Finite Physical Dimensions Optimal Thermodynamics 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482335, 9780081023877

Finite Physical Dimensions Optimal Thermodynamics 2

1st Edition

Complex Systems

Authors: Michel Feidt
eBook ISBN: 9780081023877
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482335
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd July 2018
Page Count: 218
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.23
91.15
130.00
110.50
115.00
97.75
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
73.91
76.95
65.41
100.00
85.00
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Finite Physical Dimensions Optimal Thermodynamics: Complex Systems is the result of 30 years of teaching and research in the field of thermodynamics of systems and processes. It starts from FTT during the seventies (and P Chambadal approach in France), but also includes the equilibrium thermodynamics from Carnot and TPIL from Onsager. The book shows that thermodynamics proposes more realistic results than those obtained from equilibrium thermodynamics. Focusing on a multidisciplinary approach that characterizes thermodynamics, particularly the connection between transfer phenomena and conversion of energy, the book is ideal for those in industry.

Key Features

  • Presents a synthesis of years of teaching and research on the topic
  • Proposes a view of the evolution of knowledge regarding the thermodynamics modeling of systems and processes
  • Starts from FTT during the seventies (and P Chambadal approach in France), but also includes the equilibrium thermodynamics from Carnot and TPIL from Onsager

Readership

Physicists, engineers, PhD students, masters students, researchers

Table of Contents

1. Finite Dimensions Thermodynamics beyond Thermomechanical Systems
2. From Machines to Systems: Complex Machines
3. Toward Systems Integration
4. EE, E Exponent E

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023877
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482335

About the Author

Michel Feidt

Michel Feidt is Professor in the Department of Physics and Mechanics at the University of Lorraine, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, University of Lorraine, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.