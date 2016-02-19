First U.K. National Conference on Heat Transfer
1st Edition
The Institution of Chemical Engineers Symposium Series, Volume 1.86
Description
First U.K. National Conference on Heat Transfer, Volume 1, documents the proceedings of the conference organized by the U.K. National Committee for Heat Transfer—a joint committee of the Institutions of Chemical and Mechanical Engineers and includes a member nominated by the Heat Transfer Society—held at the University of Leeds, on 3-5 July 1984. It is intended that the Leeds conference will be the first of a series of UK National Conferences which will be held at four-yearly intervals (1984, 1988, 1992 etc). Thus, for people working in the heat transfer field there will be an opportunity to present and discuss their work at a major conference every two years. This volume contains 55 papers that are presented during Sessions 1-10. The papers in Session 1 deal with post dry-out and drop heat transfer. Session 2 presents studies on the thermal hydraulic aspects of accidents and transients. Session 3 contains papers on the thermal hydraulics of reflood. Session 4 focuses on reactor operational heat transfer while Session 5 deals with AGR and other fuel heat transfer. The presentations in Session 6 cover fouling mechanisms while those in Session 7 focus on fouling detection, inhibition, and control. Session 8 takes up heat transfer in regenerators and fixed beds. Session 9 discusses papers on heat exchange networks. Session 10 contains studies on condensation and condensers.
Table of Contents
Contents - Volume 1
Session 1. Post Dry-Out and Drop Heat Transfer
1.1 Steady state post-dry out heat transfer in a vertical tube with low inlet 1quality
1.2 Inverted annular film boiling and the Bromley model
1.3 Control problems in steady state transition boiling measurements
1.4 The Langmuir coefficient for heat and mass transfer for a drop in super-heated vapor with inert gas and fog present.
1.5 Droplet dynamics and heat transfer in dispersed two-phase flow
1.6 Surfaces effects in quenching of hot solids
Session 2. Thermal Hydraulic Aspects of Accidents and Transients
2.1 Development of flow boiling following depressurization
2.2 Preliminary measurements of steam explosion work yields in a constrained system
2.3 Modeling of clad failure by melt-through and applications to CABRI experiments using the PHYSURA code
2.4 The thermodynamics of thermal explosions
2.5 Critical discharge of sub-cooled water at very high pressure
2.6 Forced convection heat transfer to I-sections in cross flow
Session 3. Thermal Hydraulics of Reflood
3.1 A simple mechanistic model for PWR reflood compared with Flecht SEASET data
3.2 Modeling reflood heat transfer
3.3 Revised user guidelines for heat transfer in RELjVP 4/MOD 6 based on Flecht-SEASET comparisons
3.4 Comparison of calculations using the best estimate reflood heat code BART-A1 with data from the Flecht-SEASET facility
3.5 Reflood heat transfer in severely blocked PWR fuel assemblies
3.6 Annular two phase flow in constricted tubes
Session 4. Reactor Operational Heat Transfer page
4.1 Heat transfer data, including impairment by buoyancy, for a CAGR fuel cluster in a Reynolds number range 10-10
4.2 Buoyancy effects and mixing in a small scale water model of an LMFBR above-core plenum
4.3 A three-dimensional thermal hydraulic analysis of the PFR steam generators
4.4 The thermal performance of serpentine tube heat exchangers
4.5 The operational and maintenance aspects of reactor pressure vessel cooling
4.6 Experimental study of buffer store cooling of fuel sub-assemblies
Session 5. AGR and Other Fuel Heat Transfer
5.1 An assessment of installation errors for thermocouples fitted to thick-walled AGR fuel pins
5.2 The calculation of temperatures in gas cooled clusters of fuel pins
5.3 Heat transfer and fluid flow measurements near the exit of a 36 pin simulated CAGR fuel cluster
5.4 A comparison of measured and predicted temperatures in CAGR on-load instrumented stringers
5.5 A numerical investigation of turbulent flow and conjugate heat transfer in a 4-cusp channel
5.6 The effect of bowing on local heat transfer rates from rib-roughened fuel elements
Session 6. Fouling Mechanisms
6.1 Correlations for gas-side fouling of finned tubes
6.2 Heat exchanger fouling: a study of underlying mechanisms for particulate deposition
6.3 Hydrodynamics effects on particulate fouling
6.4 Biological-particulate fouling interactions: effects of suspended particles on biofilm development
6.5 Fouling in a hydrocarbon vaporizer
Session 7. Fouling Detection, Inhibition and Control
7.1 The use of a portable probe to study fouling in exhaust gas streams
7.2 Techniques for the evaluation of scaling inhibitors for use in heat transfer equipment
7.3 Removal of crystalline scale: mechanisms and the role of thermal stress
7.4 Cleaning characteristics of a plate heat exchanger fouled with tomato paste using 2% caustic soda solution
Session 8. Heat Transfer in Regenerators and Fixed Beds
8.1 A review of some experimental investigations on regenerators
8.2 Development of an apparatus to investigate the thermal characteristics of regenerators
8.3 Prediction of heat transfer coefficients from cyclic regenerator and single shot packed bed data
8.4 The characterization of radial heat transfer in fixed beds
8.5 Laminar film heat transfer for cooling of packed beds
8.6 Particle-bed heat transfer studies at the Atomic Energy Establishment Winfrith (UKAEA)
Session 9. Heat Exchange Networks
9.1 The design of flexible heat exchanger networks
