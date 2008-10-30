The 4th edition of Finnie’s Handling the Young Child with Cerebral Palsy at Home has been updated to reflect the current practices of today. It aims to help parents assist their child with cerebral palsy (CP) towards achieving the most comfortable independence in all activities. It is hoped to show how, by using typical parenting skills, which involve guiding and exposing a child to develop through challenging experiences, the child with CP will also develop. The book is also intended to help professionals and other carers new to this field understand, support and encourage young children with CP and their families.

Over the years since the first edition of this book was written ideas on appropriate therapies have changed and developed. Similarly opinion on early intervention has changed and the method of delivery of service has in some places moved from centralisation to home-based or community provision. The emphasis of this new edition however remains on a holistic approach to the child's needs seeing the difficulties in relation to the overall development of the child as a unique person from childhood to adulthood.