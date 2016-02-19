First U.K. National Conference on Heat Transfer

Table of Contents



Contents - Volume 1

Session 1. Post Dry-Out and Drop Heat Transfer

1.1 Steady state post-dry out heat transfer in a vertical tube with low inlet 1quality

1.2 Inverted annular film boiling and the Bromley model

1.3 Control problems in steady state transition boiling measurements

1.4 The Langmuir coefficient for heat and mass transfer for a drop in super-heated vapor with inert gas and fog present.

1.5 Droplet dynamics and heat transfer in dispersed two-phase flow

1.6 Surfaces effects in quenching of hot solids

Session 2. Thermal Hydraulic Aspects of Accidents and Transients

2.1 Development of flow boiling following depressurization

2.2 Preliminary measurements of steam explosion work yields in a constrained system

2.3 Modeling of clad failure by melt-through and applications to CABRI experiments using the PHYSURA code

2.4 The thermodynamics of thermal explosions

2.5 Critical discharge of sub-cooled water at very high pressure

2.6 Forced convection heat transfer to I-sections in cross flow

Session 3. Thermal Hydraulics of Reflood

3.1 A simple mechanistic model for PWR reflood compared with Flecht SEASET data

3.2 Modeling reflood heat transfer

3.3 Revised user guidelines for heat transfer in RELjVP 4/MOD 6 based on Flecht-SEASET comparisons

3.4 Comparison of calculations using the best estimate reflood heat code BART-A1 with data from the Flecht-SEASET facility

3.5 Reflood heat transfer in severely blocked PWR fuel assemblies

3.6 Annular two phase flow in constricted tubes

Session 4. Reactor Operational Heat Transfer page

4.1 Heat transfer data, including impairment by buoyancy, for a CAGR fuel cluster in a Reynolds number range 10-10

4.2 Buoyancy effects and mixing in a small scale water model of an LMFBR above-core plenum

4.3 A three-dimensional thermal hydraulic analysis of the PFR steam generators

4.4 The thermal performance of serpentine tube heat exchangers

4.5 The operational and maintenance aspects of reactor pressure vessel cooling

4.6 Experimental study of buffer store cooling of fuel sub-assemblies

Session 5. AGR and Other Fuel Heat Transfer

5.1 An assessment of installation errors for thermocouples fitted to thick-walled AGR fuel pins

5.2 The calculation of temperatures in gas cooled clusters of fuel pins

5.3 Heat transfer and fluid flow measurements near the exit of a 36 pin simulated CAGR fuel cluster

5.4 A comparison of measured and predicted temperatures in CAGR on-load instrumented stringers

5.5 A numerical investigation of turbulent flow and conjugate heat transfer in a 4-cusp channel

5.6 The effect of bowing on local heat transfer rates from rib-roughened fuel elements

Session 6. Fouling Mechanisms

6.1 Correlations for gas-side fouling of finned tubes

6.2 Heat exchanger fouling: a study of underlying mechanisms for particulate deposition

6.3 Hydrodynamics effects on particulate fouling

6.4 Biological-particulate fouling interactions: effects of suspended particles on biofilm development

6.5 Fouling in a hydrocarbon vaporizer

Session 7. Fouling Detection, Inhibition and Control

7.1 The use of a portable probe to study fouling in exhaust gas streams

7.2 Techniques for the evaluation of scaling inhibitors for use in heat transfer equipment

7.3 Removal of crystalline scale: mechanisms and the role of thermal stress

7.4 Cleaning characteristics of a plate heat exchanger fouled with tomato paste using 2% caustic soda solution

Session 8. Heat Transfer in Regenerators and Fixed Beds

8.1 A review of some experimental investigations on regenerators

8.2 Development of an apparatus to investigate the thermal characteristics of regenerators

8.3 Prediction of heat transfer coefficients from cyclic regenerator and single shot packed bed data

8.4 The characterization of radial heat transfer in fixed beds

8.5 Laminar film heat transfer for cooling of packed beds

8.6 Particle-bed heat transfer studies at the Atomic Energy Establishment Winfrith (UKAEA)

Session 9. Heat Exchange Networks

9.1 The design of flexible heat exchanger networks

9.2 Computer-aided synthesis of heat exchanger networks: an iterative approach to global optimum networks

9.3 An algorithm to develop heat exchanger networks with the minimum number of stream splits and maximum energy recovery

9.4 Design of operable heat exchanger networks

Session 10. Condensation and Condensers

10.1 New measurements for forced-convection film condensation

10.2 Investigation of integral-fin-type condenser tubes for process industry applications

10.3 Simulated condensate film thickness and drainage studies

10.4 The performance characteristics of a 500 MW(e) steam turbine condenser and its interaction with the air extraction plant

