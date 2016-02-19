Fish As Food V3
1st Edition
Processing: Part 1
Description
Fish as Food, Volume III: Processing: Part I presents wise fish utilization and efficient processing. This volume is organized into 13 chapters that describe specific processing methods for specific fish product.
The first four chapters of the book describe the theoretical and practical aspects, appraisal, and features of fish drying and dehydration, smoking, and salting. Core chapters deal with the production, properties, and shelf-life of some fish products, such as fish marinades, anchovies, dried seafood, whale products, and fish sausage and soluble. A chapter discusses happenings in technical and industrial aspects, focusing on the commercial developments of fisheries and fish processing in individual countries. The concluding chapter discusses the basic principles of fish meal industry, the important industrial methods, and the nutritive value in relation to manufacturing details of fish meal.
Food scientists, technologists, researchers, and manufacturers will find this volume invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Preface
Contents of Volumes I, II, and IV
1. Drying and Dehydration
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Aspects of Fish Drying
III. Practical Aspects of Fish Drying
IV. Appraisal of Dehydration as a Process
List of Symbols
References
2. Smoking
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Aspects
III. Practical Aspects
References
3. Salting of Herring
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Salting Fish
III. Characteristic Features of Salting
IV. Technological Aspects
References
4. Salted Cod
I. Introduction
II. Salt and Its Impurities
III. Processing of Salted Cod
IV. Chemical Features
V. Spoilage
VI. Drying of Salted Fish
References
5 . Marinades
I. Characterization and Concepts
II. Individual Products
III. Manufacturing Procedures
IV. Keeping Properties
V. Chemical Processes
VI. Microbiological Processes
VII. Improved Shelf-Life; Preservatives
References
6. Scandinavian Anchovies and Herring Tidbits
I. Introduction
II. Anchovy
III. Tidbits ("Gaffelbitar")
IV. Biochemistry of Maturing
V. Fermented Herring (Surströmming)
VI. Overripeness and Fermentation
VII. Discolorations
VIII. Nutritive Aspects
References
7 . The Processing of the Anchovy: Engraulis encrasicholus Linnaeus
I. Gastronomic Characteristics and Types of Products
II. Salting
III. Curing
IV. Packing
V. Warehousing
VI. Regulations
8. Fermented and Dried Seafood Products in Southeast Asia
I. Introduction
II. Fish Sauces
III. Fish Pastes
IV. Salted Fish Not (or Partially) Dried
V. Miscellaneous
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
9. Whale Products as Food
I. Introduction
II. Catch Restrictions
III. Anatomy of the Whale; Weights of Various Parts of Carcass
IV. Processing of Whale Carcass
V. Freezing and Salting
VI. Whale Meat and Other Products; Use as Food
VII. Whale Oil
VIII. Research on Whale Meat
IX. Conclusion
References
10. Fish Sausage Manufacturing
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Aspects
III. Raw Materials
IV. Preparation and Processing
V. Recipes
VI. Shelf-Life and Bacteriological Problems
VII. Quality Control
VIII. Chemical Composition
References
11. Fish Solubles
I. Origin and Significance
II. Composition of Raw Material and Methods of Manufacture
III. Quality of Condensed Fish Solubles
IV. Storage and Transportation
V. Specifications of Identity and Quality
References
12. The Regional Development of Fisheries and Fish Processing
I. General Survey
II. Northeast Atlantic—Europe
III. Baltic
IV. Soviet Fisheries
V. Mediterranean
VI. Black Sea and Caspian Fisheries
VII. Northwest Atlantic
VIII. Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico
IX. Middle Atlantic
X. Internal Africa
XI. Southeast Atlantic
XII. Southwest Atlantic
XIII. Southeast Pacific
XIV. Middle America
XV. Northeast Pacific
XVI. Northwest Pacific
XVII. Southeast Asia
XVIII. Oceania
XIX. Indian Ocean
XX. Red Sea
XXI. Southeast Africa
References
13. Fish Meal: Manufacture, Properties, and Utilization
I. Introduction
II. Preservation of Raw Material
III. Principles of Manufacture
IV. Manufacturing Methods
V. Fish Meal Production: Statistics
VI. Properties of Fish Meal
VII. Utilization of Fish Meal
References
List of Common Food Fishes
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147927