Fish and Fish Oil in Health and Disease Prevention

Doug Bibus, MS, PhD is founder and President of Lipid Technologies, LLC, an analytical and consulting group that focuses on fatty acid and lipid analysis and integration of lipid nutrition in biotech and food applications. Dr Bibus is considered one of the top omega 3 experts in the world. He studied under and collaborates with Dr. Ralph T. Holman, who coined the term "omega 3" and discovered the metabolism and definitive essentiality nature of omega 3. His research interests include the role of essential fatty acids in human and animal nutrition, the role of omega 3 fatty acids in the down regulation of the inflammatory response and the application of fatty acids in the treatment of disease. Other ongoing research has or is examining the role of omega 3 and fatty acid nutrition and its implications in the treatment of depression, schizophrenia, Tourette’s syndrome, cystic fibrosis, Crohn’s disease, heart disease, arthritis, critically injured and adult respiratory distress patients and in patients with autoimmune disorders. Dr. Bibus has also recently developed an Omega 3 blood test to identify levels of omega 3 in the blood.

Dr. Bibus is a member of the American Oil Chemists’ Society, the American Chemical Society, the Society for Critical Care Medicine and the International Society for the Study of Fatty Acids and Lipids. He has been the recipient of the American Oil Chemists’ Honored Student Award and a two-time winner of the American Chemical Society’s Award in Analytical Chemistry. Doug is also a board member for the American Oil Chemists’ Society and also serves on that society’s Foundation board. In addition to presenting at numerous professional meetings, Dr. Bibus is a sought after lecturer and author in the area of human and animal health. He holds a BS from Mankato State University, Mankato, Minnesota; an MS in nutrition and a PhD in nutritional biochemistry from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. Dr. Bibus also serves on the faculty of The Center for Spirituality and Healing at University of Minnesota.