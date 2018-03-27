Fire Investigation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080247410, 9781483148977

Fire Investigation

1st Edition

A Practical Guide for Students and Officers, Insurance Investigators, Loss Adjusters and Police Officers

Authors: Michael F. Dennett
eBook ISBN: 9781483148977
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 110
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fire Investigation is a practical guide on the basics of fire investigation, with emphasis on ascertaining the cause of fire. Three items that constitute an acceptable cause of fire are highlighted: the source of ignition; the material first ignited; and the defect, act or omission which led to the source of ignition and the material first ignited creating a fire.
This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with a discussion on sources of ignition and materials first ignited, paying particular attention to three temperature thresholds of combustible substances: flash-point temperature, fire-point temperature, and self-ignition temperature. Examples of sources of ignition are given, including ashes, soot, gas, and naked or open flame. Subsequent chapters deal with the reasons, motives, and methods of arson, as well as timing devices that may be used by arsonists; fire and non-fire explosions; variables that must be taken into account when trying to determine the rate of growth of a fire; and fatality occurring in a fire. The use of photographs and drawings in fire investigation is also considered, along with collection of samples and physical evidence from a fire scene and gathering of information through interviews. The final chapter presents abridged case histories of the six categories of arson. This monograph is written for students, fire officers and investigators, police officers, insurance investigators, and loss adjusters.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter One Sources of Ignition and Materials First Ignited

Chapter Two Arson: Reasons, Motives, Methods

Chapter Three Arson: Timing Devices

Chapter Four Explosions

Chapter Five Limits of Fire: Time Burning; Temperature Reached

Chapter Six Fatality

Chapter Seven Photographs and Drawings

Chapter Eight Samples

Chapter Nine The Investigation: Physical Evidence

Chapter Ten The Investigation: Interviewing; Documented Evidence

Chapter Eleven Abridged Case Histories of the Six Categories of Arson

Appendix Abridged Case Histories of Causes of Fire Other than Arson

Index

Details

No. of pages:
110
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148977

About the Author

Michael F. Dennett

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.