Fish Aquaculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080249193, 9781483299198

Fish Aquaculture

1st Edition

Technology and Experiments

Authors: C.P.B. Meske F. Vogt
eBook ISBN: 9781483299198
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th October 2014
Page Count: 237
Description

Aquaculture has gained a momentum throughout the world during recent decades which is unparalleled in other branches of food production. This book describes methods currently used for the production of those warm water table fish which are of major importance. Included are experiments and procedures which will help to combat the growing food problem through new production methods for animal protein. The aim of the work presented here is to promote the continuous production of warm water table fish independently of climate or environment within the least necessary space and even in regions with unsuitable weather or topography.

For agriculture students, and fish farmers/researchers.

Introduction. Aquaculture - the concept. Aquaculture - in practice. The development of new techniques for aquaculture. Research into the management, feeding and breeding of carp in warm water. Experiments on the management, feeding and propagation of other warm water cultured table fish. The application of warm water fish culture in research and practice. References. Index.

No. of pages:
237
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483299198

C.P.B. Meske

Institute for Coastal and Inland Fisheries of the Federal German Fisheries Research Institute, Ahrensburg, FRG

F. Vogt

Polytechnic of Central London

@qu:The book clearly contains the data which will be of interest to the student of aquaculture. The layout of the text, graphics and tables is exemplary. @source:Aquaculture, 61

