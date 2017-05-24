Fire Pump Arrangements at Industrial Facilities
3rd Edition
Description
Fire Pump Arrangements at Industrial Facilities, Third Edition delivers a practical reference from an author with a successful professional career in fire protection and loss prevention engineering in the oil and gas industry.
While most regulatory standards are left to interpretation and try to cover multiple industries in one location, this book focuses on the equipment, standards and operations specific to the petroleum industry, covering quality controls, pump drivers and scheduled maintenance and audits so the equipment remains in safety compliance.
Enhanced with new sections on human factors, case studies for modeling fire accidents and a look at recent events that have further shaped the safety and testing of fire pumps, the book provides the engineer and manager with a critical oil and gas resource for every aspect of firewater pumps.
Key Features
- Remains the go-to reference for loss prevention specialists and fire engineering specific to the oil and gas industry
- Enhanced with new sections on quality audits and new case studies that evaluate operational issues and applications
- Fills in the practical hands-on information gap not covered in the regulatory standards
Readership
Fire protection engineers, process safety engineers, loss prevention professionals, and safety professionals specific to the oil and gas industry
Table of Contents
About the Author
Acknowledgments
Notice
Preface
Introduction
List of Table
List of Figures
List of Acronyms
Ch 1: Historical Applications of Firewater Pumping Systems
Ch 2: Philosophy of Protection
Ch 3: Firewater Flow Requirements
Ch 4: Duration of Firewater Supplies
Ch 5: Sources of Firewater Pump Supply
Ch 6: Pump Types and Applications
Ch 7: Pump Installation, Piping Arrangements and Accessories
Ch 8: Materials of Construction
Ch 9: Pump Drivers and Power Transmissions
Ch 10: Firewater Pump Controllers
Ch 11: Reliability
Ch 12: Classified Area Pump Installations
Ch 13: Firewater Pump Acceptance and Flow Testing
Ch 14: Human Factors, Quality Controls, and Audits
Ch 15: Recent Major Incidents which Fire Pump Failures were Contributing Causes
Ch 16: International Standards Related to Fire Pumps
Appendices
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 24th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130445
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130438
About the Author
Dennis Nolan
Dr. Dennis P. Nolan has had a long career devoted to risk engineering, fire protection engineering, loss prevention engineering and systems safety engineering. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration from Berne University, Master of Science degree in Systems Management from Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Protection Engineering from the University of Maryland. He is a U.S. registered professional engineer in fire protection engineering in the state of California.He is currently on the Executive Management staff of Saudi Aramco, located in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, as a Loss Prevention Consultant/Chief Fire Prevention Engineer. He covers some of the largest oil and gas facilities in the world. As part of his career, he has examined oil production, refining, and marketing facilities under severe conditions and in various unique worldwide locations, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and North and South America. His activity in the aerospace field has included engineering support for the NASA Space Shuttle launch facilities at Kennedy Space Center (and for those undertaken at Vandenburg Air Force Base, California) and “classified” national defense systems. Dr. Nolan has received numerous safety awards and is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, He is the author of many technical papers and professional articles in various international fire safety publications. He has written at least four books, several published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Loss Prevention Consultant and Chief Fire Prevention Engineer, Saudi Aramco