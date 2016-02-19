Fish Immunology
1st Edition
Fish Immunology contains the proceedings of a symposium organized by the Fisheries Society of the British Isles, held in Plymouth, England, 11-13 July 1983. This volume contains 29 chapters and opens with a study on the prevention of disease outbreak or treatment of disease in fish farms with drugs or chemicals. Separate chapters follow on topics such as immune phenomena in Teleostei or Anura; phagocytosis in fish; the granulocytes of three elasmobranch species, namely Scyliorhinus canicula, Raja clavata and R. microcellata; and phagocytic cells in the dogfish (Scyliorhinus canicula l.); and levels of α-precipitin in two groups of wild fish: a group believed to be suffering from Ulcerative Dermal Necrosis (UDN) and a healthy group showing no external evidence of disease. Subsequent chapters deal with sequential antigenic competition in teleosts challenged with the fish-furunculosis bacterium Aeromonas salmonicida; the occurrence of vaccine uptake at the skin surface of rainbow trout; and vaccination and development of immunological memory in carp.
Fish Immunology and Fish Health
Specialization in the Teleost and Anuran Immune Response: A Comparative Critique
Phagocytosis in Fish
An In Vitro Study of Polymorphonuclear Phagocytosis and the Effect of Temperature
Studies on Granulocyte Heterogeneity in Elasmobranchs
Phagocytic Cells in the Dogfish (Scyliorhinus canicula L.)
The Melano-Macrophage Centres of Fish: A Review
Fish Serum Precipitins to Aeromonas salmonicida Exotoxins and Protease-Lipoprotein Reactions: A Critical Appraisal
Serum Precipitins of the Atlantic Salmon (Salmo salar) and Their
Possible Role in Immunological Defense
Non-Immunoglobulin Humoral Defense Mechanisms in Fish
Sequential Antigenic Competition in Teleosts: AB acteriophage-Aeromonas salmonicida Interaction
The Immune Response of Brown Trout (Salmo Trutta) to Sheep and Human 'O' Erythrocytes
Absence of Anamnestic Antibody Response to DNP-Haemocyanin and DNP-Ficoll in Rainbow Trout
Oral Immunization against Furunculosis: An Evaluation of Two Field Trials
An Investigation of the Skin of Rainbow Trout (Salmo Gairdneri Richardson) for Antigen Uptake Mechanisms following Spray Vaccination
Natural and Adaptive Immunity in Marine Teleosts to Bacterial Isolates from Sewage Sludge
Factors Influencing the Efficacy of Vaccines against Vibriosis Caused by Vibrio Anguillarum
Bath Vaccination and Development of Immunological Memory n Carp (Cyprinus Carpiol.)
Maternal Effects and Resistance to Infection by Ichthyophthirius Multifiliis in Xiphophorus Maculatus
The Separation and Cultivation of Fish Lymphocytes
Do Fish Have Interleukins?
Suppression by Cortisol of the Mitogen-Induced Proliferation of Peripheral Blood Leucocytes from Plaice {Pleuronectes Platessa L.)
Lamprey Melano-Macrophages: Structure and Function
Evolution of the Thymus in Rainbow Trout
The Thymus of the Angler Fish [Lophius piscatorius (Pisces.Teleostei)]: A Light and Electron Microscopic Study
Antibody Responses of Young Carp {Cyprinus carpio) and Grey Mullet (Chelon labrosus) Immunized with Soluble Antigen by Various Routes
The Ontogeny of the Immune System in the Vivparous Teleost (Zoarces Vivparous L.)
Experimentally Induced Immune Reactions to Gonad in Rainbow Trout (Salmo Gairdneri)
Immunosuppression and Immunological Tolerance in Carp
Concluding Remarks
- 388
- English
- © Academic Press 1985
- 28th January 1985
- Academic Press
- 9781483270326