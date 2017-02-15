Fish Diseases
1st Edition
Prevention and Control Strategies
Description
Fish Diseases: Prevention and Control Strategies provides essential information on disease prevention and treatment by the most experienced fish culturists in the industry. The book presents both traditional and novel methodologies of identifying and addressing fish disease risk, along with preventative and responsive insights to the challenges impacting fish production today.
Both specific (vaccination) and non-specific (immunostimulation) approaches are explored, from maintaining optimal environmental conditions, to understanding how stressors in fish affect their immune system.
Key Features
- Includes relevant information on government restrictions on drug usage in aquaculture to address the strict demand for fish products free of pollutants/antibiotics
- Presents best practices in fish farming to prevent disease and promote good health status and fish disease management
- Provides the most recent research on fish diseases prevention, the pathogens most studied, and options for methods of treatment
Readership
Aquaculturists, Fish and Fishery Scientists, Fish Farmers and Students in Fishery Science and Aquaculture, Zoology, Life Science
Table of Contents
Part I. Fish
Chapter 1. Immunology: Improvement of Innate and Adaptive Immunity
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Teleost Immunity
- 1.3. Effectors of the Immune Response
- 1.4. Improvement of the Immune Response
- 1.5. Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
Chapter 2. Improvement of Disease Resistance by Genetic Methods
- 2.1. How to Assess Disease Resistance in Fish?
- 2.2. Basic Genetic Principles
- 2.3. Selective Breeding to Improve Resistance
- 2.4. Application of New Biotechnologies
- 2.5. Role of Selective Breeding in an Overall Health Improvement Strategy
- 2.6. Conclusion
Part II. Pathogens
Chapter 3. Types of Pathogens in Fish, Waterborne Diseases
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Host Specificity of Pathogens
- 3.3. Viral Pathogens
- 3.4. Transmission of Fungal Disease: the Water Molds
- 3.5. Parasite Transmission
- 3.6. Conclusion
Chapter 4. Prophylactic and Prevention Methods Against Diseases in Aquaculture
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. General Disease Prevention and Control Methods
- 4.3. Biologics
- 4.4. Conclusions
Chapter 5. Integrated Pathogen Management Strategies in Fish Farming
- 5.1. The Concept: What Are Integrated Pathogen Management Strategies and Why Does Aquaculture Need Them?
- 5.2. Diagnostic Tools, the Key for Identification and Monitoring of Pathogens
- 5.3. Modeling Disease Transmission and Risk Assessment
- 5.4. Prevention Strategies in Fish Farming
- 5.5. Treatment Strategies in Fish Farming
- 5.6. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Abbreviations
Part III. Environment
Chapter 6. General Relationship Between Water Quality and Aquaculture Performance in Ponds
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Water Quality–Aquatic Animal Health Interactions
- 6.3. Management and Water Quality
- 6.4. Water Quality–related Stressors
- 6.5. Water-Quality Management
- 6.5.5. Toxic Algae
- 6.5.6. Gas Supersaturation
- 6.5.7. Ionic Imbalance
- 6.6. Conclusion
Chapter 7. Water Quality–Disease Relationship on Commercial Fish Farms
- 7.1. Water Temperature
- 7.2. Water pH
- 7.3. Oxygen
- 7.4. Ammonia
- 7.5. Nitrite
- 7.6. Chlorine
Chapter 8. Stress and Disease in Fish
- 8.1. Stress and Disease
Chapter 9. Planning a Fish-Health Program
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Fish Disease-Prevention Plan During the Facility Site Selection, Design, and Construction
- 9.3. Fish Disease-Prevention Plan Prior to Operation
- 9.4. Fish-Health Maintenance Plan During Operation
- 9.5. Proper Specimen Collection for Diagnostic Purposes
- 9.6. Fish Transportation
- 9.7. Vaccination
- 9.8. Biosecurity
- 9.9. Control Measures Upon Eruption of a Disease Outbreak
- 9.10. Formulating a Fish-Health Management Plan at the Regional/National and International Levels
- 9.11. Conclusion
Chapter 10. Aquatic Animal Health and the Environmental Impacts
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Natural Resource Use
- 10.3. Disease Transfer
- 10.4. Chemical Use
- 10.5. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 15th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128045855
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128045640
About the Editor
Galina Jeney
Galina Jeney is a Scientific Adviser for NAIK Research Institute for Fisheries and Aquaculture (HAKI), in Hungary. Her research expertise is in the area of immunostimulants and immunology of fish and fish disease resistance challenges. She has more than 35 years of research experience, and has published more than 200 scientific publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fish Nutrition and Immunology, NAIK Research Institute for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Szarvas, Hungary