of Intermediary Metabolism

Topics in Genetics

Quantitative Inheritance and Environmental Response of Rainbow Trout

Blood Groups in Salmonid Fishes

Ontogeny of Lactate Dehydrogenase Isozymes in Trout

Topics in Nutrition

Vitamin Requirements

Amino Acid and Protein Requirements of Fish

The Role of Fats

Nutritional Score

Inorganic Salt Effects on Growth, Salt Water Adaption, and Gill ATPase of Pacific Salmon

Participants


Details

No. of pages:
324
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483218892

About the Editor

Otto W. Neuhaus

John E. Halver

