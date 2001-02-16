Fire Retardant Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734197, 9781855737464

Fire Retardant Materials

1st Edition

Editors: A. Richard Horrocks D. Price
eBook ISBN: 9781855737464
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734197
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 16th February 2001
Page Count: 448
Description

This is a comprehensive source of information on all aspects of fire retardancy. Particluar emphasis is placed on the burning behaviour and flame retarding properties of polymeric materials and textiles. It covers combustion, flame retardants, smoke and toxic products generally and then goes on to concentrate on some more material-specific aspects of combustion in relation to textiles, composites and bulk polymers. Developments in all areas of fire retardant materials are covered including research in new areas such as nanocomposition.

Fire retardant materials is an essential reference source for all those working with, researching into, or designing new fire retardant materials.

Key Features

  • Detailed analysis of the burning behaviour and flame retarding properties of ploymers, composites and textiles
  • Covers smoke and toxic gas generation
  • Analysis of material performance in fire

Readership

All those working with, researching into, or designing new fire retardant materials

Table of Contents

Polymer combustion, condensed phase pyrolysis and smoke formation; Mechanisms and modes of action in flame retardancy of polymers; Toxicity of fire retardants in relation to life safety and environmental hazards; Textiles; Composites; Nanocomposites; Recent developments in flame retarding thermoplastics and thermosets; Applications of halogen flame retardants; Natural polymers, wood and lignocellulosic materials; Intumescent materials; Graft copolymerisation as a tool for flame retardancy; Performance-based test methods for material flammability; Fire safety design requirements of flame retardant materials; Mathematical modelling.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855737464
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734197

About the Editor

A. Richard Horrocks

Dr Richard Horrocks is Research Professor in Textiles at the Centre for Materials Research and Innovation, The University of Bolton.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bolton, UK

D. Price

Dennis Price is currently Research Professor of Fire Chemistry at the Centre for Materials Research and Innovation, University of Bolton. Professor Price has published over 180 papers together with several edited texts and conference proceedings.

Reviews

An authoritative reference source., Materials World
… a wealth of interesting information, technical rationale and quality text and diagrams., IFPO Fire Journal

Ratings and Reviews

