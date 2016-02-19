Fire and Ecosystems
1st Edition
Editors: T.T. Kozlowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323146173
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1974
Page Count: 556
Description
Fire and Ecosystems focuses on a number of aspects of fire ecology. This book deals separately with both harmful and beneficial effects of fire on soils, soil organisms, animals, and plants. This reference material elucidates the effects of fire on grasslands and considers the role of fire in temperate forests and related ecosystems. Four chapters are presented on a regional basis to highlight variations in responses, especially plant succession, to fire. The use of fire in land management is also explored. This book will serve as an invaluable reference material to researchers, teachers, and land managers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Introduction
Text
References
2. Effects of Forest Fire on Soil
I. Introduction
II. Reasons for Burning
III. Physical Effects of Burning
IV. Organic Matter
V. Burning and Nutrients
VI. Biological Effects of Burning
VII. Loss of Nutrients due to Burning
VIII. Burning in Forestry Practice
References
3. The Effect of Fire on Soil Organisms
I. Introduction
II. Algae
III. Bacteria
IV. Actinomycetes
V. Fungi
VI. Soil Fauna
References
4. Effects of Fire on Birds and Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Fire and the Life of Birds and Mammals
III. Fire and the Kinds of Birds and Mammals
IV. Fire and the Abundance of Birds and Mammals
V. Evolution of Birds and Mammals and Burnable Habitat
References
5. Effects of Fire on Grasslands
I. Fire in the Grassland Environment
II. Physical Characteristics of Grassland Fires
III. Effects of Fire on Productivity
IV. Effects of Fire on Vegetational Composition
V. Grassland Succession
VI. Discrepancies in Evaluating the Effects of Fire
VII. Changes Resulting from Cessation of Fires
VIII. Current and Future Uses of Fire in Grassland Management
IX. Epilogue
References
6. Effects of Fires on Temperate Forests: North Central United States
I. Introduction
II. Physical Factors in Ecological Change
III. Fire Adaptation in Pine Species
IV. Posture Development of Other Plant Species
V. Interrelationships
References
7. Effects of Fire on Temperate Forests: Northeastern United States
I. Frequency and Type of Presettlement Fires
II. Frequency and Type of Postsettlement Fires
III. Fire Effects in Northeastern Types
IV. Conclusion
References
8. Effects of Fire on Temperate Forests and Related Ecosystems: Southeastern United States
I. Introduction
II. Natural Fires
III. Man and Fire
IV. Fire and Fire Characteristics
V. The Southeastern Ecosystem "Fire Regimes"
VI. Coastal Plain Forests
VII. Coastal Plain Pine Savannas and Grasslands
VIII. The Piedmont Plateau Forest and Grasslands
IX. Appalachian Mountains, Mesophytic Forests, and Grasslands
References
9. Effects of Fire on Temperate Forests: Western United States
I. Introduction
II. The Ponderosa Pine Region
III. The Douglas-Fir Region
IV. The Redwood Region
V. Alaska
References
10. Effects of Fire on Chaparral
I. Introduction
II. Kinds of Chaparral
III. Occurrence of Fires in Chaparral
IV. Adaptations of Chaparral to Fire
V. Plant Successions after Fire in Climax Chaparral
VI. Plant Successions after Fire in Woodland-Grass Chaparral
VII. Plant Successions after Fire in Forest Chaparral
VIII. Soil Erosion after Fire
IX. Discussion and Fire Management Implications
References
11. Fire in the Deserts and Desert Grassland of North America
I. Introduction
II. Four Deserts and the Desert Grassland
III. Great Basin Desert
IV. Mojave Desert
V. Sonoran Desert
VI. Chihuahuan Desert
VII. Desert Grassland
References
12. Effects of Fire in the Mediterranean Region
I. Introduction
II. Natural Fire Conditions in the Mediterranean Region
III. Fire History of Mediterranean Ecosystems
IV. Effects of Fire on Mediterranean Ecosystems
V. Conclusions
References
13. Effects of Fire in Forest and Savanna Ecosystems of Sub-Saharan Africa
I. Introduction
II. Some Major Types of Forest and Subhumid Wooded Savanna
III. History of Fire in Forest and Derived and Subhumid Wooded Savanna
IV. Kinds of Fire
V. Influence of Fire in Forest Types, Related Derived Savanna, and Subhumid Wooded Savanna
VI. Fire and the Future
References
14. Use of Fire in Land Management
I. Introduction
II. Historical Uses of Fire
III. Current Uses of Fire
IV. Examples of Use of Prescribed Burning
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th December 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146173
About the Editor
T.T. Kozlowski
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.