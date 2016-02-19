Finite Permutation Groups provides an introduction to the basic facts of both the theory of abstract finite groups and the theory of permutation groups. This book deals with older theorems on multiply transitive groups as well as on simply transitive groups.

Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental concepts of notation and Frobenius group. This text then discusses the modifications of multiple transitivity and can be used to deduce an improved form of the classical theorem. Other chapters consider the concept of simply transitive permutation groups. This book discusses as well permutation groups in the framework of representation theory. The final chapter deals with Frobenius' theory of group characters.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, mathematicians, and research workers. Graduate students and readers who are interested in finite permutation groups will also find this book useful.