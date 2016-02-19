Fish As Food V4
1st Edition
Processing: Part 2
Description
Fish as Food, Volume IV: Processing: Part 2 focuses on the handling and processing of fish as food, particularly how aquatic resources become human food that is less perishable and more available at all times and at locations far removed from the catching areas. Industrial trends are intricately interwoven with developmental and theoretical findings in many areas of fish and shellfish utilization.
Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on various methods of handling and environmental conditions, and how they affect the storage life of chilled fresh fish and fresh fillets. The first chapter considers the action of microorganisms and the chemical and enzymatic changes taking place in fish. The reader is then introduced to the different types of methods used to evaluate the freshness of seafood as well as the spoilage of fish, along with problems encountered during the canning process. Other chapters focus on fish canning, preservation, and freezing. The book concludes by describing fish processing and preservation aboard ships.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists and researchers working in fields such as chemistry, microbiology, refrigeration, and marine science.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume IV
Preface
Contents of Volumes I, II, and III
1. Handling of Fresh Fish
I. Introduction
II. Keeping Quality of Fish
III. Handling Fish at Sea
IV. Fish Hold Outfitting
V. Methods and Rates of Cooling
VI. Handling Fish on Shore
VII. Fish Fillets
References
2. Freshness Tests
I. Introduction
II. Organoleptic or Sensory Tests
III. Physical Methods
IV. Physicochemical Methods
V. Chemical Methods
VI. Biological Methods
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Fish Canning
I. Introduction
II. General Issues in Canning
III. Historical Notes
IV. Fish Canning Procedures
V. The Canned Product
VI. Examination of Canned Fish
References
4. Tuna Canning and the Preservation of the Raw Material through Brine Refrigeration
I. Identification and Resources
II. Fishing Methods
III. The Development of the Tuna Fishing Industry
IV. The Preservation of Raw Tuna by Brine Refrigeration
V. The Butchering
VI. Precooking and Cooling
VII. Cleaning, Cutting, and Canning
VIII. Retorting
IX. Standards and Quality Specifications
X. Quality Control of Canned Tuna
XI. Concluding Remarks
References
5. The Canning of the Sardine, Clupea pilchardus Walbaum
I. Gastronomic Characteristics of the Sardine C. pilchardus
II. Handling of Raw Fish
III. Preparation for Canning
IV. Cooking
V. Filling
VI. Adding Oil, or Sauce
VII. Seaming of the Cans; Types and Sizes of Cans
VIII. Washing of the Cans
IX. Processing
X. Cooling of the Cans
XI. Casing; Types of Cases; Warehousing
XII. Regulations
References
6. Scandinavian Sardines
I. Introduction
II. Technology
References
7. Canning of Maine Sardines
I. Raw Material
II. Catch and Potential
III. Nutritional Value
IV. Fishing Methods
V. Canning Operation
VI. Sterilizing Process
References
8A. Heat Processing of Shellfish
I. Introduction
II. Crustacean Shellfish
III. Molluscan Shellfish
References
8B. Squid Meat and Its Processing
I. Introduction
II. Rasic Differences between Squid and Fish Meat
III. General Composition of Squid Meat
IV. Components of the Meat Extract
V. Proteins
VI. Nutritive Value of the Meat
VII. Spoilage
VIII. Dried Meat
IX. Heat Processed Meat
X. Stripping the Skin
References
9. Fish and Shellfish Freezing
I. Historical Data
II. Fundamental Aspects
III. Technological Developments
IV. Freezing Fish Fillets
V. Freezing Fish Blocks and Fish Sticks
VI. Storage, Transportation, and Distribution
VII. Thawing
VIII. Freezing at Sea
IX. Reprocessing
X. Freezing Shellfish
References
10. The Radiation Preservation of Fish
I. Introduction
II. Ionizing Radiations
III. Potential Uses of Radiation in Food Processing
IV. Applications to Fishery Products
V. Public Health Considerations
VI. Economics of Radiation Processing
VII. Present Prospects
References
11. Processing at Sea and Factory Ships
I. Introduction
II. Preserving and Processing the Catch on Board
III. Technical Considerations
IV. Some Economic and Social Considerations
V. Experience in Preservation and Processing at Sea
VI. Summary
References
List of Common Food Fishes
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146869