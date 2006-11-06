Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis, Catalysts and Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522214, 9780080466750

Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis, Catalysts and Catalysis, Volume 163

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Burtron Davis
Series Volume Editors: Mario Occelli
eBook ISBN: 9780080466750
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522214
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th November 2006
Page Count: 430
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

Selected Contents A history of the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis in Germany 1926-1945.
Loading of cobalt on carbon nanofibers.
Study of carbon monoxide hydrogenation over supported Au catalysts.
Comparing Fischer-Tropsch synthesis on iron-and cobalt catalysts. The dynamics of structure and function.
Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis: compositional modulation study using an iron catalyst.
Identification of cobalt species during temperature programmed reduction of Fischer-Tropsch catalysts.
QA and optimization issues during development of the statoil FT-catalyst.
Methanol Synthesis in Inert or Catalytic Supercritical Fluid.
Fischer-Tropsch based GTL Technology: a new process?

Description

The declining supply of crude oils worldwide and the ever increasing demand for petroleum products from China, India, Europe and the US have recently propelled crude prices to unprecedented levels. The future availability of traditional crudes is becoming a source of discussion and debate.

Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis, Catalysts and Catalysis offers a timely and comprehensive report on the processing of relatively inexpensive coal deposits into transportation fluids using Fisher-Tropsch process Technology. In addition to recent catalysts and process developments, the book contains the history of the Fisher-Tropsch in Germany and Japan based on captured documents by allied forces.

Key Features

  • Increase the understanding of FT process development
  • Addresses four major areas of interest in Fischer-Tropsch synthesis (FTS)

Readership

Practitioners, researchers and students in the petrochemical/petroleum field

Details

No. of pages:
430
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080466750
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444522214

About the Serial Volume Editors

Burtron Davis Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Applied Energy Research, University of Kentucky

About the Series Volume Editors

Mario Occelli Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

MLO Consulting, Atlanta GA, USA

