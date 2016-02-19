Fish in Research comprised of papers presented at a symposium entitled ""Fish in Research"" sponsored by the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. The purpose of the symposium was to ask those directly involved in research on fish, ""What unique information of biochemical and physiological processes can be gained by using fish as experimental animals?""

The book presents the environment aspects of neoplasia in fishes; experimental fish neoplasia; and the comparative aspects of neoplasia in fish and other laboratory animals. The text also includes papers on the control of cholesterol synthesis in normal malignant tissue; the biochemical aspects of salt; and steroidogenesis in fish. Papers on the lipid catabolism in fish muscle; the contrasts between fish and warm blooded vertebrates in enzymes systems of intermediary metabolism; and quantitative inheritance and environmental response of rainbow trout are also considered. The book further tackles the blood groups in salmonid fishes; ontogeny of lactate dehydrogenase isozymes in trout; and amino acid and protein requirements of fish. The text also looks into the inorganic salt effects on growth; salt water adaption; and gill ATPase of pacific salmon. Zoologists and scientists involved in fisheries research will find the book invaluable.