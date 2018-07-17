Firearm and Toolmark Identification
1st Edition
The Scientific Reliability of the Forensic Science Discipline
Description
Firearm and Tool Mark Identification: The Scientific Reliability of the Forensic Science Discipline examines the scientific reliability of the firearm and tool mark identification discipline (FATM-ID). It answers two primary questions that are necessary to assess the reliability of FATM-ID, including 1) Do different tools produce different tool marks? and 2) Can a trained examiner reliably distinguish among them? Other books published on the topic have assumed these true and have simply discussed what is involved in the discipline. This book brings together the most recent studies, serving as a well-referenced, single resource that shows that FATM-ID is scientifically reliable.
Intended primarily for firearm and tool mark examiners, this valuable resource serves as a primary requirement for the training of firearm and tool mark examiners. Finally, it will be a valuable resource for attorneys who are seeking to better understand the scientific reliability of FATM-ID. Written by a foremost expert in FATM-ID, the book provides a complete and scientific examination for anyone involved in firearm and tool mark identification.
Key Features
- Provides a single resource that examines the scientific reliability of firearm and tool mark identification
- Covers the role of bias in the examination process and how it can impact the reliability of the final outcome
- Written by an expert in the field with over 25 years of firearm and tool mark experience
Readership
Firearm and tool mark examiners, Crime Scene Investigators, Law Enforcement and Attorneys. Students and instructors studying or teaching firearm and tool mark identification
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Tool manufacture theory and practice for the firearm examiner
3. Subclass characteristics
4. State of the art
5. The examination process
6. The influence of bias
7. Validation of FATM-ID
8. Application as seen through the eyes of the courts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 17th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134627
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128132500
About the Author
Ronald Nichols
Ron Nichols is a recognized expert in forensic science, specializing in the discipline of firearm and toolmark identification. He is widely published, especially with respect to the scientific foundations of the discipline and has provided training and consulation nationally and internationally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nichols Forensic Science Consulting, San Francisco Bay Area