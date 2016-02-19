Fish in Research
1st Edition
A Symposium on The Use of Fish as an Experimental Animal in Basic Research
Fish in Research comprised of papers presented at a symposium entitled ""Fish in Research"" sponsored by the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. The purpose of the symposium was to ask those directly involved in research on fish, ""What unique information of biochemical and physiological processes can be gained by using fish as experimental animals?""
The book presents the environment aspects of neoplasia in fishes; experimental fish neoplasia; and the comparative aspects of neoplasia in fish and other laboratory animals. The text also includes papers on the control of cholesterol synthesis in normal malignant tissue; the biochemical aspects of salt; and steroidogenesis in fish. Papers on the lipid catabolism in fish muscle; the contrasts between fish and warm blooded vertebrates in enzymes systems of intermediary metabolism; and quantitative inheritance and environmental response of rainbow trout are also considered. The book further tackles the blood groups in salmonid fishes; ontogeny of lactate dehydrogenase isozymes in trout; and amino acid and protein requirements of fish. The text also looks into the inorganic salt effects on growth; salt water adaption; and gill ATPase of pacific salmon. Zoologists and scientists involved in fisheries research will find the book invaluable.
Invited Speakers
Preface
Welcoming Address
Topics in Cancer
Environmental Aspects of Neoplasia in Fishes
Experimental Fish Neoplasia
Comparative Aspects of Neoplasia in Fish and Other Laboratory Animals
Control of Cholesterol Synthesis in Normal and Malignant Tissue
Topics in Metabolism
The Biochemical Aspects of Salt Secretion
Steroidogenesis in Fish
Lipid Catabolism in Fish Muscle
Contrasts between Fish and Warm Blooded Vertebrates in Enzyme Systems of Intermediary Metabolism
Topics in Genetics
Quantitative Inheritance and Environmental Response of Rainbow Trout
Blood Groups in Salmonid Fishes
Ontogeny of Lactate Dehydrogenase Isozymes in Trout
Topics in Nutrition
Vitamin Requirements
Amino Acid and Protein Requirements of Fish
The Role of Fats
Nutritional Score
Inorganic Salt Effects on Growth, Salt Water Adaption, and Gill ATPase of Pacific Salmon
Participants