9.2 Computer-aided synthesis of heat exchanger networks: an iterative approach to global optimum networks
9.3 An algorithm to develop heat exchanger networks with the minimum number of stream splits and maximum energy recovery
9.4 Design of operable heat exchanger networks
Session 10. Condensation and Condensers
10.1 New measurements for forced-convection film condensation
10.2 Investigation of integral-fin-type condenser tubes for process industry applications
10.3 Simulated condensate film thickness and drainage studies
10.4 The performance characteristics of a 500 MW(e) steam turbine condenser and its interaction with the air extraction plant
10.5 Submergence in baffled shell-and-tube heat exchangers
10.6 The design and use of plate heat exchangers in boiling and condensing applications
Contents - Volume 2
Session 11. Enhanced Heat Transfer
11.1 The prediction of heat-transfer performance in spirally fluted tubes: the turbulent flow regime
11.2 Heat transfer enhancement in shell/tube heat exchangers employing electrostatic fields
11.3 The Senftleben effect in the shell/tube heat exchanger
11.4 Conjugate laminar and/or turbulent forced convection heat transfer from rectangular fins
11.5 The FLUFF code for calculating finned surface heat transfer
11.6 Air-water mist flow over extended surface tubebanks
Session 12. Two-Phase Flow and Boiling
12.1 Prediction of flow pattern boundaries in horizontal two-phase flow
12.2 A simple model for estimating two-phase momentum flux
12.3 Saturation nucleate pool boiling - a simple correlation
12.4 Dryout on the shell side of tube bundles
12.5 Transient critical heat flux in flow boiling
12.6 Critical heat flux characteristics for vertical steam generating tubes with circumferentially non-uniform heating
Session 13. Natural Convection
13.1 Numerical solutions for developing combined convection between uniformly heated vertical parallel plates
13.2 Heat transfer calculations including natural convection in porous insulation and thermal radiation
13.3 Measurements in a turbulent natural convection boundary layer
13.4 Natural convection heat transfer measurements in a trapezoidal water-filled-plenum
13.5 Natural convection caused by passive conductors in stably stratified fluids
13.6 A study of natural convection in narrow annuli using small scale water filled models
Session 14. Measurement Techniques in Heat Transfer
14.1 Simulation of heat transfer in a partially blocked nine pin sub-channel using the electrochemical technique
14.2 Determination of heat transfer coefficients on film cooled flat surfaces using the swollen polymer technique
14.3 The application of the liquid crystal technique to the experimental modeling of forced convection heat transfer in industrial heating processes
14.4 A technique for the measurement of local heat transfer coefficients using copper foil
14.5 Insulation degradation errors in long, metal sheathed thermocouples: calculations and measurements
Session 15. Heat Transfer in High Temperature Systems
15.1 High temperature heat transfer: furnace performance assessment
15.2 Heat transfer from flames to convex surfaces
15.3 Combined radiative and convective heat transfer in an enclosure
15.4 Temperature field in solid forming an enclosure where heart transmission by convection and radiation is taking place
15.5 The radiation distribution factor: its calculation using Monte Carlo techniques and an example of its application
Session 16. Heat Transfer in Combustion Systems
16.1 Thermal modeling of fossil-fired boilers
16.2 The effect of turbulence intensity on convective heat transfer from pre-mixed methane-air flames
16.3 Mathematical modeling of load-recuperative gas-fired furnaces
16.4 Transpiration cooling of gas turbine combustion chamber walls
16.5 Experiments and modeling of ignition on thermally thin plane-parallel pyrolizing solids under transient radiative heating
Session 17. Convective Heat Transfer
17.1 Low Reynolds number heat transfer in the entrance region of a parallel channel
17.2 A numerical study of the influence of thermal stratification on forced convection heat transfer in sodium
17.3 Heat transfer for laminar flow in the entrance region of a smooth pipe
17.4 The computation of momentum and heat transport in turbulent flow around pipe bends
17.5 Full coverage impingement heat transfer: the influence of impingement jet size
Session 18. Heat Transfer in Cross-Flow
18.1 An Investigation of the Influence of freestream turbulence on the thermal characteristics around a single tube
18.2 The effect of longitudinal pitch upon the pressure drop across transverse rows of circular tubes
18.3 Convection heat transfer and flow resistance measurements in conventional and cross-inclined tube banks
18.4 The prediction of shellside flow distribution and pressure drop in a shell-and-tube heat exchanger
18.5 Pressure loss mechanism in resistances inclined to an air flow, with application to fintubes
Session 19. Applied Heat Transfer
19.1 Boiling heat transfer at finned surfaces
19.2 'Appropriate' calculation methods for convective heat transfer from building surfaces
19.3 Heat transfer to protein concentrates
19.4 Acoustic resonance in air cooled heat exchangers
19.5 Hydraulic expansion of tube to tubesheet joints
Session 20. Industrial Heat Exchangers
20.1 Applications of novel, flexible, shell and tube heat exchangers
20.2 Graphite heat exchangers in the process industries
20.3 The plate heat exchanger: construction and design
20.4 The flow distribution in plate heat exchangers
20.5 Plate heat exchangers for heat recovery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 637
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153605