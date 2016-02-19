Fish As Food V4

Fish as Food, Volume IV: Processing: Part 2 focuses on the handling and processing of fish as food, particularly how aquatic resources become human food that is less perishable and more available at all times and at locations far removed from the catching areas. Industrial trends are intricately interwoven with developmental and theoretical findings in many areas of fish and shellfish utilization.

Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on various methods of handling and environmental conditions, and how they affect the storage life of chilled fresh fish and fresh fillets. The first chapter considers the action of microorganisms and the chemical and enzymatic changes taking place in fish. The reader is then introduced to the different types of methods used to evaluate the freshness of seafood as well as the spoilage of fish, along with problems encountered during the canning process. Other chapters focus on fish canning, preservation, and freezing. The book concludes by describing fish processing and preservation aboard ships.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists and researchers working in fields such as chemistry, microbiology, refrigeration, and marine science.