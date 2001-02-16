Fire Retardant Materials
1st Edition
Description
This is a comprehensive source of information on all aspects of fire retardancy. Particluar emphasis is placed on the burning behaviour and flame retarding properties of polymeric materials and textiles. It covers combustion, flame retardants, smoke and toxic products generally and then goes on to concentrate on some more material-specific aspects of combustion in relation to textiles, composites and bulk polymers. Developments in all areas of fire retardant materials are covered including research in new areas such as nanocomposition.
Fire retardant materials is an essential reference source for all those working with, researching into, or designing new fire retardant materials.
Key Features
- Detailed analysis of the burning behaviour and flame retarding properties of ploymers, composites and textiles
- Covers smoke and toxic gas generation
- Analysis of material performance in fire
Readership
All those working with, researching into, or designing new fire retardant materials
Table of Contents
Polymer combustion, condensed phase pyrolysis and smoke formation; Mechanisms and modes of action in flame retardancy of polymers; Toxicity of fire retardants in relation to life safety and environmental hazards; Textiles; Composites; Nanocomposites; Recent developments in flame retarding thermoplastics and thermosets; Applications of halogen flame retardants; Natural polymers, wood and lignocellulosic materials; Intumescent materials; Graft copolymerisation as a tool for flame retardancy; Performance-based test methods for material flammability; Fire safety design requirements of flame retardant materials; Mathematical modelling.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 16th February 2001
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855737464
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734197
About the Editor
A. Richard Horrocks
Dr Richard Horrocks is Research Professor in Textiles at the Centre for Materials Research and Innovation, The University of Bolton.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bolton, UK
D. Price
Dennis Price is currently Research Professor of Fire Chemistry at the Centre for Materials Research and Innovation, University of Bolton. Professor Price has published over 180 papers together with several edited texts and conference proceedings.
Reviews
An authoritative reference source., Materials World
… a wealth of interesting information, technical rationale and quality text and diagrams., IFPO Fire Journal