10.5 Submergence in baffled shell-and-tube heat exchangers

10.6 The design and use of plate heat exchangers in boiling and condensing applications

Contents - Volume 2

Session 11. Enhanced Heat Transfer

11.1 The prediction of heat-transfer performance in spirally fluted tubes: the turbulent flow regime

11.2 Heat transfer enhancement in shell/tube heat exchangers employing electrostatic fields

11.3 The Senftleben effect in the shell/tube heat exchanger

11.4 Conjugate laminar and/or turbulent forced convection heat transfer from rectangular fins

11.5 The FLUFF code for calculating finned surface heat transfer

11.6 Air-water mist flow over extended surface tubebanks

Session 12. Two-Phase Flow and Boiling

12.1 Prediction of flow pattern boundaries in horizontal two-phase flow

12.2 A simple model for estimating two-phase momentum flux

12.3 Saturation nucleate pool boiling - a simple correlation

12.4 Dryout on the shell side of tube bundles

12.5 Transient critical heat flux in flow boiling

12.6 Critical heat flux characteristics for vertical steam generating tubes with circumferentially non-uniform heating

Session 13. Natural Convection

13.1 Numerical solutions for developing combined convection between uniformly heated vertical parallel plates

13.2 Heat transfer calculations including natural convection in porous insulation and thermal radiation

13.3 Measurements in a turbulent natural convection boundary layer

13.4 Natural convection heat transfer measurements in a trapezoidal water-filled-plenum

13.5 Natural convection caused by passive conductors in stably stratified fluids

13.6 A study of natural convection in narrow annuli using small scale water filled models

Session 14. Measurement Techniques in Heat Transfer

14.1 Simulation of heat transfer in a partially blocked nine pin sub-channel using the electrochemical technique

14.2 Determination of heat transfer coefficients on film cooled flat surfaces using the swollen polymer technique

14.3 The application of the liquid crystal technique to the experimental modeling of forced convection heat transfer in industrial heating processes

14.4 A technique for the measurement of local heat transfer coefficients using copper foil

14.5 Insulation degradation errors in long, metal sheathed thermocouples: calculations and measurements

Session 15. Heat Transfer in High Temperature Systems

15.1 High temperature heat transfer: furnace performance assessment

15.2 Heat transfer from flames to convex surfaces

15.3 Combined radiative and convective heat transfer in an enclosure

15.4 Temperature field in solid forming an enclosure where heart transmission by convection and radiation is taking place

15.5 The radiation distribution factor: its calculation using Monte Carlo techniques and an example of its application

Session 16. Heat Transfer in Combustion Systems

16.1 Thermal modeling of fossil-fired boilers

16.2 The effect of turbulence intensity on convective heat transfer from pre-mixed methane-air flames

16.3 Mathematical modeling of load-recuperative gas-fired furnaces

16.4 Transpiration cooling of gas turbine combustion chamber walls

16.5 Experiments and modeling of ignition on thermally thin plane-parallel pyrolizing solids under transient radiative heating

Session 17. Convective Heat Transfer

17.1 Low Reynolds number heat transfer in the entrance region of a parallel channel

17.2 A numerical study of the influence of thermal stratification on forced convection heat transfer in sodium

17.3 Heat transfer for laminar flow in the entrance region of a smooth pipe

17.4 The computation of momentum and heat transport in turbulent flow around pipe bends

17.5 Full coverage impingement heat transfer: the influence of impingement jet size

Session 18. Heat Transfer in Cross-Flow

18.1 An Investigation of the Influence of freestream turbulence on the thermal characteristics around a single tube

18.2 The effect of longitudinal pitch upon the pressure drop across transverse rows of circular tubes

18.3 Convection heat transfer and flow resistance measurements in conventional and cross-inclined tube banks

18.4 The prediction of shellside flow distribution and pressure drop in a shell-and-tube heat exchanger

18.5 Pressure loss mechanism in resistances inclined to an air flow, with application to fintubes

Session 19. Applied Heat Transfer

19.1 Boiling heat transfer at finned surfaces

19.2 'Appropriate' calculation methods for convective heat transfer from building surfaces

19.3 Heat transfer to protein concentrates

19.4 Acoustic resonance in air cooled heat exchangers

19.5 Hydraulic expansion of tube to tubesheet joints

Session 20. Industrial Heat Exchangers

20.1 Applications of novel, flexible, shell and tube heat exchangers

20.2 Graphite heat exchangers in the process industries

20.3 The plate heat exchanger: construction and design

20.4 The flow distribution in plate heat exchangers

20.5 Plate heat exchangers for heat recovery







