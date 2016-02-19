Fish As Food V4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955722, 9780323146869

Fish As Food V4

1st Edition

Processing: Part 2

Editors: Georg Borgstrom
eBook ISBN: 9780323146869
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 534
Description

Fish as Food, Volume IV: Processing: Part 2 focuses on the handling and processing of fish as food, particularly how aquatic resources become human food that is less perishable and more available at all times and at locations far removed from the catching areas. Industrial trends are intricately interwoven with developmental and theoretical findings in many areas of fish and shellfish utilization.
Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on various methods of handling and environmental conditions, and how they affect the storage life of chilled fresh fish and fresh fillets. The first chapter considers the action of microorganisms and the chemical and enzymatic changes taking place in fish. The reader is then introduced to the different types of methods used to evaluate the freshness of seafood as well as the spoilage of fish, along with problems encountered during the canning process. Other chapters focus on fish canning, preservation, and freezing. The book concludes by describing fish processing and preservation aboard ships.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists and researchers working in fields such as chemistry, microbiology, refrigeration, and marine science.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume IV

Preface

Contents of Volumes I, II, and III

1. Handling of Fresh Fish

I. Introduction

II. Keeping Quality of Fish

III. Handling Fish at Sea

IV. Fish Hold Outfitting

V. Methods and Rates of Cooling

VI. Handling Fish on Shore

VII. Fish Fillets

References

2. Freshness Tests

I. Introduction

II. Organoleptic or Sensory Tests

III. Physical Methods

IV. Physicochemical Methods

V. Chemical Methods

VI. Biological Methods

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Fish Canning

I. Introduction

II. General Issues in Canning

III. Historical Notes

IV. Fish Canning Procedures

V. The Canned Product

VI. Examination of Canned Fish

References

4. Tuna Canning and the Preservation of the Raw Material through Brine Refrigeration

I. Identification and Resources

II. Fishing Methods

III. The Development of the Tuna Fishing Industry

IV. The Preservation of Raw Tuna by Brine Refrigeration

V. The Butchering

VI. Precooking and Cooling

VII. Cleaning, Cutting, and Canning

VIII. Retorting

IX. Standards and Quality Specifications

X. Quality Control of Canned Tuna

XI. Concluding Remarks

References

5. The Canning of the Sardine, Clupea pilchardus Walbaum

I. Gastronomic Characteristics of the Sardine C. pilchardus

II. Handling of Raw Fish

III. Preparation for Canning

IV. Cooking

V. Filling

VI. Adding Oil, or Sauce

VII. Seaming of the Cans; Types and Sizes of Cans

VIII. Washing of the Cans

IX. Processing

X. Cooling of the Cans

XI. Casing; Types of Cases; Warehousing

XII. Regulations

References

6. Scandinavian Sardines

I. Introduction

II. Technology

References

7. Canning of Maine Sardines

I. Raw Material

II. Catch and Potential

III. Nutritional Value

IV. Fishing Methods

V. Canning Operation

VI. Sterilizing Process

References

8A. Heat Processing of Shellfish

I. Introduction

II. Crustacean Shellfish

III. Molluscan Shellfish

References

8B. Squid Meat and Its Processing

I. Introduction

II. Rasic Differences between Squid and Fish Meat

III. General Composition of Squid Meat

IV. Components of the Meat Extract

V. Proteins

VI. Nutritive Value of the Meat

VII. Spoilage

VIII. Dried Meat

IX. Heat Processed Meat

X. Stripping the Skin

References

9. Fish and Shellfish Freezing

I. Historical Data

II. Fundamental Aspects

III. Technological Developments

IV. Freezing Fish Fillets

V. Freezing Fish Blocks and Fish Sticks

VI. Storage, Transportation, and Distribution

VII. Thawing

VIII. Freezing at Sea

IX. Reprocessing

X. Freezing Shellfish

References

10. The Radiation Preservation of Fish

I. Introduction

II. Ionizing Radiations

III. Potential Uses of Radiation in Food Processing

IV. Applications to Fishery Products

V. Public Health Considerations

VI. Economics of Radiation Processing

VII. Present Prospects

References

11. Processing at Sea and Factory Ships

I. Introduction

II. Preserving and Processing the Catch on Board

III. Technical Considerations

IV. Some Economic and Social Considerations

V. Experience in Preservation and Processing at Sea

VI. Summary

References

List of Common Food Fishes

Subject Index


