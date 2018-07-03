Finite Physical Dimensions Optimal Thermodynamics 2
1st Edition
Complex Systems
Description
Finite Physical Dimensions Optimal Thermodynamics: Complex Systems is the result of 30 years of teaching and research in the field of thermodynamics of systems and processes. It starts from FTT during the seventies (and P Chambadal approach in France), but also includes the equilibrium thermodynamics from Carnot and TPIL from Onsager. The book shows that thermodynamics proposes more realistic results than those obtained from equilibrium thermodynamics. Focusing on a multidisciplinary approach that characterizes thermodynamics, particularly the connection between transfer phenomena and conversion of energy, the book is ideal for those in industry.
Key Features
- Presents a synthesis of years of teaching and research on the topic
- Proposes a view of the evolution of knowledge regarding the thermodynamics modeling of systems and processes
- Starts from FTT during the seventies (and P Chambadal approach in France), but also includes the equilibrium thermodynamics from Carnot and TPIL from Onsager
Readership
Physicists, engineers, PhD students, masters students, researchers
Table of Contents
1. Finite Dimensions Thermodynamics beyond Thermomechanical Systems
2. From Machines to Systems: Complex Machines
3. Toward Systems Integration
4. EE, E Exponent E
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 3rd July 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023877
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482335
About the Author
Michel Feidt
Michel Feidt is Professor in the Department of Physics and Mechanics at the University of Lorraine, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Lorraine, France