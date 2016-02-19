First Order Elliptic Systems: A Function Theoretic Approach - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122832802, 9780080956695

First Order Elliptic Systems: A Function Theoretic Approach, Volume 163

1st Edition

Editors: Buchanan
eBook ISBN: 9780080956695
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.29
41.90
69.00
58.65
61.95
52.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956695

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.