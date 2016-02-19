Finite Groups Æ72, Volume 7
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Gainesville Conference on Finite Groups, March 23-24, 1972
Series Editors: Terrence Gagen Mark P. Hale Ernest E. Shult
eBook ISBN: 9780080871189
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 157
Details
- No. of pages:
- 157
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080871189
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Terrence Gagen Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sydney
Mark P. Hale Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida Gainesville, Florida
Ernest E. Shult Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida Gainesville, Florida
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.